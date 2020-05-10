Outside chance: hardening off the easy way

Photograph: Adrian Sherratt/Alamy

As spring turns to summer, gardeners everywhere will be itching to plant the seedlings and cuttings they’ve been raising indoors out in the garden. However, particularly for newbies, the effects of this transition from the cosseted conditions of a warm windowsill to the great outdoors can be a significant hurdle.

The reason why this switch is tricky is that plants have the amazing ability to adapt their anatomy to shield themselves from environmental threats, however they are only triggered to do so when stimulated by the threat itself. Indoors, plants enjoy stable temperatures, limited air movement and much lower light levels (as window glass filters out UVB rays). This means they tend to direct most of their energies into growing, instead of investing in these defences.



When suddenly put outdoors, these spoiled specimens lack the thick layers of waxy protection, toughened fibre-filled stems and antioxidant solar radiation shields they will need to tough it out. They can be severely damaged, even die, as a result. But easing this transition through a horticultural technique called “hardening off” allows them to adapt quickly to these new conditions by ramping up their defences.

This can start a couple of weeks before the last frost is expected in your area, which starts around now. It may sound odd, but gently brushing your fingers over the surface of a tray of indoor seedlings is a really effective way to kick this off. Plants contain vibration receptors that induce tougher, stockier growth when triggered via a process called thigmomorphogenesis. Commercial growers use robots or automated fans to do this, but at home a 10-second tickle once or twice a day is enough.

One of the signalling chemicals plants produce when under threat is salicylic acid, the compound that aspirin was originally based on. Trials have shown that spraying a dilute aspirin solution can dramatically improve the resilience of a wide range of plants by fooling them into reacting as if under threat. Mixing one 300mg tablet of soluble aspirin in a litre of water and generously spraying it over your seedlings will help your plants toughen up.

Once you are sure all risk of frost is over, take the plants outside and place them in a warm, shady and sheltered spot. The shade of a south-facing wall is an ideal location. Cover them with a double layer of horticultural fleece (a light, synthetic fabric that seals in moisture and blocks UV rays) and leave them outside through the day. Each evening, they should be brought in to protect them from night temperature drops. This is a bit of a faff, but you will only need to do it for a week. The following week, repeat the process, but use only a single layer of fleece. A little extra care that will pay you back with far stronger growth and even earlier harvests, for the rest of the year.

