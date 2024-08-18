Oval Invincibles retain Hundred title after superb win over Southern Brave

Oval Invincibles defend their title as Southern Brave chased 148 but could only reach 130-7 - Reuters/Matthew Childs

After all the challenges of its fourth year – the competing attraction of the Olympic Games, the absence of some of the game’s biggest stars, balls that inhibited six-hitting – here was the denouement that the Hundred craved. Almost, anyway. On a perfect midsummer’s evening at Lord’s, a tense, oscillating final only took a decisive turn when Southern Brave collapsed, dramatically and irreplaceably, before Oval Invincibles closed out a 17-run win.

The women’s side won the title in the first two years of the Hundred. Now, the men have done the same, retaining the crown that they lifted a year ago. It reflects Oval’s standing as emphatically the best team in the past two years, during which they have played 18 matches and lost just three. Not quite Invincibles, but a remarkable record in a competition designed to ensure competitive balance.

For the various prospective investors nestled into corporate hospitality suites, there were 15 international cricketers to enjoy at Lord’s. The final’s fate was decided by one of the least-heralded of this number, Saqib Mahmood, who has spent most of the time since his two promising Test appearances in March 2022 recovering from a recurring stress fracture.

When Mahmood was summoned back into the attack, Brave were 95-3, needing 53 from the last 30 balls. Leus du Plooy immediately slammed a four to reduce the equation to 49 from 29 deliveries. Mahmood switched to over the wicket to change the angle. Seeing the left-hander move to the on-side to eye up another boundary, Mahmood aimed for the leg stump and hit.

Kieron Pollard, Brave’s number six, is one of the most-decorated players in short-format history for his ability to hail his side to victory from such situations. But, aged 37, Pollard is increasingly vulnerable to high pace. Mahmood harassed him, beating by turns the inside and outside edge, and then unfurled a fast and full reverse swinging delivery that thudded into the pads. Pollard was out for a four-ball duck.

When he added Laurie Evans, chipping to cover, Mahmood had transformed the fate of the game. In ten balls from the Nursery End – handily, broken up by a strategic time-out – Mahmood’s 3-6 left Brave with no escape. Adam Zampa ensured as much by whisking out Chris Jordan with a slider; Brave had subsided from 99-3 to 102-7 in the space of 11 balls.

Mahmood’s decisive spell was ample reward for Oval’s patience. Originally signed for the 2022 competition, he missed both that season and the next with injury. Head coach Tom Moody retained Mahmood, recognising a man with the pace, yorker and chutzpah to thrive at crucial junctures. It was a decision in keeping with Oval’s wider ethos.

In a competition that can have an itinerant feel, with domestic players switching teams from year-to-year while many overseas players merely appear for a game or two before leaving for another franchise engagement, Oval’s success is revealing. More than any other side in the Hundred, they have been able to preserve an identity from year-to-year, retaining the same captain and coach partnership throughout.

“It’s amazing – just a real team effort throughout the tournament, probably even better than last year,” said Sam Billings, Oval’s captain. “It didn’t go all our way and that’s the strength of the group. A couple of really big turning points, Saqib Mahmood came and changed the game with that set of 10.”

Billings has spoken about learning from the continuity developed by Chennai Super Kings, the most consistent Indian Premier League side in that competition. Such continuity, he believes, encourages selflessness; Billings himself retired himself out earlier in the season. At Lord’s, the same ethos of team before self was detectable in how Will Jacks embraced the perils of attacking Brave’s pace attack, and the dominance of new ball bowlers all season, to blitz three sixes in his 37.

Oval’s greatest fortune, perhaps, is to have both Curran brothers: two outstanding, feisty cricketers who provide balance with bat and ball alike. Sam’s 25 vindicated his promotion to number three – flexibility to ensure that left and right-handers are paired together is another Oval hallmark. Then Tom’s 11-ball 24, which included consecutive sixes off Jofra Archer, hauled Oval up to 147-9.

Sam Curran (left) and Tom Curran have sparkled with both the bat and ball during the tournament - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

The plethora of all-rounders ensures that Oval bat deep. In the final a year ago, such reserves authored a recovery from 34-5. After stumbling to 102-6 this year, specialist batsman Tom Lammonby walking out, providing Tom Curran with essential support as Oval looted 45 from the last 24 balls.

In their defence, Oval now relied on their all-rounders in a different way. Recognising the turn that Lord’s offered, Billings bowled 45 balls of spin, which returned combined figures of 4-58. For all Zampa’s majesty, fizzing leg breaks and googlies alike with unerring accuracy, the most significant wicket belonged to Jacks, dismissing James Vince for 24 when he attempted a slog sweep.

Vince finished the season with 424 runs, almost double the tally of any Oval batsman. Not that Oval would mind: their success is rooted in avoiding overdependence on any one player. It will, you suspect, make them formidable again next summer, no matter how much else in the competition has changed.

Oval Invincibles defend Men’s Hundred title: As it happened

09:22 PM BST

Adam Zampa speaks to the BBC

“It was a funny game. We probably could’ve got more than we did with the bat but we just wanted to put a decent total on. We wanted to put them under pressure. In their batting, we got a couple of really key wickets and we got those at the right time. It feels good. “The James Vince wicket was the turning point. He is a big player for them. He seems to win a lot of tournaments and gets it done in the big games, so when we got him out we knew we could put their middle order under pressure. “I love this tournament. Days like today - the way Lord’s put the day on, the women’s game before us - it is a really good event.”

09:14 PM BST

Winners are grinners

What the Oval Invincibles players had to say...

Adam Zampa

“It was a funny game, could have got more with the bat, but put them under pressure, got key wickets at the right time. The Vince wicket, he’s a big player for them, when we got him out we knew we could put the middle-order under pressure. I love this tournament, days like today, it’s a good event.”

Will Jacks

“Amazing feeling, last five balls, when you know you’re going to win, amazing, I’ve struggled for runs, but I know my role and did well today. People look to target me, nipped it down the slope, huge moment [getting Vince].”

Sam Billings

“A real team effort throughout the tournament, probably better than last year. Didn’t all go our way but that’s the strength of our group. Mahmood, amazing 10 balls. Huge part of the game, a turning point, as was the Vince wicket. The game ebbs and flows, 50-50 throughout, if you get a couple of wickets here at Lord’s it’s very difficult. A few sore heads in the morning but you deserve it, your career goes past so quietly, so celebrating with a group of mates is very special.”

09:09 PM BST

The game-changing spell from Saqib Mahmood

09:02 PM BST

OVAL INVINCIBLES WIN!

That’s back-to-back titles for the Londoners. Once they turned the screw they were always on top and after a good start Southern Brave couldn’t cope with the brilliance of Mahmood and Zampa.

09:01 PM BST

Two balls to go: 18 needed

Not timed at all from Overton and it’s just a single.

09:00 PM BST

Three balls to go: 19 needed

Overton drags it to legside, there’s a chance of a catch (a slim one) and Ferreira nearly gets to it but it goes for four.

08:59 PM BST

Four balls to go: 23 needed

Archer hits for one to long off.

08:59 PM BST

Five balls to go: 24 needed

Dot ball from Sam Curran to Archer.

08:57 PM BST

Five balls to go: Southern Brave 124/7 (Archer 5 Overton 17) 148 needed for the title

Tom Curran to Archer - single.

Tom Curran to Overton - dot ball

Tom Curran to Overton - SIX. It’s hit to long off. Jordan Cox gets to it, but his feet are where? They’re over the rope and it’s a maximum.

Tom Curran to Overton - two to long on.

Tom Curran to Overton - single to square leg.

24 needed from five

08:53 PM BST

10 balls to go: Southern Brave 114/7 (Archer 4 Overton 8) 148 needed for the title

Ssam Curran mixes his pace well, Archer is looking for big shots but can only squirt a single. Overton then swats a single to the deep, the ball falling short of Lammonby. Another single follows and that’s not going to do the job for the Brave...But what will is a big six which is what Overton hits the last ball of this five...

34 needed from 10...

08:51 PM BST

15 balls to go: Southern Brave 104/7 (Archer 2 Overton 0) 148 needed for the title

When Jordan’s wicket fell the Brave had lost four wickets for three runs in 11 balls. And that there is the game and trophy going the way of the Invincibles (barring a miracle...)

08:48 PM BST

WICKET!

Jordan b Zampa 1

The Invincibles are nearly there. Brilliant from Zampa who gets one to go straight with the arm as Jordan plays all around it.

FOW - 102/7

08:47 PM BST

20 balls to go: Southern Brave 102/6 (Archer 1 Jordan 1) 148 needed for the title

That has changed it - great 10 balls from Mahmood who ends with figures of three for 17. Invincibles are nailed-on favourites now.

08:46 PM BST

WICKET

Evans c Malan b Mahmood 16

This is game-changing set of 10 from Mahmood. A full ball induces the error from Evans who cloths it to short-extra cover. That’s a poor shot but the pressure is increasing with every ball...

FOW - 100/6

08:42 PM BST

WICKET!

Pollard lbw b Mahmood

Squeaky-bum time at Lord’s and it’s Mahmood again. And with the first of this five he traps Pollard LBW and it looks plumb. It’s out on the field but is reviewed...and the tech confirms it was the right decision.

FOW - 99/5

08:39 PM BST

25 balls to go: Southern Brave 99/4 (Pollard 0 Evans 16) 148 needed for the title

Big-hitting Pollard is in and is runless after two balls, beaten on the outside edge with the second by the impressive Mahmood who then bowls another dot ball.

The equation is now 49 needed from 25l....

08:37 PM BST

WICKET!

Du Plooy b Mahmood 20

Mahmood’s five is greeted with a slassh for four by Du Plooy, it was up in the air and was half a chance for Malan at short extra-cover. But the bowler gets his own back the very-next ball as he castles Du Plooy who was trying to give himself room on the offside.

FOW - 99/4

08:34 PM BST

30 balls to go: Southern Brave 95/3 (Du Plooy 16 Evans 16) 148 needed for the title

Zampa returns the first goes for a single before another follows along with a dot ball. Then Evans finds the gap at deep mid-wicket...that was a much-needed boundary for the Southern Brave. Then he goes one better with a six, a slog sweep. That came at just the right time for the Brave.

Evans with the big six and game face 😐 pic.twitter.com/lmgdASdAT5 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 18, 2024

08:32 PM BST

35 balls to go: Southern Brave 83/3 (Du Plooy 15 Evans 5) 148 needed for the title

Jacks is back and sees his second ball dispatched for four with a reverse sweep from Du Plooy. Brave now need 65 from 35...

08:29 PM BST

40 balls to go: Southern Brave 75/3 (Du Plooy 9 Evans 3) 148 needed for the title

Sam Curran returns to the attack and Brave score three singles and a two from his five. The Invincibles are favourites to win now. The Brave need this pair to take the attack to the Londoners...

08:27 PM BST

45 balls to go: Southern Brave 69/3 (Du Plooy 2 Evans 0) 148 needed for the title

Good five for the Invincibles just five from it and the wicket of Coles.

08:25 PM BST

WICKET!

Coles c Jacks b Sowter 4

Coles tries to hit Sowter into the Compton Stand but he doesn’t catch it and it falls into the safe mitts of Jacks in the deep.

FOW - 66/3

08:22 PM BST

50 balls to go: Southern Brave 65/2 (Du Plooy 2 Coles 4) 148 needed for the title

Coles is off the mark with a reverse sweep for four. Pressure? What pressure?

08:21 PM BST

WICKET!

Vince b Jacks 24

HUGE wicket (well worth the caps lock...). Jacks is the new bowler and he gets the dangerman Vince in much the same way as Zampa castled Davies. Vince tries to swipe to leg, misses and is bowled.

FOW 61/2

08:18 PM BST

55 balls to go: Southern Brave 59/1 (Du Plooy 1 Vince 23) 148 needed for the title

Vince loves to go out to in and he does just that with Zampa’s first ball here, driving over the infield for four. A swept single follows before Zampa gets the wicket of Davies.

08:17 PM BST

WICKET!

Davies b Zampa 35

Classive Zampa as the Australian bowls wicket to wicket, Davies tires to hit him to leg, misses and is bowled.

FOW - 58/1

08:14 PM BST

60 balls to go: Southern Brave 53/0 (Davies 35 Vince 18) 148 needed for the title

Sowter again and he bowls tight give away little width, four singles from the first four balls. It’s five from five.

Brave need 95 from 60 balls...

08:11 PM BST

65 balls to go: Southern Brave 48/0 (Davies 33 Vince 15) 148 needed for the title

It’s time for the dangerman, Adam Zampa. The Australian leggie goes for three off his first two balls - both scoring shots were sweeps. Another sweep follows and the intention of this Brave pair is pretty clear.

08:08 PM BST

70 balls to go: Southern Brave 41/0 (Davies 29 Vince 12) 148 needed for the title

Davies looks in fine touch, he picks up Sowter’s length well before pulling for four. The next ball is a check drive over the infield for another four. A pushed single follows and Southern Brave are motoring at the moment.

08:06 PM BST

75 balls to go: Southern Brave 32/0 (Davies 20 Vince 12) 148 needed for the title

Lovely shot from Davies, hitting at the top of the bounce on the back foot, for four greets the start of Tom Curran’s five. Curran keeps it tight the next four balls, just two from them.

08:02 PM BST

80 balls to go: Southern Brave 26/0 (Davies 15 Vince 11) 148 needed for the title

It’s Curran S to bowl now and he induces a swing and a miss from Vince with his third delivery. While that set of vie was being bowling Chris Jordan was on Sky and said that ‘it’s the best pitch’ they’ve played on all season.

07:59 PM BST

85 balls to go: Southern Brave 23/0 (Davies 13 Vince 10) 148 needed for the title

Vince is beaten by one that Mahmood gets to bounce a bit more on him. But the captain is back on top very next ball as he latches on to a short one and pulls imperiously for four.

07:55 PM BST

90 balls to go: Southern Brave 18/0 (Davies 13 Vince 5) 148 needed for the title

Tom Curran takes the second five and is greeted with a four from Davies - to be fair it was a buffet ball (short and wide) and said ‘help yourself’. Two balls later Curran bowls fuller but the result is the same as Davies drives for another boundary, up the slope. Next up is the third four of the five, as Davies times it brilliantly over mid-wicket. Twelve from that five.

07:52 PM BST

95 balls to go: Southern Brave 6/0 (Davies 1 Vince 5) 148 needed for the title

Saqib Mahmood bowls the first set of five and first up it’s a full and straight ball that Vince is keen to run, but Davies less so. There’s a bit of a mix up but no real run out chance. They get off the mark very next ball with a dab to leg. Vince, the leading scorer this year, is on strike and he’s off the mark second ball with a flick off his pads for four, elegant as ever from the former England man.

07:48 PM BST

Southern Brave innings

Is about to get under way.

The average score at Lord’s in the Hundred this year is 126, but this looks a good pitch as seen by that brilliant Tom Curran six off Jofra Archer.

07:36 PM BST

Southern Brave need 148 for the title

It’s fairly even after what was a good fightback from Southern Brave - Oval Invincibles were 93 for two off 66 balls, before falling away to 147 for nine off the 100.

07:34 PM BST

WICKET!

Sowter b Jordan 2

The last ball of the innings and this brilliant final set of five sees Sowter bowled off his pads.

FOW - 147/9

07:31 PM BST

WICKET!

Lammonby c Jordan b Mills 16

Looking for quick runs Lammonby cloths one to mid-off.

FOW- 144/8

07:30 PM BST

95 balls: Oval Invincibles 144/8 (Lammonby 16 Sowter 1)

Lammonby hits a four and a two off the first two balls of this set of five from Mills. A single follows and Sowter faces his first ball, a forearm jab for another single. Then Lammonby departs...

07:27 PM BST

WICKET!

Curran c Coles B Archer 24

Archer then bowls short and induces the false stroke that Curran hits up and down into the diving arms of Coles.

FOW - 136/7

07:26 PM BST

90 balls: Oval Invincibles 136/6 (Lammonby 9 T Curran 24)

Archer returns and Lammonby clips one off his hips for two. Two balls later Curran sets himself up early and he picks the slower ball well before spanking it into the grandstand for six. There’s then a no-ball and with the resulting free-hit Curran plays an audacious Steve Smith-like shot for another six, this going over extra-cover. Then last ball of the five sees Curran sent back to the pavilion.

These back-to-back six sensations from Tom Curran 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GYmKUBS5sD — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 18, 2024

07:21 PM BST

85 balls: Oval Invincibles 119/6 (Lammonby 6 T Curran 12)

Curran tries to kickstart this stalled innings with a flick off his pads for four. That’s followed by with a scampered single which gets Lammonby on strike. Jordan is mixing up the pace well and it’s very much a guessing game for the batters out there at the moment. Curran digs out a full one and it’s another welcome boundary.

07:17 PM BST

80 balls: Oval Invincibles 108/6 (Lammonby 5 T Curran 2)

Lammonby is off the mark with a slashed four - that’s just the ninth ball he’s faced this tournament.

Oval Invincibles have lost four wicket for 15 runs...

07:14 PM BST

WICKET!

Cox c b Mills 25

This innings is falling apart for Oval, Cox hits Mills straight in the air and Davies the wicketkeeper runs after it and gleefully collects.

FOW - 102/6

07:13 PM BST

75 balls: Oval Invincibles 102/5 (Cox 25 T Curran 1)

Oval Invincibles have lost two for eight off eight...

07:12 PM BST

WICKET!

Ferreira c Pollard b Hosein 5

The wickets are tumbling now. Ferreira tries to smack Hosein for a six to cow corner but only finds the huge hands of Pollard.

FOW - 101/5

07:11 PM BST

73 balls: Oval Invincibles 101/4 (Cox 25 Ferreira 4)

No shock to see Hosein continue. He opens this five with a wide (there was an appeal for stumped but Ferreira was in). The 100 comes up after 72 balls, ticking along nicely, but those quick wickets will have hurt them.

07:09 PM BST

70 balls: Oval Invincibles 97/4 (Cox 22 Ferreira 4)

That was a brilliant set of five from Hosein - just what Southern Brave needed and it’s come from their spinner, not their famed pace attack.

07:07 PM BST

WICKET!

Billings b Hosein 0

And the skipper goes first ball, bowled through the gate.

FOW - 93/4

Two wickets in as many balls for Hosein ✌ pic.twitter.com/KN0hr2S5H2 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 18, 2024

07:05 PM BST

WICKET!

S Curran c Archer b Hosein 25

Hosein is the man entrusted with the task of breaking this dangerous partnership up. And he does just that as Curren tries to find the moon and only succeeds in finding the mitts of Archer.

FOW - 93/3

07:02 PM BST

65 balls: Oval Invincibles 92/2 (Cox 22 S Curran 25)

Archer is back but Curran doesn’t care as he smacks him straight down the ground past him.

06:58 PM BST

60 balls: Oval Invincibles 85/2 (Cox 21 S Curran 19)

Mills opens this set of five with a dipping delivery that Curran does well to dig out for a single. That gets Cox on strike and he flicks one away for four down to the vacant third-man boundary. The set of five ends with a delightful shot over the infield for four by Cox.

06:54 PM BST

55 balls: Oval Invincibles 74/2 (Cox 12 S Curran 17)

Hosein goes for six from his first three balls and you can tell that Curran is in good nick as he flashes one through the covers. Four singles and the boundary from that five.

06:52 PM BST

50 balls: Oval Invincibles 66/2 (Cox 10 S Curran 11)

Jordan is bowling a lot of cutters as Cox hits him down the ground for four. The Oval are making decent progress at the halfway mark.

06:47 PM BST

45 balls: Oval Invincibles 59/2 (Cox 5 S Curran 9)

Overton with his final five balls. And there are five off them.

06:44 PM BST

40 balls: Oval Invincibles 54/2 (Cox 3 S Curran 6)

Jordan Cox is the new man in and he’s off the mark with two to the offside. A single follows which gets Curran back on strike and he paddles the ball off his hips for a four to square leg, that’s the shot of a man in form.

06:41 PM BST

WICKET!

Jacks b Mills 37

Mills comes on and second ball sends Jacks packing with a low full toss that the opener just misses.

FOW - 47/2

06:40 PM BST

35 balls: Oval Invincibles 46/1 (Jacks 37 S Curran 1)

Sam Curran comes in at three, he’s had a great tournament, can he do it again? He gets a single second ball to get Jacks on strike and he, too, adds one to the score. The set of this excellent five ends with a bumper that Curran does well to get under.

Jofra Archer

06:36 PM BST

WICKET!

Malan c Evans b Archer 6

Change of ends for Archer and Malan tries to pick him up from outside off and is caught at deep mid-wicket.

FOW - 44/1

06:34 PM BST

30 balls: Oval Invincibles 44/0 (Jacks 36 Malan 6)

Jordan comes on, what can he do?

First up he bowls tight going for three singles before Jacks hits him for a single down the ground. Five from it.

06:31 PM BST

25 balls: Oval Invincibles 39/0 (Jacks 34 Malan 4)

It’s still Overton and he’s bowling a tight line again not giving Jacks any width. Just two singles from that five and it’s the end of the powerplay.

06:28 PM BST

20 balls: Oval Invincibles 37/0 (Jacks 33 Malan 3)

Hosein comes on and the left-armer is swept for four by Jacks second ball. Next up Hosein drops one short and the Oval batter pulls majestically for four. That’s bettered by the very next shot, as Jacks creates space moving to leg before hitting for six over extra cover. Where does Hosein go now? Well, he is hit straight down the ground and Pollard drops it on the run...oh dear, could that prove crucial?

06:24 PM BST

15 balls: Oval Invincibles 21/0 (Jacks 17 Malan 3)

Overton is still finding movement and beats Jacks bat. THe last ball of the five sees the second maximum of the innings as Jacks hits down the ground.

06:18 PM BST

10 balls: Oval Invincibles 13/0 (Jacks 10 Malan 2)

No shock to see Jofra Archer with the new ball at the other end (Nursery End) his first ball is wide and Jacks flings his arms and bat at it for a six over point. Archer got hit for a six off his first ball last night as well...Second ball is a top edge for a single. It may have hit the helmet on the way though and there’s a pause while the Oval batter is seen to. Malan then times one straight to a fielder and scampers and is nearly run out...that would have been foolish. Having hit Archer for a six first ball Jacks is peppered and gets one, last ball, on his elbow - ouch...

06:14 PM BST

Five balls: Oval Invincibles 2/0 (Jacks 1 Malan 1)

The Braves have a potent bowling attack and it’s Craig Overton first up to Will Jacks and he beats the Oval man on the inside down the hill with the fist ball. It’s deja vu second ball as the ball goes down the hill before Jacks pushes to leg for the first run of the final.

Malan’s fist ball comes back into him and there’s a stifled appeal. He flicks the last of the five for his first run.

06:09 PM BST

The teams are out on the hallowed turf

And we’re moments away from the start.

05:57 PM BST

How they line up

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c, wk), Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Tom Lammondby, Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Saqib Mahmood

Southern Brave: Alex Davies (wk), James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills

05:55 PM BST

Sam Billings on losing the toss

“The experience of last year will hopefully hold us in good stead. We batted and had a bit of a nightmare,” he says, alluding to the final 12 months ago when the side were 34 for five before recovering to score 161. “We’re playing good cricket, we know were a tough side to beat.”

05:50 PM BST

Southern Brave win the toss

And will bowl first.

Brave captain James Vince says:

“It’s been hard to predict a good score at this venue, so hopefully a good idea to know what we’re chasing”.

05:46 PM BST

The match will now start at 6.10

That’s because the women’s game slightly overran.

05:39 PM BST

As ever, if you mention the Hundred some fans will go into a fit of rage

It’s the one competition in sport guaranteed to create division and a heated debate, and many to use that famous phrase, for once in a non-figurative sense: ‘It’s just not cricket’

Here’s out very own Scyld Berry on the divisive format.

READ: Why the Hundred remains so divisive

05:33 PM BST

Women’s final

In the women’s final London Spirit have beaten Welsh Fire by four wickets. Spirit chased down 116 to win their first title with two balls to spare.

It was Spirit’s day at Lord’s!

That winning feeling 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aREfJyp2Km — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 18, 2024

05:17 PM BST

Welcome to Finals Day at Lord’s

Welcome to live coverage of this afternoon’s men’s final of The Hundred at Lord’s where Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles meet to claim the spoils.

The Brave are here thanks to a remarkable victory in last night’s eliminator which required Jofra Archer to reprise his role from England’s 2019 World Cup victory and take the ball in a ‘Super Five’.

Birmingham Phoenix looked on course to take victory in the eliminator at the Oval, requiring 30 off their last 20 balls. However, Archer caught Liam Livingstone from the first ball of the Super Five and restricted Phoenix to just seven from the extra five deliveries.

The Brave subsequently eclipsed that with one delivery to spare thanks to Chris Jordan’s leg-side boundary off Adam Milne

Behind Archer and captain Jordan, the Brave defeated Birmingham Phoenix and now have the chance to lock horns with the Invincibles at Lord’s.

“I am just relieved, to be honest,” Archer said. “I thought I had given it away in the second-last over. You just have to commit [in the Super 5]. Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it doesn’t. Today it went for me.

“We have 11 match-winners and the guys not in the 11 are match-winners as well. We have so much talent. It doesn’t matter what team we put out, I back us.”

Meanwhile, the Invincibles have had a tremendous run in the competition as they finished top of the table. The team, captained by Sam Billings, finished top with 12 points thanks to wins in six out of eight matches in the tournament.

The team have done well to reach the final yet again thanks in large part to Sam Curran’s form with bat and ball. The all-rounder has scored 176 runs and taken 17 wickets, including a hat-trick.

Who will be crowned champions this evening? Southern Brave or the Invincibles?

All to play for then and we will get to the action presently.

Stay here for the latest updates from the Home of Cricket.