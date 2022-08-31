Outrage as PM’s new German-made car means end of the road for ‘buy British’ tradition

Boris Johnson has used a Jaguar as his official car while in No 10, but it is understood an Audi A8 will now be the vehicle of choice - WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The prime minister is to be routinely driven around in a German-made car after no British alternatives to the current fleet of Jaguars could be found.

The Metropolitan Police has reportedly ordered a batch of bullet-proof Audi A8s, marking the first time a non-British-designed model has been used by Number 10.

Jaguars, or Daimler-badged variants, have been the official car of choice for prime ministers since the early 1980s, before which they used brands such as Rover and Humber.

In 2010, David Cameron ordered a new fleet of armour plated Jaguar XJs, known as the Sentinel.

However, these are coming to the end of their service and Jaguar Land Rover has paused production of the XJ following a drop in customer demand over Covid.

David Cameron brought the latest fleet of Jaguars into service in 2010 - Jonathan Brady/PA wire
David Cameron brought the latest fleet of Jaguars into service in 2010 - Jonathan Brady/PA wire

On Wednesday the Metropolitan Police, which is responsible for prime ministerial security, did not deny a report in The Sun that it had chosen the Audi.

It caused outrage among Conservative MPs, who said the prime minister’s choice of official vehicle should champion British manufacturing and design.

Grant Shapps, whose department oversees day-to-day running of prime ministerial limousines via the Government Car Service, also appeared to criticise the move.

A source close to the Transport Secretary said: “We have our own home-based manufacturer in Jaguar, and Grant believes we should champion them. It’s not something he would ever approve - this is a bad look.”

The prime minister also has access to armoured Range Rovers. It is thought that Boris Johnson prefers these, as they are more spacious inside.

However, industry experts said it was no surprise that there were so few British-designed alternatives to the Jaguar when it came to a more formal saloon car.

Prof Andrew Graves, who sits on the technology board of the government’s Automotive Council and who advised Margaret Thatcher on automotive policy, said: “I think it would look a lot better to the public for the PM to be driven around in a Jag than an Audi, but other than that there’s not a lot of choice.

“They could drive around in a Bentley or a Rolls-Royce, but that might create a bad impression, particularly at the moment.”

Jaguars have been the car used by prime ministers since the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher was in power - AP Photo/Dave Caulkin
Jaguars have been the car used by prime ministers since the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher was in power - AP Photo/Dave Caulkin

Prof Graves, a fellow at the University of Bath, said that largely thanks to Thatcher’s policies, there were several car models that are made in Britain, but these tend to be Japanese designed and owned - namely Nissan, Toyota and Honda.

“The PM could drive around in a Nissan electric, which are produced in Sunderland, but it might not get them very far,” he said.

Emmanuel Macron, president of France, travels in a range of French cars - such as the DS 7 Crossback. Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, uses a Mercedes.

The US president’s vehicle, nicknamed “the beast”, has the outward appearance of an enlarged Cadillac DTS limousine, a US design.

While most of the details are restricted, the British prime minister’s official vehicles are thought to have been modified to withstand a large blast, with armour plating, Kevlar-lined cabins and reinforced windows.

They are also equipped with an independent oxygen supply to protect passengers against chemical or biological attack.

Jaguar Land Rover is increasingly shifting its production out of the UK to Slovakia.

Tony Blair arriving at Buckingham Palace in a chauffeur-driven Jaguar in 1997 - John Stillwell/PA wire
Tony Blair arriving at Buckingham Palace in a chauffeur-driven Jaguar in 1997 - John Stillwell/PA wire

Sir Gavin Williamson, a Cabinet minister under Mr Johnson, said: “We have one of the proudest and longest traditions of producing some of the world’s best cars that are desired and appreciated around the world.

“And the idea that we’d be in a situation of not having cars manufactured here in the UK being used for ministers is absurd, and certainly not something that would ever happen.

“At no stage would you ever expect to see a German minister arriving in a Jaguar or a British manufactured car. I think hopefully people are able to reflect on this and realise it’s really important to be supporting British business and British jobs in terms of how government money is spent.”

Meanwhile Gary Sambrook, MP for Birmingham Northfield, said: “We need to see a British prime minister in a British car. No other country would overlook their own automotive sector like this.

“It's not just about national pride, but also showcasing the skills and innovation of British workers.”

Before Jaguars, prime ministers Harold Wilson, Ted Heath, James Callaghan and Margaret Thatcher used the Rover P5B - Phil Talbot/Alamy
Before Jaguars, prime ministers Harold Wilson, Ted Heath, James Callaghan and Margaret Thatcher used the Rover P5B - Phil Talbot/Alamy

Liz Truss, the frontrunner in the Conservative leadership race, promised to “look into this issue in more detail”.

Speaking at the Conservative leadership hustings in Wembley, Ms Truss said: “In my current role as Foreign Secretary, I have police protection, and ultimately it is a decision for the police about the best car to use.”

But she added she would prefer to focus on other issues like “energy prices and the British economy”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “In line with our long-standing policy, we do not comment on matters relating to protective security.”

Asked if it would consider offering a car for the prime ministerial use, a spokesman for Bentley said: “We would not currently be able to supply a Bentley complete with the level of protection we understand is required."

