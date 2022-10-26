Outlook on the X-Ray Detector Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Demand for Early Diagnosis and Widening Scope of Clinical Applications of X-Ray Detectors is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global X-Ray Detector Market (2022 Edition)- Analysis By Technology, Portability, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global X-Ray Detector Market was valued at USD 5246.84 Million in the year 2021. Major factors driving the market growth include increasing demand for early diagnosis and widening scope of clinical applications of X-ray detectors, growing investments in advancing healthcare facilities & digital imaging technologies, and the rising target patient population.

For example, detecting conditions such as breast cancer, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and coronary heart disease early can greatly support medication efforts and treatment. Thus, the increasing demand for the early-stage diagnosis of any disease condition using imaging technologies (such as X-ray detectors) is a major factor driving the market growth. In addition, the clinical applications of X-ray detectors are expanding due to growing research and initiatives to develop advanced products.

Further, modern technology-based tools like non-computed tomography and transmission X-ray have become more widely used in response to growing security threats. Some countries use technology-based airport screening to improve the security and safety of air cargo. These technologies also have the ability to identify an object's chemical composition and alert the user to potential danger. The global market for air cargo security and screening systems is anticipated to expand over the course of the forecast period as a result of the increased use of advanced X-Ray Detectors technologies.

On the basis of Technology, Flat Panel detectors segment is the leading in the X-Ray Detector Market in the year 2021 with a market share of 42% across the globe due to the rising demand for smart X-ray flat panel detectors and the increasing use of these devices in the medical major.

APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global X-Ray Detector market followed by APAC & Americas. Americas is capable of investing heavily in R&D activities, which in turn contributes to the advancement of X-Ray Detector in the market.

Scope of the Report

  The report presents the analysis of X-Ray Detector market for the historical period of 2018-2021, estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

  The report analyses the X-Ray Detector Market by value (USD Million).

  • The report analyses the X-Ray Detector Market by Technology (Flat Panel Detectors, Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line scan Detectors, Charge-Coupled Device Detectors).

  • The report analyses the X-Ray Detector Market by Portability- (Fixed Detectors, Portable Detectors).

  The report analyses the X-Ray Detector Market by Application (Medical, Industrial, Veterinary, Security, Others).

  The Global X-Ray Detector Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Varex Imaging Corporation, Thales Group, Analogic Corporation, iRay Technology, Teledyne DALSA, Hamamatsu Photonics, Vieworks, Canon, Fujifilm, Hologic.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global X-Ray Detector Market: Product Overview

4. Global X-Ray Detector Market: An Analysis
4.1 Global X-Ray Detector Market: Market Indicators
4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028
4.3 Global X-Ray Detector Market: Growth and Forecast
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global X-Ray Detector Market

5. Global X-Ray Detector Market: Segment Analysis By Technology
5.1 Global X-Ray Detector Market Segmentation, By Technology
5.2 Competitive Positioning of X-Ray Detector Market: By Technology (2021 & 2028)
5.3 By Flat Panel Detectors, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028
5.4 By Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028
5.5 By Line scan Detectors, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028
5.6 By Charge-Coupled Device Detectors, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

6. Global X-Ray Detector Market: Segment Analysis By Portability
6.1 Global X-Ray Detector Market Segmentation, By Portability
6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global X-Ray Detector Market, By Portability (2021 & 2028)
6.3 By Fixed Detectors, By value (USD Million), 2018-2028
6.4 By Portable Detectors, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7. Global X-Ray Detector Market: Segment Analysis By Application
7.1 Global X-Ray Detector Market Segmentation, By Application
7.2 Competitive Positioning of Global X-Ray Detector Market, By Application (2021 & 2028)
7.3 By Medical, By value (USD Million), 2018-2028
7.4 By Industrial, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028
7.5 By Veterinary, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028
7.6 By Security, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028
7.7 By Others, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

8. Global X-Ray Detector Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Competitive Positioning of Global X-Ray Detector Market: By Region (2021 & 2028)

9. Americas X-Ray Detector Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

10. Europe X-Ray Detector Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

11. Asia Pacific X-Ray Detector Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

12. Middle East and Africa X-Ray Detector Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

13. Global X-Ray Detector Market Dynamics
13.1 Global X-Ray Detector Market Drivers
13.2 Global X-Ray Detector Market Restraints
13.3 Global X-Ray Detector Market Trends

14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global X-Ray Detector Market - By Technology (Year 2028)
14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global X-Ray Detector Market - By Portability (Year 2028)
14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global X-Ray Detector Market - By Application (Year 2028)
14.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global X-Ray Detector Market - By Region (Year 2028)

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Recent Developments
15.2 Major Merger & Acquisition
15.3 Market Share of global leading companies
15.4 Porter Five Forces Analysis

16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
16.1 Varex Imaging Corporation
16.2 Thales Group
16.3 Analogic Corporation
16.4 iRay Technology
16.5 Teledyne DALSA
16.6 Hamamatsu Photonics
16.7 Vieworks
16.8 Canon
16.9 Fujifilm
16.10 Hologic

