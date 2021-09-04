Outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again: PM Modi lauds Paralympian for bagging silver

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shooter Singhraj Adhana (File photo)

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded shooter Singhraj Adhana for clinching a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and called him "outstanding" as he won another medal in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event.

"The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana clinched the gold and silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

PM Modi also spoke to Narwal and Adhana and congratulated them.

Former sports minister and current Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Narwal for the victory. He tweeted, "Another good news & great moment as India won Gold and Silver medals in shooting! Congratulations to Manish Narwal for the Gold Medal and Singhraj for the Silver medal at the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics #Praise4Para #Cheer4India."

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur tweeted, "India strikes GOLD. Manish Narwal what a fabulous victory! Congratulations on also holding the World Record in this category! Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final. score of 218.2. New Paralympics Record."

"It's raining Medals for India. 15th medal for #IND ! 'Superb Singhraj' has created history by winning the SILVER. P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final with 216.7 points. 2nd medal at the games," he further said in a tweet.

19-year-old Manish created a Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal.

Singhraj Adhana started better of the two Indians in the final as he was placed in the lead at the table after the first 10 shots while amassing 92.1 points. Manish who finished seventh in the qualification, had a very jittery start to the final as he gathered 87.2 in the 1st competition stage.

Singhraj and Manish then stepped up when it mattered the most as both shooters held their nerves against the early charge of the Chinese pair in the elimination stage. Manish then dramatically dropped to the 4th position after the 18th shot. But in his 19th and 20th shot, the 19-year-old Indian aimed a sensational 10.8 and 10.5 to grab the first place from Singhraj.

With a fight against the compatriot for a first-place finish, Manish finished with an 8.4 and 9.1 meanwhile Singhraj got 8.5 and 9.4 in his last two shots. (ANI)