Outlook on the Student Information System Global Market to 2026 - by Component, Deployment Type, End-user and Region
Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Student Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global student information system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A student information system (SIS) refers to a web-based application that is designed to track information related to students, parents, teachers and the administrative staff of an educational institute. This application enables authorities to record student-related data, including examination results, attendance and overall performance levels through various analytical tools. These solutions also improve the efficiency of the management by automating manual processes, reducing the time spent on maintaining records, facilitating communication between multiple divisions and providing an integrated resource location for the users.
The growing education industry, along with the growing trend of digitization, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Educational institutions are focusing on improving the quality of education while facilitating efficient communication between students, parents, faculties and the authorities. This is resulting in an increasing preference for SIS solutions across the globe. Furthermore, the growing adoption of cloud- and artificial intelligence (AI)- based software is also providing a boost to the market growth. These technologically advanced solutions reduce the overall operational costs and enhance data security for the institutions. They also assist in processing large amounts of data and identifying patterns that aid in formulating strategic policies.
Additionally, various product innovations offering high scalability, flexibility and customizability according to the requirements of the organization is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, increasing investments in the education sector by both government and non-government organizations (NGOs) and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global student information system market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.
Breakup by Component:
Solution
Enrollment
Academics
Financial Aid
Billing
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
On-premises
Cloud
Breakup by End-User:
K-12
Higher Education
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Peru
Middle East and Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Others
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arth Infosoft, Campus Management Corporation, ComSpec International, Ellucian, Foradian, Illuminate Education, Jenzabar, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Skyward, Tribal Group, Unit4, Workday Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global student information system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global student information system market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global student information system market?
What is the structure of the global student information system market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Student Information System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solution
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Enrollment
6.1.2.2 Academics
6.1.2.3 Financial Aid
6.1.2.4 Billing
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Professional Services
6.2.2.2 Managed Services
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
7.1 On-premises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 K-12
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Higher Education
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Arth Infosoft
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Campus Management Corporation
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 ComSpec International
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Ellucian
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Foradian
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Illuminate Education
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Jenzabar
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Oracle Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 SAP
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Skyward
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Tribal Group
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Unit4
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 Workday Inc.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
