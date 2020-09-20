Outstation COVID-19 patients straining bed strength in Mumbai, says doctor who coordinates between BMC, pvt hospitals

Mumbai: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now crossed the 5 million mark. In Mumbai, the number is now over 175,000 with over 8,200 deaths. The hospital beds in the city, particularly in intensive care units, seem to be under much greater pressure than they were until a few weeks ago. Why is this happening? How is the administration responding to this?

Indiaspend spoke to Gautam Bhansali, a specialist in general medicine and infectious diseases at Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai. He is also the chief coordinator between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the civic body, and the private hospitals in the city for managing the beds.

Edited excerpts:

Why is it that after a few months, we are suddenly seeing a sudden pressure on hospital beds, including intensive care units?

We were in a much better position in July and August. In September, we have definitely seen a big surge in the number of cases. There are two or three reasons for it: One is that the lockdown has almost entirely been relaxed, and people are also coming from other places for treatment. Due to that, you could say, it is like a second wave--cases have increased in Mumbai. But we need to understand why the lockdown was enforced. It was to educate people, spread awareness as to what is to be done to fight COVID-19. It is a new disease, a new challenge and a new learning for everybody. Meanwhile, we needed to prepare health infrastructure. Our health infrastructure was not ready when this disease struck us, around March. We needed to create negative pressure in the ICUs and in the ward, set up different entry and exit points (for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients).

Now that the number of cases has increased, we are totally geared up with enough beds. There was some shortage of beds in between. We closed down some nursing homes one month back because there were some issues there--complaints of overcharging and high mortality rate. Those issues have been almost sorted out.

You are talking about those 73 nursing homes that were taken off COVID-19 duty. Of these, 27 have now been reopened. Is that correct?

On 14 September, we had a meeting with the municipal commissioner and the chief minister--as the number of cases has increased, and we assume that the number is going to increase further. Plus, there is an influx of patients from other places too--from Sangli, Dhule, Kolhapur, Nasik, Pune, etc. Cases are coming to Mumbai from all over the state. People want to get treated in Mumbai because they feel Mumbai has better health infrastructure, best doctors, skilled health professionals and that they will get the best treatment. So, we opened the 27 nursing homes, which have more than 25 beds each. They are well regulated, have MD doctors (with advanced medical degrees) and critical care specialists.

If you have 100 beds, for instance, how many are now occupied by people from outside Mumbai?

About 30 percent to 40 percent of the people admitted in these hospitals--nursing homes and big private hospitals--are from outside the Mumbai metropolitan region--from Bhiwandi, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, etc.

And what would that number be for pre-COVID times--for instance, at this time last year?

People come to Mumbai for treatment from across the country, and from other countries as well, because Mumbai has the best health infrastructure, especially in private hospitals. So, Mumbai is also a destination for medical tourism. So, last year at this time, about 60% to 70% of patients would have been from other parts of the country and abroad.

But now, with COVID-19, we are facing a different situation, which needs different bed arrangement, management etc., which is why it is a problem when 30 percent to 40 percent of COVID-19 beds are occupied by people from outside Mumbai.

There is a misconception that all industries have collapsed, except the hospital industry " which (people think) is flourishing. But hospitals, mainly private hospitals, are in a big loss--because of the COVID-19 situation, the rate is capped by the government. We cannot charge more than that. There are not many non-COVID-19 patients.

So proportionately today, you have a much higher ratio of patients coming from outside Mumbai, which is placing a load on the system because a fair number of beds are dedicated only for COVID-19. Is that correct?

Story continues