After Outrage Over Restricting Women After 6pm by Mysore Univ, Order Withdrawn

Following widespread outrage, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayanan C N directed the University of Mysore to withdraw the circular prohibiting female students from moving about its campus after 6.30 pm. He said that universities should work towards creating a safe space for girls. The order has been withdrawn, he confirmed.

Just days after the gang rape of a student in Mysuru, the university on Saturday had issued a circular.

"In the wake tragic incident in Mysore, I informed VCs to withdraw the order as soon as circular issued by University of Mysore forbidding student movement at university campus after 6.30 pm. Accordingly, it was withdrawn," said Ashwathnarayan.

"All University Chancellors are advised to take safety measures to create safe University campuses. For proper monitoring, security personal must do patrolling, all VCs have been directed to take necessary actions to maintain law and order," he tweeted.

The Vice Chancellor G. Hemanthakumar told IANS, “The order has been issued after the police department raised concern over the safety of girl students in the campus which has lonely places. The guideline has been issued in the interests of the security of female students.”

He said that the intention of the order was to prevent the movement of female students at lonely places on campus and prevent such crimes. He claimed that the message was wrongly worded and will be “rectified”.

On 24 August, a 23-year-old MBA student was allegedly gang-raped by four men while her friend was attacked near Chamundi Hills. The Karnataka police arrested five persons, including a juvenile from Tamil Nadu, in Mysuru on 24 August. One of the accused is absconding.

Karnataka Congress questioned the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders about the delay in arresting the perpetrators.

"Why can't girls walk around the Mysore University campus after 6.30 pm? @BJP4Karnataka Is it a waste to expect protection from the government? Is the Chancellor desperate to find all those who were irresponsible for this? It is not independent of Gandhiji's wish," tweeted Karnataka Congress.

Several people on social media condemned the order asking why there were no restrictions imposed on the male students.

