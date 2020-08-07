Outlook on the V2X for the Automotive Global Market to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global V2X Market for Automotive Market by Communication Type (V2C, V2G, V2P, V2I, V2V, V2D), by Connectivity Type (DSRC Connectivity and Cellular Connectivity), by Offering Type, by Technology Type, by Propulsion Type, by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global V2X Market for Automotive Market is projected to reach USD 99.48 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 15%, during 2021-2025 due to growing technological advancements, the increasing demand for safety features in vehicle, government stringent rules for better traffic management and growing trend for connected vehicles. However, the V2X market is projected to witness sluggish in 2020 due to low vehicles sales amidst COVID-19.



Based on offering type, the market has been segmented into software and hardware. In 2019, the software market dominated the market due to the increasing demand for access & control over V2X system.



In terms of propulsion type, the market has been categorised as ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles and Electric vehicles. The Electric vehicle segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for electric vehicle, government stringent rules for emission norms and the growing demand for vehicle electrification.



Some of the major players operating in the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market are Denso Corporation, Harman International, Autotalk Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Robert Bosch GMBH, Continental AG, NXP Semiconductor, Delphi Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Cohda Wireless, ST microelectronics. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market based on communication type, connectivity type, offering type, technology type, propulsion type and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global V2X Market for Automotive Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global V2X Market For Automotive Market, By Communication Type:

V2C, Vehicle-to-Cloud

V2G, Vehicle-to-Grid

V2P, Vehicle-to-Pedestrian

V2I, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure

V2V, Vehicle-to-Vehicle

V2D, Vehicle-to-Device

Global V2X Market For Automotive Market, By Connectivity Type:

DSRC Connectivity

Cellular Connectivity

Global V2X Market For Automotive Market, By Offering Type:

Hardware

Software

Global V2X Market For Automotive Market, By Technology Type:

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automated Driver Assistance

Passenger Information System

Line of Sight

Intelligent Traffic Systems

Fleet & Asset Management

Parking Management System

Others

Market, by Region:

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global V2X Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Awareness

5.2. Brand Awareness

5.3. Brand Recall

5.4. Product Pricing



6. Global V2X Market for Automotive Market Overview



7. Global V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Communication Type (V2C, V2G, V2P, V2I, V2V, V2D)

7.2.2. By Connectivity Type (DSRC Connectivity and Cellular Connectivity)

7.2.3. By Offering Type (Hardware and Software)

7.2.4. By Technology Type (Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automated Driver Assistance, Passenger Information System, Line of Sight and Others)

7.2.5. By Propulsion Type (ICE Vehicles and Electric Vehicles)

7.2.6. By Region



8. Asia-Pacific V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Propulsion Type

8.2.2. By Communication Type

8.2.3. By Connectivity Type

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Propulsion Type

8.3.1.2.2. By Communication Type

8.3.2. India V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Propulsion Type

8.3.2.2.2. By Communication Type

8.3.3. Japan V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Propulsion Type

8.3.3.2.2. By Communication Type

8.3.4. South Korea V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Propulsion Type

8.3.4.2.2. By Communication Type

8.3.5. Thailand V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Propulsion Type

8.3.5.2.2. By Communication Type



9. Europe V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Propulsion Type

9.2.2. By Communication Type

9.2.3. By Connectivity Type

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9.3.1. France V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Propulsion Type

9.3.1.2.2. By Communication Type

9.3.2. Germany V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Propulsion Type

9.3.2.2.2. By Communication Type

9.3.3. United Kingdom V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Propulsion Type

9.3.3.2.2. By Communication Type

9.3.4. Italy V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

9.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.4.2.1. By Propulsion Type

9.3.4.2.2. By Communication Type

9.3.5. Spain V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

9.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.5.2.1. By Propulsion Type

9.3.5.2.2. By Communication Type



10. North America V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Propulsion Type

10.2.2. By Communication Type

10.2.3. By Connectivity Type

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. North America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. United States V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Propulsion Type

10.3.1.2.2. By Communication Type

10.3.2. Mexico V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Propulsion Type

10.3.2.2.2. By Communication Type

10.3.3. Canada V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Propulsion Type

10.3.3.2.2. By Communication Type



11. South America V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Propulsion Type

11.2.2. By Communication Type

11.2.3. By Connectivity Type

11.2.4. By Country

11.2.5. Brazil V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

11.2.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.5.2.1. By Propulsion Type

11.2.5.2.2. By Communication Type

11.2.6. Argentina V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

11.2.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2.6.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.6.2.1. By Propulsion Type

11.2.6.2.2. By Communication Type

11.2.7. Colombia V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

11.2.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2.7.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.7.2.1. By Propulsion Type

11.2.7.2.2. By Communication Type



12. Middle East and Africa V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Propulsion Type

12.2.2. By Communication Type

12.2.3. By Connectivity Type

12.2.4. By Country

12.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12.3.1. South Africa V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

12.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3.1.2.1. By Propulsion Type

12.3.1.2.2. By Communication Type

12.3.2. Saudi Arabia V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

12.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3.2.2.1. By Propulsion Type

12.3.2.2.2. By Communication Type

12.3.3. UAE V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

12.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3.3.2.1. By Propulsion Type

12.3.3.2.2. By Communication Type

12.3.4. Qatar V2X Market for Automotive Market Outlook

12.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3.4.2.1. By Propulsion Type

12.3.4.2.2. By Communication Type



13. Supply Chain Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Denso Corporation

16.2. Harman International

16.3. Auto Talk Ltd

16.4. Qualcomm Technologies

16.5. Continental AG

16.6. NXP Semiconductor

16.7. Robert Bosch GMBH

16.8. Delphi Technologies

16.9. Cohda Wireless

16.10. Infineon Technologies



17. Strategic Recommendation



18. About the Author & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2sboa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



