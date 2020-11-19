Outreach programme connects international buyers with J-K saffron producers

A visual of the virtual meeting in Jammu. Photo/ANI

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): In a bid to promote the export of saffron, the Consulate General of India, New York in association with the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Wednesday organised a virtual conference to connect international buyers with producers of saffron in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have taken a giant leap today by connecting international buyers to our local producers of saffron. We are thankful to all participants and speakers. We look forward to your continued support to make it better together," the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Industries and Commerce tweeted.

The event was aimed at increasing the export of this globally renowned spice in the United States.

The virtual promotion was attended by Industries and Commerce Department Commissioner/ Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Consul General of India (CGI), New York Randhir Jaiswal, Consul (Trade) Devi Prasad Misra, J-K Trade Promotion Organisation Managing Director Ankita Kar, Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna, CSIR IIM senior scientist Dr Nasheeman Ashraf, and food columnist Ramin Ganeshram and senior officials from the J-K government and CGI, New York along with important members of saffron exporting community of J&K and American importers.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the largest producer of the best quality saffron in the world. As we embark on exploring the potential markets, events like these will help us to reach potential buyers in every country and will increase the brand value of our products in the international market," Dwivedi said.

Also speaking at the event, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are thankful to Jammu and Kashmir government for this initiative. We hope that both the markets will be mutually benefited by this association. We want to get more of Indian saffron to the US. India is one of the leading producers of saffron and we look forward to add value to trade and the production line."

Story continues

The event also served as knowledge dissemination about various aspects of saffron. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared insights about the culinary story of saffron and Dr Nasheeman Ashraf introduced the scientific and genetic nature of Indian saffron to the participants through his session.

Ramin Ganeshram talked about the global history of saffron and America's first Michelin-starred Indian chef, Hemant Mathur spoke about the use of saffron in Western cuisine.

The event was targeted to enable the reputed exporters of saffron to connect with the potential US importers. More than 40 saffron exporters registered with the JKTPO for this event.

The event was concluded with a question and answer session and the details along with company profiles of the registered exporters from Jammu and Kashmir were shared with the CGI, New York to connect the buyers and sellers. (ANI)