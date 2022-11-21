Outrigger Cyber Sale offers best value for top tropical getaways in Hawaii and more

In celebration of 75 years in service, Outrigger Resorts and Hotels is offering guests up to half-off rates for their top warm-weather getaways, including Hawaii, Fiji, Thailand and the Maldives, with its annual sale.

"Outrigger Resorts & Hotels is a toes-in-the-sand brand … for anyone looking to get off a zoom screen and onto the sand, this Cyber Sale provides the absolute best rates of the year for a holiday on the beach," Monica Salter, VP of Global Communications & Social Responsibility for Outrigger Hospitality Group, told USA TODAY.

The offer is available starting Nov. 21 until Dec. 4, although Outrigger DISCOVERY members, the brand's loyalty program that's free to join, were granted early access starting Monday.

What are the best deals of the Outrigger Cyber Sale?

According to Salter, this sale is when the brand's best values are offered, so those looking to stay at one of its properties should look into booking before the promotion ends.

A few highlights of the sale include half-off rates for their three recently renovated Thailand properties: Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort, Outrigger Surin Beach Resort in Phuket and Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort.

Hawaii is topping the list for many people's holiday travel bucket lists, and the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort is offering 40% off rooms, including club rooms that offer exclusive Voyager 47 Club Lounge perks.

The beachfront property recently underwent an $80 million renovation, including expanding its A'o Cultural Center, meant to highlight and educate guests on Hawaiian voyaging and the hotel's partnership with the Polynesian Voyaging Society, Friends of Hokule‘a and Hawai‘iloa.

What are new offerings in this year's Outrigger Cyber Sale?

The Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male and offers guests the idyllic island experience epitomizing all that one thinks of when dreaming of the Maldives.

"Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort is a hot new property in our portfolio – so it’s the first time guests can score accommodations here for up to 50% off traditional rates," Salter said. This year, the property won "Best Luxury Hideaway Resort" in the Maldives from Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

What are the deals for Hawaii?

Guests looking to visit Hawaii can find deals at the Outrigger resorts across the state.

Hawaii Vacation Condos – apartment-style accommodations found on Maui, Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii Island – will offer discounts of up to 40% off, with nightly rates starting at $225.

Its Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa will offer up to 40% off all rooms, including the Club Rooms that include access to the Voyager 47 Club Lounge, which has complimentary breakfast and evening refreshments. Nightly rates at these locations start at $299.

A room at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger, a seaside property on Oahu.

For those who want to stick to the classic Waikiki location at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger location, nightly rates will start at $219 with other savings of up to 40% off.

What are the deals for Thailand?

Travelers wanting to visit Thailand will be able to save up to 50% off plus partake in daily breakfast, a one-time cocktail and early check-in starting at 10 a.m. and late check-out at 4 p.m., if available.

Below are the nightly rates for the three resorts in Thailand:

The Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort offers guests a paradisiacal experience of Thailand's warm culture and climate.

What are the deals for Fiji?

Outrigger has two properties in Fiji participating in the Outrigger Cyber Sale.

At Castaway Island, Fiji Resort, guests can save on meals and get a 250 Fiji dollars beverage credit. Rooms will start at 827 Fiji dollars a night.

At Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort, rooms will be discounted up to 35% off, starting at 376 Fijo dollars a night. Guests will be able to enjoy a 250 Fiji dollars beverage credit as well.

What are the deals for Mauritius?

In Bel Ombre, the beachside Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort will offer up to 50% off as well as complimentary breakfast, dinner and more. Nightly rates start at 240 euros.

What are the deals for the Maldives?

The award-winning Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort is making its debut in the annual sale, offering up to 50% off on rooms and complimentary meals. Nightly rates start at $570.

