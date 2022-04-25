Outlook on the xEV Battery Technology Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Concerns for CO2 Emission is Driving Growth

Company Logo

Global xEV Battery Technology Market

The "Global xEV Battery Technology Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By EV Battery Type, Vehicle type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global XEV Battery Technology Market, valued at USD 20.44 Billion in the year 2021 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of a rapid rise in urbanization, increasing demand for Electric Vehicle, increasing concerns for CO2 emission, growing support of government. These factors will drive the XEV Battery Technology Market market value in the future.



Among the EV Battery type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries, NMH Battery, Others), Lithium-ion Batteries segment holds the largest share globally and is expected to grow at a fast pace in the forecast period. The need of Lithium-Based Batteries is higher as compared to other battery chemistries, also, Lithium-Based Batteries are widely used in Electric Vehicles due to the advantages of lithium-based battery, which will drive the market.



Among the Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV and BEV), BEV holds a large share in the market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is pure electric vehicle type that solely operate on battery, and has lower adoption in the historical period but is expected to grow rapidly due to the rising demand for EV in future.



Among the Application (Personal and Commercial), commercial holds a large share in the market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest applications of EV adoption as the demand of EV is high in commercial vehicles due to supportive government policies which will keep driving the market in future.



The main growth in XEV Battery Technology Market has been registered from APAC in 2021. The presence of leading battery producers like China, Japan and South Korea, with a growing population and growing demand for EV among countries, drives the need for more reliable batteries for Electric Vehicle in the region and is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of XEV Battery Technology Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the XEV Battery Technology Market by Value.

The report analyses the xEV Battery technology Market by EV Battery type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries, NMH Battery and Others).

The report analyses the xEV Battery technology Market by Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV and BEV).

The report analyses the xEV Battery technology Market by Application (Personal and Commercial).

The Global xEV Battery technology Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (U.S, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Norway, China, Japan, South Korea and India).

Also, The attractiveness of the market has been presented by EV Battery type, By Vehicle type, By Application, by region. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Panasonic, Toshiba, LG Chem, GS Yuasa, BYD, Samsung SDI, CATL, CBAK, SK Innovation and AESC.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Scope, Research Methodology and Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global xEV Battery Technology Market: Product Outlook



4. Global xEV Battery Technology Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global xEV Battery Technology Market



5. Global xEV Battery Technology Market Segmentation by EV Battery type, By Vehicle Type and By Application

5.1 Competitive Scenario of xEV Battery Technology Market: By EV Battery type

5.1.1 Lithium-ion Batteries - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.2 Lead Acid Batteries - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.3 NMH Battery - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of xEV Battery Technology Market: By Vehicle Type

5.2.1 HEV- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2.2 PHEV - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2.3 BEV - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of xEV Battery Technology Market: By Application

5.3.1 Personal- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.2 Commercial - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



6. Global xEV Battery Technology Market: Regional Analysis



7. America xEV Battery Technology Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



8. Europe xEV Battery Technology Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



9. Asia Pacific xEV Battery Technology Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. Global xEV Battery Technology Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of xEV Battery Technology Market - By Battery type, 2027

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of xEV Battery Technology Market - By Vehicle Type, 2027

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of xEV Battery Technology Market - By Application, 2027

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of xEV Battery Technology Market - by Region, 2027



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Advancements and Recent developments

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Porter Five Analysis



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Panasonic

13.2 Toshiba

13.3 LG Chem

13.4 GS Yuasa

13.5 BYD

13.6 Samsung SDI

13.7 CATL

13.8 CBAK

13.9 SK Innovation

13.10 AESC



14. About the Publisher

