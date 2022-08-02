Ovation Fertility Vermont Announced as Newest Location in Ovation Network

Ovation Fertility has acquired a new location in Vermont, thanks to a partnership with Northeastern Reproductive Medicine. By joining forces, Ovation and this renowned fertility practice can bring the joy of parenthood to even more patients.

Nashville, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility continues to grow and expand its presence throughout the United States with a new location in the Northeast. The addition of Ovation Fertility Vermont allows the nation’s leading IVF and andrology services company to enter a new market, increasing patient access to fertility care in the Northeastern United States.

With Ovation’s newest location comes the opportunity to partner with Northeastern Reproductive Medicine. This respected fertility practice consists of three reproductive endocrinologists, led by Dr. Jennifer Keller Brown. This new partnership will provide patients with access to the best practices in reproductive medicine from across the country.

According to Ovation CEO Paul Kappelman, “Ovation’s partnership with the physicians at Northeastern Reproductive Medicine offers tremendous opportunities to both parties. It allows Ovation to expand its presence into a new, rapidly growing market in the Northeast and bring the joy of parenthood to even more patients. The partnership also allows Northeastern Reproductive Medicine to gain access to Ovation’s extensive array of additional services, as well as its industry-leading support for its IVF and andrology teams, which ultimately benefits the patient.”

Dr. Brown also believes that working with Ovation will be beneficial for everyone involved, including hopeful parents. “Ovation is renowned for providing best-in-class embryology and andrology services. By joining the Ovation network, our embryology and andrology team will gain access to next-level technology and best practices from our new partners around the United States to give our patients the highest chance for success.”

Ovation Laboratory Director Glen Adaniya PhD will oversee all embryology and andrology operations as the off-site director. He is also the director of Ovation Fertility Indianapolis, as he is board certified as a high-complexity clinical laboratory director (HCLD) as well as an embryology laboratory director (ELD). Under his guidance, the Ovation Fertility Vermont team will receive specialized training and support as well as access to best practices from around the United States to help bring the joy of parenthood through innovative science.

About Ovation Fertility

Bringing the Joy of Parenthood Through Innovative Science

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

