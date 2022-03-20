Ovechkin, Capitals to host the Stars

Dallas Stars (33-24-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Washington Capitals (35-18-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -156, Stars +131; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin leads Washington into a matchup with Dallas. He currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 75 points, scoring 39 goals and totaling 36 assists.

The Capitals are 15-11-5 at home. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Ovechkin with 39.

The Stars have gone 13-16-2 away from home. Dallas serves 7.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Jamie Benn leads them averaging 1.1.

In their last meeting on Jan. 28, Washington won 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 75 points, scoring 39 goals and adding 36 assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 30 goals and has 55 points. Denis Gurianov has three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: T.J. Oshie: day to day (lower body), Lars Eller: out (covid-19).

Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press