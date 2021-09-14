Outlook on the Yoga Accessories Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Sales Channel and Region

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Yoga Accessories Market Overview, 2020-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Yoga is a methodical effort toward self-perfection through developing talent potential on the physical, vital, mental, intellectual, and spiritual levels. It was first devised by the rishis and sages of ancient India and has been maintained by a stream of living teachers ever since, who have continually adapted this science to every generation. Yoga Accessories help practitioners of all levels to gain the sensitivity of yoga poses while receiving the benefits and not overdoing it. The recent publication, named Global Yoga Accessories Market Overview, 2020-26, studies about this aiding props market at global level, segmented into by product type (Mats, Clothing, Straps, Blocks & others) and by sales channel (Online & Offline). The market is divided into 5 major regions and 19 countries, market potential studied considering the Covid impact.



When it comes to yoga, the trend has been constantly evolving, bringing in more props and accessories making it more interesting and allowing the market to grow to USD 10498.56 Million in 2015. What was meant for mental health & peace is now commercialized and recognized globally. As evidence of global acceptance, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated with much fervor every year on June 21, since 2015. This event gaining its celebration on a global scale, the preparations start usually a couple of months prior, culminating in a grand program where millions of practitioners observe a day of spiritual significance. While Covid-19 brought the world at risk of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder yoga was preached as an aid to deal with such crises. Yoga is also played a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of Covid-19 patients in quarantine and isolation. It particularly helped in allaying the fears and anxiety. With more millennials drawn towards this ancient practice, the market for yoga accessories is expected to grow with an anticipated CAGR of 12.10%.



People are likely to be purchasing branded yoga accessories even if they really won't have any necessity, just to publicize on social media. The most commonly used yoga accessories include yoga strap, D-ring strap, cinch strap, and pinch strap. Additional props include mats, blocks, pillows, blankets, etc. While these accessories help in making the yoga postures and stretch easier, yoga clothing is more towards comfort and fashion appeal. The global market is ruled majorly by yoga mats and yoga clothing segments, which together held a share of more than 90% in the market since 2015. While the yoga mat serves as a comfort against the body while practicing, blocks and straps focus on facilitating or extend a pose, assists with balance and support when used effectively. The strap segment is expected to reach a value of USD 648.50 Million by the end of the forecasted period. A recent trend in the yoga industry is the private yoga studios setting up their brand of yoga accessories to attract an extra line of income. This is to allow the offline market segment to be growing at an anticipated CAGR of 11%.



Even though the native of Yoga is rooted back in India, the US is the market leader in the yoga accessories market. Similarly, even though Asia has been a market leader considering the regional segments, tables turn by 2020 when North America takes over the market dominance. With around 300 Million practitioners across the world, 36 Million are Americans. What is more astonishing is that, between the span of 2012 to 2016, the number of American practitioners increased by 50%. A major drawback in the market growth is the myth about yoga being more suitable for females or elder age people. However, with the increase in social media promotions and innovations of newer and tougher forms of yoga, this myth is much likely to vanish soon.



Mega brands such as Reebok and Nike do not track yoga accessories as a separate category but say there has been a jump in demand for accessories used for practice. Major companies mentioned in the report are: Adidas AG, Aurorae, Barefoot Yoga Co, Gaiam, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Manduka LLC, Nike INC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definitions

3.3. How Will Covid-19 Effect the industry



4. Global Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Product Type

4.2.1.1. By Sales Channel

4.2.2. By Region

4.2.3. By Country



5. North America Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.2. By Sales Channel

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. US Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

5.4. Canada Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

5.5. Mexico Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value



6. Europe Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Sales Channel

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. UK Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

6.4. Germany Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

6.5. France Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

6.6. Italy Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

6.7. Spain Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

6.8. Russia Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value



7. Asia-Pacific Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Sales Channel

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. China Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

7.4. Japan Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

7.5. India Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

7.6. Australia Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value



8. Latin America Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Sales Channel

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Brazil Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

8.4. Argentina Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

8.5. Columbia Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value



9. Middle East & Africa Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size by Value

9.2. Market Share

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Sales Channel

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Saudi Arabia Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

9.4. UAE Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value

9.5. South Africa Yoga Accessories Market Size by Value



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges



11. Market Trends and Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Porter's Five Force Model

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Adidas AG

12.2.2. Aurorae

12.2.3. Barefoot Yoga Company

12.2.4. Gaiam

12.2.5. Hugger Mugger

12.2.6. Lululemon Athletica Inc.

12.2.7. Manduka

12.2.8. Nike, Inc.



13. Disclaimer



