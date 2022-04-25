Ovechkin injured in third period of Capitals' game vs. Leafs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Washington Capitals
    Washington Capitals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
    Toronto Maple Leafs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Ovechkin
    Alex Ovechkin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin left the Washington Capitals’ game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night after crashing hard into the boards and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury.

Ovechkin tripped over goaltender Erik Kallgren’s stick on a breakaway and went left shoulder first into the boards. He was down on the ice grimacing in pain for several seconds before getting to his feet and skating off without his stick.

Washington's longtime captain yelled at officials about no penalty being called on the play before leaving the ice and going directly down the tunnel. He also took a puck to the right shin earlier in the night but did not miss a shift.

Ovechkin ranks fourth in the NHL this season with 50 goals. His 780 goals rank third on the career list behind only Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe.

Throughout his career, Ovechkin has shown remarkable durability, even now at age 36. The only two games he missed so far this season were for COVID-19 protocol reasons.

Washington has three games left in the regular season: two against the New York Islanders and one at the Rangers, before the playoffs start May 2.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Panthers win 13th straight, top Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored 2:26 into overtime and the NHL-leading Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to a franchise-record 13 games by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night. The winning streak matches the seventh-longest in NHL history and is the league’s longest since Columbus won 16 consecutive games in the 2016-17 season. The victory also marked Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette’s 50th in just 71 games behind the Panthers’ bench. Claude Giroux

  • The story behind the famous Brett Favre draft day jorts photo

    It's been called the greatest draft day photo ever. This is the story behind the famous Brett Favre jorts photo.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV in UK and US tonight

    Fury is set to defend the WBC heavyweight title against his fellow Briton

  • NHL standings look in 2022 season's final week: Who wins playoff, award races?

    With about a week left in the 2022 NHL season, here's a standings and schedule look on what still has to be decided and who could win awards races.

  • Tyson Fury retains world title with brutal victory over Dillian Whyte

    Fury stopped his opponent in the sixth round.

  • Runners hits the streets of Vancouver once again in Canada's largest road race

    More than 23,000 people participated in Sunday's Sun Run in Vancouver, the first in-person version of the 10-kilometre road race since 2019. "It's good to see all these people turn out, I was running during the pandemic, but it was an alone thing," said runner Brian Wu from the finish line. "It's nice to see everyone." The race, which also features a 2.5-kilometre mini run, began in 1985 with 3,200 runners. It has grown to become largest running race, by participation, in Canada. In 2019, 43,000

  • Snake Catcher Rescues Injured Carpet Python From Fishing Net on Sunshine Coast

    A reptile catcher rescued an injured snake after it became entangled in a fishing net in a family garage in Twin Waters, Queensland.Footage posted by Stuart McKenzie, from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, shows him spotting the snake in the garage before he carefully retrieves it from the net.“It’s very deep and I’m not sure if there’s anything that we can do,” McKenzie says as multiple deep cuts on the snake’s body are revealed.The video goes on to show McKenzie taking the reptile to Animal Emergency in Tanawha and then to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital on recommendation from a vet.“If you have any bird netting or something similar lying around your yard or shed please get rid of it and throw it in the bin as they can be a death trap for animals,” McKenzie wrote on his Facebook post. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful

  • National funeral for Habs great Guy Lafleur to be held May 3 in Montreal

    Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur will have a national funeral to be held May 3, Quebec's premier said Sunday. Premier François Legault announced on Twitter that Lafleur's family had agreed to national honours for the late hockey great, with the funeral to be held at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal. Ahead of the funeral, Lafleur will lie in state at Bell Centre on May 1 from noon to 8 p.m. and May 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Legault had made the offer to the

  • Capitals blank Coyotes 2-0, complete successful road trip

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Sheary scored in the first period and Vitek Vanecek got his fourth shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 Friday night for their seventh win in nine games. John Carlson scored his 16th into an empty net with 25 seconds remaining. Sheary and Nic Dowd had the assists on that goal. Vanecek stopped 19 shots for his seventh career shutout and 20th victory of the season. The Capitals pulled even with Pittsburgh for third place in the

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    On the verge of being swept at home Sunday, the Houston Astros got a huge swing from an emerging talent. Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Hurricanes level Islanders to extend division lead

    NEW YORK (AP) — Max Domi scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes got help from a rookie goaltender, boosting their Metropolitan Division lead by beating the New York Islanders 5-2 on Sunday. The Hurricanes won their fourth in a row and extended their edge over the second-place New York Rangers by four points. Carolina has two games left, including a visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers on Tuesday night. New York has three games remaining. Caro

  • Pete DeBoer creates more goaltending drama for desperate Golden Knights

    Stop us if you've heard this before, but Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer is sparring with one of his goaltenders.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play