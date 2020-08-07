Outlook on the V2X for the Automotive Global Market to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global V2X Market for Automotive Market by Communication Type (V2C, V2G, V2P, V2I, V2V, V2D), by Connectivity Type (DSRC Connectivity and Cellular Connectivity), by Offering Type, by Technology Type, by Propulsion Type, by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global V2X Market for Automotive Market is projected to reach USD 99.48 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 15%, during 2021-2025 due to growing technological advancements, the increasing demand for safety features in vehicle, government stringent rules for better traffic management and growing trend for connected vehicles. However, the V2X market is projected to witness sluggish in 2020 due to low vehicles sales amidst COVID-19.
Based on offering type, the market has been segmented into software and hardware. In 2019, the software market dominated the market due to the increasing demand for access & control over V2X system.
In terms of propulsion type, the market has been categorised as ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles and Electric vehicles. The Electric vehicle segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for electric vehicle, government stringent rules for emission norms and the growing demand for vehicle electrification.
Some of the major players operating in the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market are Denso Corporation, Harman International, Autotalk Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Robert Bosch GMBH, Continental AG, NXP Semiconductor, Delphi Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Cohda Wireless, ST microelectronics. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market, in terms of value and volume.
- To classify and forecast the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market based on communication type, connectivity type, offering type, technology type, propulsion type and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market.
- To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Global V2X Market For Automotive Market, By Communication Type:
- V2C, Vehicle-to-Cloud
- V2G, Vehicle-to-Grid
- V2P, Vehicle-to-Pedestrian
- V2I, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure
- V2V, Vehicle-to-Vehicle
- V2D, Vehicle-to-Device
Global V2X Market For Automotive Market, By Connectivity Type:
- DSRC Connectivity
- Cellular Connectivity
Global V2X Market For Automotive Market, By Offering Type:
- Hardware
- Software
Global V2X Market For Automotive Market, By Technology Type:
- Emergency Vehicle Notification
- Automated Driver Assistance
- Passenger Information System
- Line of Sight
- Intelligent Traffic Systems
- Fleet & Asset Management
- Parking Management System
- Others
Market, by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
