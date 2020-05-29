'Outrageous and Immoral': Pa. Democrats Angered GOP Colleague Kept Quiet About Coronavirus Test

A Democratic state lawmaker in Pennsylvania is calling for some of his Republican colleagues to resign after he says they failed to tell other lawmakers that a GOP representative tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.

"Our Members lives, and the lives of their families, were put in grave risk to protect the LIE that people are safe to gather," state Rep. Brian Sims tweeted on Wednesday.

"We learned that House Speaker @MikeTurzai has known that Republican Members have either tested positive, or been quarantined, and withheld this information from Democrats," he wrote, adding, "These same Members were among those leading the daily shouts to reopen the state."

Sims' sharp criticism came after Republican state Rep. Andrew Lewis released a statement Wednesday announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on May 20 — but has now fully recovered.

Lewis said he immediately self-isolated and "contacted the House of Representatives, and our caucus Human Resources department" to inform them he tested positive.

The Associated Press reports that Mike Straub, a spokesman for the state's Republican caucus, said the group followed state and federal guidelines in alerting others who may have been exposed to Lewis on May 14, the most recent day he appeared physically at work.

Lewis "said he was tested two weeks ago, learned the results last week and stayed quiet out of respect for others in his circle," according to the AP

Straub told the AP there was a concerted effort to alert those who were within six-feet of Lewis for longer than 10 minutes.

However, Sims and other Democrats were upset they weren't aware of Lewis' diagnosis while the state legislature continued holding physical meetings in the chambers of the House of Representatives.

At the same time, according to the AP, two Republican lawmakers who sat near Lewis in the chambers were self-isolating last week without warning their colleagues that they may have also been exposed to Lewis.

Some Democratic lawmakers argued they should have been notified as well and demanded internal changes be made amid the ongoing pandemic to handle future cases.

House Minority Leader Frank Dermody asked that any representative who tested positive for the virus alert both the Republican and Democratic leadership about the result.

The AP reports that Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro shot down a request for an investigation and urged lawmakers to “demonstrate common decency" as tensions escalated mid-week between the state Republicans and Democrats.

These same Members were among those leading the daily shouts to reopen the state. They yelled and screamed about it being safe for others across the state to gather, while they were testing positive and notifying each other, but none of the Democrats that work with them! — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 27, 2020

State Rep. Russ Diamond, a Republican, reportedly sits behind Lewis in the House and confirmed to local TV station WHP that he was alerted about Lewis' positive test and wrote a lengthy Facebook post Wednesday night explaining he'd been self-isolating because of his potential exposure.

Diamond said he didn't get tested because he didn't show symptoms.

"Lefties whine because I self-quarantined but didn't get tested after possible COVID 'contact,' " he tweeted Wednesday night. "Confirmed by my doc: No reason for testing, even if I could get tested without symptoms. I feel like a million bucks!"

Federal health officials have repeated in recent months that a person can carry and transfer the coronavirus without showing symptoms.

At least 100,400 people in the U.S. have died from the virus, according to a New York Times tracker. At least 5,290 people in Pennsylvania have died from the virus, the fifth-highest toll in the nation.

Lefties whine because I self-quarantined but didn't get tested after possible COVID "contact." Confirmed by my doc: No reason for testing, even if I could get tested without symptoms. I feel like a million bucks! Well, $500k after lefties tax me. — Russ Diamond (@russdiamond) May 27, 2020

The Philadelphia Inquirer's SpotlightPA blog reports Diamond is one of the state's most vocal opponents of wearing masks in public, writing on social media that he goes shopping without wearing one.

Diamond accused those calling for him to get tested for the coronavirus of stoking unnecessary fear, while his Democratic colleagues said their concern in the controversy was personal safety.

Rep. Patty Kim signaled her displeasure on social media after she says she was being "kept in the dark" about Lewis' positive test result. Kim shared an image of her in the House chambers with Lewis in the foreground, exemplifying that she felt she could have been exposed to the virus.

Sims, who complained about the matter in a Facebook Live video and in a lengthy Twitter thread Wednesday night, said his Republican colleagues' failure to inform other lawmakers about the positive test result put politicians' families at risk, too.

"Members in this room have small children, elderly family members that they care for, spouses with autoimmune diseases, and lives that constantly put us at risk of inter acting with others," he wrote.

In this picture, one state rep was tested positive and the other is in self quarantine. I’m in the middle with my eyes “closed” or kept in the dark. The Democratic caucus should have been notified. https://t.co/dV8dOVKJXZ pic.twitter.com/cOROHa1Sl8 — Rep. Patty Kim (@RepPattyKim) May 28, 2020

Pennsylvania Republicans, including Lewis and Diamond, have pushed the state to reopen its economy and have chosen not to wear masks while delivering remarks about reopening on the House floor.

State Rep. Kevin Boyle, a Democrat, chairs a committee that both Lewis and Diamond sit on and told SpotlightPA that he's also calling for the Republican lawmakers to step down in light of news of Lewis' positive test and failure to notify his colleagues.

“Whoever knew this in the Republican leadership and did not inform the broader membership and staff, they need to resign immediately," Boyle said. "This is outrageous and immoral."

Democrats in the state House unsuccessfully tried to adjourn for several days to change the disclosure policy related to illness, according to the AP.

“I recognize that there’s a lot of concern," said Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, "but I think that individuals are also confusing contact with a positive individual versus someone who has been put in quarantine because of their contact with an individual."

