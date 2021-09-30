Outlook on the Zeolite Molecular Sieve Global Market to 2026 - by Material, Grade, Application, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global zeolite molecular sieve market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. A zeolite molecular sieve refers to a crystalline porous material with a definitive pore size. It appears as small, opaque and pink-colored beads that act as a catalyst in various chemical processes. It is manufactured using aluminosilicate solids with uniform size and definite structure and consists of other elements, such as sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium. The molecular sieve is commonly used to manufacture detergents, for adsorption and separation in water treatment applications and dehydration of ethanol, air, refrigerants, methane and cracked gases. It also offers electroneutrality and facilitates selective absorption of materials based on particle size and polarity.



Significant growth in the oil and gas industry represents one of the key factors driving the market. Furthermore, the growing requirement for efficient water treatment systems across the globe is also stimulating the market growth. The molecular sieve is used for removing hazardous organic materials in wastewater, such as pesticides, herbicides, phenols, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), aliphatic and heterocyclic compounds and macro-porous materials. In line with this, widespread adoption of high-quality detergents resulting from the increasing hygiene awareness among the masses is also contributing to the market growth. The zeolite molecular sieve is used as an effective binder in both liquid and powder detergents, as it is environment-friendly and assists in eliminating calcium and magnesium ions from water for an effective wash. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of silver infused sieves with antimicrobial properties, are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global zeolite molecular sieve market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global zeolite molecular sieve market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, material, grade, application and end use industry.



Breakup by Material

Natural Zeolite

Artificial Zeolite

Breakup by Grade

Type 3A

Type 4A

Type 13X

Others

Breakup by Application

Catalyst

Adsorbent

Desiccants

Breakup by End Use Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Agricultural Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arkema Group, BASF SE, CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Honeywell UOP (Honeywell), Interra Global Corporation, KNT Group, Tosoh Corporation, Tricat Group, W. R. Grace & Company and Zeochem AG (Cph Chemie & Papier).



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global zeolite molecular sieve market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global zeolite molecular sieve market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global zeolite molecular sieve market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 Natural Zeolite

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Artificial Zeolite

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Grade

7.1 Type 3A

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Type 4A

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Type 13X

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Catalyst

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Absorbent

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Desiccant

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

9.1 Oil and Gas Industry

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Agriculture Industry

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Chemical Industry

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Water Treatment Industry

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Construction Industry

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.9.1 Market Trends

9.9.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Arkema Group

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 BASF SE

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Honeywell UOP (Honeywell)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Interra Global Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 KNT Group

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Tosoh Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Tricat Group

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 W. R. Grace & Company

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Zeochem AG (Cph Chemie & Papier)

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/592wmq

