Can you outwit Margaret Atwood? The bumper books quiz of 2022
Authors’ questions
AUTHORS ASK Margaret Atwood: “They live too near the rocks to quarrel with their neighbours.” This quote appears in:
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Hobbit
The Tale of Mr Tod
Middlemarch
Which pioneering nature writer had a father who presented them with the doctor’s bill for their birth on their 21st birthday?
Rachel Carson
John Livingston
Barry Lopez
Ernest Thompson Seton
In what horror story does a vampire appear in the shape of a large cat?
The Vampyre
Carmilla
Interview with the Vampire
Salem’s Lot
Ian Rankin: Which artist’s 1988 Moscow exhibition was the subject of a book published this year?
David Hockney
Maggi Hambling
Francis Bacon
Lucian Freud
Which author, better known for their film career, had a 1966 novel (The Glass Pearls) reissued this year?
David Lean
Angela Lansbury
Donald Cammell
Emeric Pressburger
Whose latest novel, set in 1926 Soho, revolves around nightclub owner Nellie Coker?
Kate Atkinson
Jenni Fagan
John Lanchester
Denise Mina
William Boyd: Which one of these cities did James Joyce not live in?
Zurich
Trieste
Rome
Venice
What was TS Eliot’s first wife’s Christian name?
Virginia
Vivien
Valerie
Violet
Which one of these 19th-century explorers first reached the source of the Nile?
Henry Morton Stanley
Cashel Greville Ross
John Hanning Speke
Richard Francis Burton
Bernardine Evaristo: Which writer has published two crime fiction novels featuring a detective called Digger as protagonist?
Jason Allen-Paisant
Jacob Polley
Jacob Ross
Jacob Sam-La Rose
Name the title of the wildly satirical book by a Sierra Leonian barrister first published in London in 1909.
Britons, Blacks and Bargains
Savage Britons and Sensible Africans
The Invisible Spirit of the Britons
Britons through Negro Spectacles
Which debut novel features a Nigerian mother and her family living in north west London?
On Black Sisters’ Street by Chika Unigwe
26a by Diana Evans
The Mother by Yvette Edwards
The Opposite House by Helen Oyeyemi
Anne Enright: When the heroine of Louise Kennedy’s novel Trespasses is invited to a bohemian supper in mid-70s Belfast, the hostess serves a classic dish of the time. It is:
Angels on horseback
Moussaka
Pineapple upside-down cake
Fondue
The narrator of Mike McCormack’s Solar Bones, Marcus Conway, has a daughter to whom he has given the name of Agnes. His wife is called:
Mairead
Marcella
Agatha
Annie
Another Mayo writer, Colin Barrett, gives a character in Homesickness a home on a fictional estate near Ballina. It is called:
Mary Robinson Heights
Benwee Manor
Belleek Woods
Granuaile Court
Val McDermid: Which British crime writer’s pseudonyms include JB Dancer, Thorn Ryder, Terry Lennox and JD Sandon?
Ian Rankin
Lee Child
John Harvey
John Creasey
Which of these does not belong in the list of Sue Grafton’s Kinsey Millhone alphabet series?
R is for Ricochet
V is for Violence
D is for Deadbeat
P is for Peril
John Gielgud’s career as a West End leading man was kickstarted in a play written by a golden age crime writer. But which one?
Ngaio Marsh
Josephine Tey
Agatha Christie
Gladys Mitchell
WERE YOU PAYING ATTENTION? Which key element of the classic animated film of The Snowman does not feature in the original book by Raymond Briggs, who died this year?
Christmas
The Brighton Pavilion
Flying
A little boy
Which musician’s 2022 book was dedicated to “all the crew at Dunkin’ Donuts”?
Bob Dylan
Dave Grohl
Nick Cave
Patti Smith
Shehan Karunatilaka’s debut novel was called Chinaman. Was it set in the world of … ?
Finance
Cricket
Porcelain production
Gambling
Which novelist was placed on Russia’s sanction list for their stance on the war in Ukraine?
Salman Rushdie
Orhan Pamuk
Margaret Atwood
JK Rowling
Nick Hornby’s 2022 study of genius found unexpected parallels between which two creative titans?
Jane Austen and Beyoncé
Charles Dickens and Prince
Anthony Trollope and Morrissey
George Eliot and Adele
2022 Nobel prize winner Annie Ernaux’s autobiographical book A Girl’s Story recalls the time she came to London in 1960 aged 20 to work as:
A French tutor
A singer
A pastry chef
An au pair
Which of these octogenarian writers was the odd one out this year?
Cormac McCarthy
Anne Tyler
John Irving
Penelope Lively
The 2022 Goldsmiths prize for work that “breaks the mould or extends the possibilities of the novel form” was awarded to:
A novel by two authors
A novel in two languages
A novel in two volumes
A novel with two endings
The 80s-style shooter video game EmilyBlaster was inspired by a 2022 novel. It requires the player to fire at the words of which writer?
Emily Brontë
Emily Dickinson
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily St John Mandel
Which bestselling author was this year elected to the US Senate?
Jane Smiley
JD Vance
Al Franken
Michael Moore
Which newly appointed public figure also published a novel this year?
The chief executive of the NHS
The chair of the Football Association
The commissioner of the Metropolitan police
The president of the CBI
Which of these writers did not use the late queen in their fiction?
Hilary Mantel
Alan Bennett
Sue Townsend
John Banville
RIGHT AND HONOURABLE? (Westminster books) Which politician provided publicity for a then unpublished biography of Liz Truss by raising it at prime minister’s question time?
Liz Truss
Keir Starmer
Boris Johnson
Nadine Dorries
Which politician is described in Marina Hyde’s What Just Happened?! as a “living testament to the ancient Conservative principle that they’ve always got a worse idea up their sleeve”?
Gavin Williamson
Suella Braverman
Steve Baker
Priti Patel
It was reported in a new book that on Boris Johnson’s last day in No 10 Dominic Raab had to leave crisis talks by a side entrance out of view of photographers because he was wearing:
Jeans
Judo kit
Swimming trunks
Full white tie evening dress
Which political figure appears in Jonathan Coe’s 2022 novel Bournville, although “whether he’s a fictional character or not remains hard to determine with any certainty”?
Jacob Rees-Mogg
Boris Johnson
Matt Hancock
Dominic Cummings
Which of this year’s four chancellors of the exchequer is the subject of a biography entitled Going for Broke?
Kwasi Kwarteng
Nadhim Zahawi
Rishi Sunak
Jeremy Hunt
SAY WHAT? Who said “It never occurred to me that I was writing a cosy book: it’s wrapped in cosy wrapping paper and there’s a cosy bow on the top, but I don’t think the gift itself is cosy.”
Dolly Parton
Richard Osman
Rev Richard Coles
Bob Mortimer
Which writer said of their homeland: “I mean, we produce a lot of Viagra. And Guinness. And Kerrygold. But when you think about Ireland, what else is there, except poets?”
Colm Tóibín
Paul Muldoon
Sally Rooney
Claire Keegan
The biography of which writer included letters to their publisher complaining about a book tour event where “the books were unpleasantly cold to sign”?
John le Carré
Barbara Cartland
Terry Pratchett
Jan Morris
Which actor’s diaries revealed the lesson they took from winning a major award: “This will be a healthy reminder to me that subtlety isn’t everything”?
Paul Newman
Matthew Perry
Richard E Grant
Alan Rickman
Which musician’s memoir recalled falling asleep in a French chapel as “part reverie and part revelry, part rosary and part rosé”?
Pete Doherty
Bez
Bono
Jarvis Cocker
1922 AND ALL THAT After copies of James Joyce’s Ulysses were seized by customs officials in Folkestone for obscenity they were then:
Sent to the Bodleian Library
Placed in the vault of the Bank of England
Burned
Stolen and sold on the black market
The first fiction to be read on the BBC was in a programme for children on its second day of broadcasting. It was a story by which writer?
Beatrix Potter
E Nesbit
Rudyard Kipling
Oscar Wilde
The writer and Irish nationalist Erskine Childers was executed in 1922. His bestselling novel The Riddle of the Sands is often described as the first:
Spy novel
Horror novel
Meta novel
Beach read
Which author, born in 1922, claimed that “you can’t create humour out of happiness”?
Kingsley Amis
Kurt Vonnegut
Grace Paley
Charles M Schulz
Which newspaper concluded its review of TS Eliot’s The Waste Land by judging the poem was “so much waste paper”?
The Daily Mail
The Guardian
The Daily Telegraph
The Times
Solutions
1:C, 2:D, 3:B, 4:C, 5:D, 6:A, 7:D, 8:B, 9:C, 10:C, 11:D, 12:B, 13:B, 14:A, 15:C, 16:C, 17:B, 18:B, 19:A, 20:A, 21:B, 22:C, 23:B, 24:D, 25:D - The others all published new books this year – McCarthy published two – but Lively announced her retirement , 26:A - Diego Garcia by Natasha Soobramanien and Luke Williams, 27:B - The game is a real-life version of the one that appears in Gabrielle Zevin’s novel Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, 28:B, 29:C - Police commissioner Mark Rowley wrote The Sleep of Reason with David Derbyshire, 30:A, 31:B - The book he referenced is Out of the Blue by Harry Cole and James Heale, 32:C, 33:D - This was revealed in The Fall of Boris Johnson by Sebastian Payne., 34:B, 35:C, 36:B, 37:A, 38:C, 39:D, 40:C, 41:C, 42:D - The Happy Prince was read by a Miss A Bennie, who was known as The Lady of the Magic Carpet., 43:A, 44:D, 45:B
Scores
0 and above.
Congratulations!