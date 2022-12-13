The outrageous, un-PC black comedy that blew Robert Downey Jr’s mind

Alexander Larman
·9 min read
A scene from Robert Downey's Putney Swope - Getty
A scene from Robert Downey's Putney Swope - Getty

It’s a sign of how completely tastes have changed within Hollywood filmmaking that it is now inconceivable that Ben Stiller’s 2008 spoof action-comedy Tropic Thunder could be made today. The two areas that are most likely to excite controversy are the portrayal of mental disability – Stiller’s character, a fading action star, has played a figure called Simple Jack, to widespread horror – and racial politics. Robert Downey Jr plays Kirk Lazarus, an intense Australian method actor, who has undergone ‘pigmentation alteration’ surgery in order to prepare for his role as an African-American soldier.

Although the bulk of the contemporary criticism that Tropic Thunder received came from disability rights groups, Downey Jr’s Oscar-nominated performance – essentially getting laughs from the incongruity of his being in blackface – would be unthinkable today, in the era of Black Lives Matter and its ilk.

Downey Jr is, today, one of Hollywood’s most successful and highest-paid actors, thanks to his roles in Marvel films as Iron Man, but in 2008, he was still re-establishing his career after many years of well-documented drug problems and criminal convictions, and so he was a more candid interviewee than he is today. When discussing his influences for the character of Lazarus, he not only mentioned such Method actors as Russell Crowe and Daniel Day-Lewis, but also talked about his father, cult underground director Robert Downey Sr, and his cult satire Putney Swope.

As Downey Jr said in 2008, “I started remembering my dad did this movie called Putney Swope. I was in New York [at that time] and the character was supposed to be a Vietnam soldier, so I was remembering some of the folks who were hanging out in the West Village back then. Without it being too specific, I just started this gravelly, cool, very world-weary voice, and I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to have a ball with this’.” He duly did so, and said, “I laid the voice on [Stiller] and he laughed, and I thought, you know, he’s just laughing to make me feel OK, and then he’s going to change it all when we get there.”

In the end, nothing was changed, and Downey Jr’s performance remained a pitch-perfect homage to his father’s most successful film, a deeply challenging, uproariously funny black comedy that was considered envelope-pushing upon its release in 1969, and has only grown in stature since then.

A new Netflix documentary, Sr., examines Downey Sr’s often chequered life and career, with his son breaking away from his latter-day years as a squeaky-clean company man to talk candidly about his own drug addictions and his bohemian father’s influence on him, which the actor sees as both inspirational and the cause of many of his own issues. However, one thing that father and son both agree on is that Putney Swope remains an off-the-wall counter-cultural classic – one that, despite its inclusion in the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2016 for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant”, remains under-appreciated, perhaps because of the sheer outrageousness of its central premise.

The poster for Putney Swope describes it as “The Truth and Soul Movie”, and it revolves around a Mad Men-esque advertising firm, with precisely one black employee, the eponymous Swope. When the chairman of the company dies, the board members, unable to appoint themselves to the highest position, vote for Swope to become chairman and expect to be able to use him as their puppet. He is having none of it, and sets about firing most of the employees, refusing to take any business from alcohol, tobacco or imitation firearm advertisers, and renames the firm “Truth and Soul, Inc”.

While his actions shock Middle America – including the President, played as a cannabis-smoking dwarf with a pronounced German accent, who pronounces that the company is now “a threat to the national security” – Swope attracts near-adulatory attention from his disciples, who consider him one of the few truthful people in a world of lies.

The original poster for Putney Swope - Alamy
The original poster for Putney Swope - Alamy

It prefigures everything from Network to the work of Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor, although its cheerfully cheap aesthetic gives it the impression of being put together on a budget that would barely have paid for Pryor’s daily drug consumption. Its lead actor Allen Garfield was unable to remember his lines, so Downey Sr overdubbed the character in a deep, gravelly voice, giving it a surreal, often hysterical quality.

Discussing the film with his disciple Paul Thomas Anderson in 2012 – who cast the director in several small roles in his own films, and of whom Downey Jr caustically said “it’s no mystery that Paul Thomas Anderson is probably the son my dad wishes he had had” – Downey Sr was uproariously candid about his creative choices. Recounting an appearance on the Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show, when Carson asked him “Why did you cast a midget to play the President of the United States”, Downey replied “Because he gave the best reading of all the actors.”

Another performer, the extraordinarily tall Stan Gottlieb – ‘actor’ is perhaps putting it too strongly – was hired when Downey saw him in a phone booth outside a cinema in New York. In the director’s telling, he said, simply, “Would you be interested in being in a film?” Gottlieb simply replied, “Yeah”.

There was method in Downey’s process. As he said: “When you hire someone who’s not an actor, who’s just not afraid, it’s a pleasure.” And his innovations were not limited to casting people who he met on the street, or in bars. Although Putney Swope is filmed largely in black and white, it contains spoof commercials shot in colour, which have an edgy, biting wit that’s like something out of Terry Gilliam’s Brazil.

At one point, a seductive woman (who Anderson jokingly called “my girlfriend” in conversation with Downey) is shown dancing around a New York street amidst piles of rubbish, before saying, apropos of nothing, “You can’t eat an air conditioner”, then resuming her dancing. His bemused crew were at least pleased by this, saying, “Finally, you gave us something that you could look at.” Typically, the woman was a waitress at a nearby restaurant, who was recruited because she could dance, and looked beautiful: the casting process for Putney Swope was an uncomplicated, instinctive one.

Reflecting on its (relative) success, Downey Sr, who always described himself as “a prince” – “I was too young to be a king and too committed to be a queen” – said of Putney Swope: “[Initially], nobody wanted that film. People looked at it and said, ‘Uh-oh’. Then the producer had one more screening for some distributors, and then this guy was banging on the door of the cinema, and I said, ‘F--- him, he’s late, whoever he is’. Then I went to the door, and said, ‘Who are you?’ And he said ‘I’m Don Rugoff.’” Rugoff was an independent distributor and the owner of a chain of cinemas, and was instrumental in building the careers of many independent filmmakers, including Costa-Gavras and Lina Wertmüller; after he saw Putney Swope he said to Downey: “I don’t understand it, but I like it.”

Arnold Johnson in Putney Swope - Alamy
Arnold Johnson in Putney Swope - Alamy

Rugoff duly agreed to show it in his cinemas, and commissioned a provocative poster, featuring a woman standing atop a clenched fist, making it look as if she represented an outstretched middle finger. The advertisement was duly banned by the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune, and gave a small independent film some much-needed publicity. As Downey drolly put it, “[The poster] went up all over the city, and it had some action.”

Although the film only had a limited release, it set box office records in many of the cinemas that it was shown in, thanks to a mixture of the controversy and the sense that Downey’s film had tapped into some sort of zeitgeist. It is too wild a satire to have any kind of heartfelt message, but a scene where Swope lectures his mostly black followers comes closest to Downey’s own credo. “I have a feeling that there’s a lot of untapped talent around here,” he declares. “So beginning right now, I want each and every one of you to conceive, write, execute and produce your own campaign…if you don’t feel that you’re the creative type, then pitch in and help someone else with what they’re doing.”

It was this guerrilla ethos that made Putney Swope, and by extension Downey’s career, so wild and wacky, but also beloved by everyone from Anderson (who included the character “Buck Swope” in his film Boogie Nights) to the comedian Louis C.K., who has described it as both one of his favourite pictures and an influence on his own writing.

Robert Downey with actress Corinne Calvet in 1969 - Getty
Robert Downey with actress Corinne Calvet in 1969 - Getty

As C.K. said of it in 2014: “I went home, starting watching [the film] and in the first couple of shots, I was like ‘Oh my God’, and the whole movie, I just kept going ‘Oh my God! Somebody made this movie. Somebody really made it.’ They didn’t just sit and go ‘This would be crazy’, they actually shot it…it was so inspiring to me because it made me think even if your ideas are crazy, as long as you believe in them…what defines the movie to me is that everything that happens, it’s nuts, but it makes perfect sense to Robert.”

C.K. concluded: “This movie was a direct reason why I believed it was worth doing stuff that maybe didn’t seem so easy to sell or to talk someone else into.” A few years after this admission, his career suffered from allegations of sexual impropriety, but just as Downey’s son recovered his footing to become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, so C.K. has resumed his career, winning a Grammy award earlier this year and releasing a new stand-up film, Sorry, last year.

It might be fanciful to link the out-there satire of Putney Swope with the career decisions of those associated with it. But if there is a quality that links the film to Downey Sr and Jr, Louis C.K. and many more besides, it is a quixotic and untameable insanity that may have found its last dying echo in Tropic Thunder, and is unlikely to be seen again in contemporary cinema. And that, ultimately, has to be a great loss.

Latest Stories

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Wilks' Panthers control playoff destiny with 4 games left

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks’ stock is on the rise. Behind Wilks’ belief in smash-mouth football and solid, opportunistic defense, Carolina has won three of its last four games and now controls its playoff destiny. If the Panthers (5-8) win out, they’ll be NFC South champions. Tampa Bay (6-7) is currently alone in first place, but the Panthers have already beaten the Buccaneers and they’ll meet again in Week 17. A win at Tampa gives the Panthers the head-to-head

  • Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall suspended for one game

    NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall was suspended for a game without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi. The incident took place early in the third period Thursday night in Toronto’s 5-0 home victory. Engvall was given a game misconduct after striking Durzi in the back of the head as the two players got tangled up near cenrer ice. The suspension will cost Engvall $12,162. The 6-foot-5 Swede has four goals and three assists in

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l