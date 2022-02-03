Outlook on the Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Acellera, Agenus and Illumina Among Others

Global Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market

Global Structural Biology &amp; Molecular Modeling Techniques Market
Global Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market Research Report by Tools, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market size was estimated at USD 5,713.68 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 6,731.28 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.17% to reach USD 18,391.59 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Tools, the market was studied across Databases, SaaS & standalone modeling, and Visualization & analysis. The SaaS & standalone modeling is further studied across Ab Initio, Homology modeling, Hybrid, Molecular dynamics, and Threading.

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across Drug Development and Drug Discovery.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market, including Acellera Ltd., Adjuvance Technologies, Inc., Agenus Inc., Agile Molecule, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Avanti Polar Lipid, BioInformatics, LLC, Biomax Informatics AG, Brenntag SE, Bruker Daltonics Inc., Chemical Computing Group, CLC bio, Dassault Systemes SE, Illumina, Inc., InvivozGen, Novartis International AG, Novavax, Inc., SPI Pharma, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing incidences of chronic diseases coupled with acquired drug resistance property
5.1.1.2. Increasing demand attributed to high drug attrition rate and late-phase clinical trials in drug development
5.1.1.3. Reduced probability of drug failure with use of prediction software
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Dearth of skilled professional
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging technological innovations with the development of validated mathematical models for identification of novel leads
5.1.3.2. Increasing developments in optimization of drug discovery process with biomedical research
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Relatively high cost of the equipment and lack of sufficient facilities
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market, by Tools
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Databases
6.3. SaaS & standalone modeling
6.3.1. Ab Initio
6.3.2. Homology modeling
6.3.3. Hybrid
6.3.4. Molecular dynamics
6.3.5. Threading
6.4. Visualization & analysis

7. Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Drug Development
7.3. Drug Discovery

8. Americas Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Structural Biology & Molecular Modeling Techniques Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Acellera Ltd.
12.2. Adjuvance Technologies, Inc.
12.3. Agenus Inc.
12.4. Agile Molecule
12.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
12.6. Avanti Polar Lipid
12.7. BioInformatics, LLC
12.8. Biomax Informatics AG
12.9. Brenntag SE
12.10. Bruker Daltonics Inc.
12.11. Chemical Computing Group
12.12. CLC bio
12.13. Dassault Systemes SE
12.14. Illumina, Inc.
12.15. InvivozGen
12.16. Novartis International AG
12.17. Novavax, Inc.
12.18. SPI Pharma
12.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

13. Appendix

