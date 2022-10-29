The Outrageous Tyler Perry-Inspired Song You Need to See on Broadway

Kyndall Cunningham
·6 min read
Photo by Marc J. Franklin
Photo by Marc J. Franklin

By now, you’ve probably heard that a prominent character in Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop, now in its final run at the Lyceum Theatre, is Tyler Perry. No, the multi-hyphenate doesn’t actually appear in the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical. But his legacy as one of the few Black power brokers in Hollywood—and more crucially, the writer of some pretty mediocre but extremely successful plays—looms large over the show’s main protagonist as he writes his own semi-autobiographical play, also called A Strange Loop.

Plenty of Black artists have sounded off on Perry’s career, whether they’re defending his right to make abysmal work, criticizing his depictions of Black women, or parodying him, like in a recent episode of Atlanta. Still, there hasn't been a distillation of Perry’s influence and complicated position in the Black community quite like the musical number “Tyler Perry Writes Real Life,” performed in A Strange Loop by some surprising figures.

First, a brief summary of the musical: A Strange Loop follows a fat, Black, queer man named Usher, who’s an actual usher at The Lion King with aspirations of being a playwright. His Thoughts—which are represented as characters and act as a chorus throughout the production—reveal the chronic self-loathing and insecurity that impedes his writing process and journey to self-love. We also learn about his complicated relationship to his parents in equally hilarious and devastating interactions—the funniest being their insistence that he model his career after Perry’s.

‘A Strange Loop’ Triumphs, Uncompromisingly, on Broadway

“Tyler knows how to bring everything together with all the stories and all the singing and all the different people talking,” says one of Usher’s Thoughts, echoing the sentiments of his God-fearing, homophobic mother. “Tyler Perry don’t ever forget to bring in the spirit’cha’lities,” says another Thought. “Write a nice, clean, Tyler Perry-like gospel play for your parents please!”

Usher considers himself the antithesis of the man behind Madea. According to him, Perry writes “anti-Black” characters who don’t represent the complexity of Black life. The success of Perry’s unnuanced work is especially irksome as Usher experiences the pressure to flatten his experiences as a queer, Black man to appeal to a more mainstream audience.

About a quarter of the way into the musical, his agent calls him about an opportunity to ghostwrite one of Perry’s plays. Usher goes on a rant, denouncing Perry’s “coonery” and “simple-minded, hack buffoonery” until he’s suddenly interrupted by a shocking specter.

“Who are you?” Usher asks timidly, as a foreboding silhouette appears behind him.

“I’m Harriet motherfuckin’ Tubman,” declares one of his Thoughts, dressed in her famous shawl and wielding a rifle. “And I got a problem with you!”

That excellently delivered line, by the actor James Jackson Jr., earned the biggest laugh when I saw the musical last week during Big, Black, Queer Night hosted by Bob The Drag Queen. So begins “Tyler Perry Writes Real Life.”

In the outrageous number, Usher’s Thoughts embody several Black trailblazers and icons who pop out from the shadows and ascend from the floor like zombies—there’s Tubman, Jimmy Baldwin, Zora Neale Hurston, Carter G. Woodson, and a man dressed like Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave who introduces himself as “12 Years a Slave” and holds an Oscar. The second-best reveal is saved for last, when Whitney Houston rises from the floor in a coffin and dressed in a shimmery gown. Her inclusion among these much older and frankly more revolutionary figures is hilarious, random, and ultimately unimpeachable.

“Who the fuck is you, n----?” they sing together, pointing at Usher as he disappears in a corner. “You look it, but you ain’t no true n----.”

“Tyler Perry is a real n----,” they assert. “And not a cracker-pleasing Seal n----. He writes how our people feel. With him at the wheel, n----, what can’t we do?”

Listening to the group of deceased legends applaud Perry’s depiction of “fat, Black women with weaves who find love and redemption” and “muscle-bound Black men who own their own business” is deliciously absurd and laugh-out-loud funny. But the lyrics are also painstakingly authentic. Not only does the show tune capture what many Black people appreciate about Perry’s work, but it also illustrates how different generations of Black people define racial progress and standards for representation.

There’s nothing older Black people love more than conjuring up our ancestors when discussing modern Black issues, often using the experiences of historical figures like Tubman as a measuring stick. (Imagine Martin Luther King hearing you complain about that?) Michael R. Jackson uses “Tyler Perry Writes Real Life” to poke fun at this reductive framing. But somehow, the authority with which Tubman and the other figures scold Usher for his snobbery—despite some of his critiques about Perry being accurate—feels correct.

Race, Sexuality, and ‘The Lion King’: How Michael R. Jackson Found Success Through ‘A Strange Loop’

Without being too presumptuous, a Black person taking issue with another Black person receiving as much love, money, and respect as Perry would probably sound ridiculous to an enslaved person with no rights. Yes, Hurston received similar critiques as Perry for her portrayal of Black people in her literature, and Baldwin had no problem critiquing Black art. But at the root of every great joke is a very simple and dumb truth.

On the other hand, it’s silly to scold Black people for criticizing folks like Perry or Jay-Z or Barack Obama for legitimate offenses just because generations before them didn’t have the opportunity to be as powerful or successful. But as A Strange Loop examines, being Black is constantly being reminded of the people who came before you.

By the end of the song, Usher caves in and says he’ll accept the Perry gig “for the ancestors.” And Tubman, the last ancestor onstage, reminds him that he’ll never escape his skin color.

The last part of this scene, when I saw it, was seemingly ad-libbed by Jackson Jr., as it’s not in the musical book. In the middle of Tubman chiding Usher, she suddenly looks up like she just heard an oven timer go off and says, “Oh yeah, freedom!” and scurries off the stage.

While A Strange Loop is brimming with these kinds of hysterical moments, “Tyler Perry Writes Real Life” lands the best while also delivering the greatest fictional depiction I’ve seen of Harriet Tubman. The song in and of itself is enough of a reason to see the production before it leaves Broadway on Jan. 15.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Barack Obama Formally Endorses Karen Bass for LA Mayor

    "Make no mistake, there is only one proven pro-choice Democrat in this race," the former president said

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. "Definitely another great match for me," Shapovalov said. "Obviously Borna’s played some long difficult matches, so I think the first set was very important. "I was really happy, I played a

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.