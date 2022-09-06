The Oval hoping to beat Lord’s to World Test Championship final hosting rights

The Oval could seize next summer’s World Test Championship final from Lord’s after emerging as a serious contender to stage the one-off showpiece. Lord’s has long been considered the likely host venue for the fixture in June 2023, not least having missed out last year when the Covid-19 pandemic forced the International Cricket Council to move it to Hampshire’s bio-secure Ageas Bowl.

Pre-existing commercial agreements at Lord’s are understood to be proving problematic – the ICC requires a “clean” venue for its own sponsors and partners – and has led to a growing belief that Surrey may be able to take over.

While New Zealand’s triumph over India at the Ageas Bowl last year was deemed a success in the circumstances, the ICC has long coveted Lord’s as a potential host venue for the WTC final due to the history and prestige it would offer a tournament that is trying to establish its place in the global calendar. It has already been confirmed in the next ICC Future Tours programme that England – or rather the England and Wales Cricket Board – will host the finals in 2023 and 2025, with Lord’s still desired for the second of these if the current contractual problems can be overcome in the longer term.

As the birthplace of the Ashes in 1880, the Oval is not short on history and Surrey’s chief executive, Steve Elworthy, has a strong record in this field. The former South Africa international has overseen the staging of seven global events in his previous roles with the ICC and ECB, including the 2019 World Cup.

The start date for the 2023 World Test Championship is still to be decided – it will begin on either 6 or 8 June – with Australia and South Africa occupying the top two places in the league table. South Africa will remain second even if they lose the third Test with England that starts on Thursday but that would open up the field to others.

Should Australia make the final, it would mean they would head straight into their defence of the Ashes that is expected to start at Edgbaston on 16 June. Though not confirmed, the series is likely to then follow the same pattern as 2019, with Tests at Lord’s (from 28 June), Headingley (6 July), Old Trafford (19 July) and the Oval (27 July).