Outlook on the Seaweed Extract Global Market to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities Affecting Growth
The report studies global markets for commercial seaweed, using 2019 as a base year, and provides estimates for the forecast period 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). Projected and forecast market size estimates are in constant U.S dollars.
This report covers technological, economic and business considerations of the commercial seaweed market. It includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the commercial seaweed industry and areas of application. The report also includes an analysis of COVID-19 impacts on the global seaweeds market in each application area.
The report also includes discussions of major players in the global dried and processed seaweeds market. It explains the drivers and regional dynamics of the seaweeds market.
Report Includes:
146 data tables and 40 additional tables
An overview of the global market for commercial seaweeds within the food processing industry
Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projection of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Details of the seaweed farming techniques, seaweed extract production process, hydrocolloids production and processing, CFD techniques in seaweed cultivation, and wild harvesting techniques
Insights into the current consumption and future demand for commercial seaweed, and assessment of applications such as direct human consumption, and hydrocolloids production
Evaluation of market size and market forecast for commercial seaweed, and market share analysis by application, product and region for key market segments and sub-segments
Country specific data and analysis for the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, Tanzania and Chile, etc.
Detailed description of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the market
Discussion on the role of socio-economic factors and impact of FDA regulations on commercial seaweed, and highlights of the major growth categories of global seaweeds markets
Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Acadian Seaplants, Cargill, DuPont de Nemours, Gelymar, Irish Seaweeds, Ocean Rainforest and Ocean Harvest Technology
The growth in consumption can be attributed to various factors including market positioning of seaweed as an alternative protein source, the growing vegan population in Western nations and the increasing popularity of seaweed snacks. Growth is also due to increased government interest in seaweed cultivation for its ability to generate export revenues.
The Asia-Pacific leads the farmed seaweed market while Latin America leads the wild harvest stocks. Cultivated seaweed is preferred by end users as there are no traceability issues and quality is higher.
The most popular type of species includes Japanese kelp, Euchema seaweed, Gracilaria seaweed, wakame and nori. Seaweed is either traded in raw form or processed form. Processed forms include its hydrocolloids like carrageenan, alginates and agar gum. Seaweeds are classified into red seaweed, green seaweed, brown seaweed and others. Red seaweeds are consumed most frequently as they are abundantly available and are used in making of alginates and seaweed extract sprays.
In terms of application, commercial seaweeds are directly consumed as food or in processed forms. Hydrocolloids are used in food processing as functional agents like texturizing. Other utilization includes usage in animal feeds, cosmetics, fertilizers and in water treatments.
Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region led the production as well as consumption of commercial seaweeds. This growth is mainly led by China and Japan, owing to increases in domestic consumption. Indonesia and Philippines also emerged as leading producers of commercial seaweed and exporters to other markets. Governments and concerned authorities of developing nations are laying greater emphasis on seaweed cultivation and improvements in technologies to bring in revenues from exports.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Introduction
Value Chain Analysis of Seaweed
Input Suppliers
Seaweed Farmers
Collectors, Traders and Cooperatives
Exporting Traders
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints and Challenges
Market Opportunities
National Regulations
United States
Europe
Indonesia
India
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Food for Humans
Hydrocolloids
Other Uses
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Source
Introduction
Red Seaweed
Brown Seaweed
Green Seaweed
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Farming
Introduction
Farmed/Cultivated
Wild Harvest
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
Europe
United Kingdom
France
Germany
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Tanzania
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Chile
Rest of Latin America
Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Seaweed Farming Landscape
Introduction
Onshore Cultivation/Land-Based Cultivation
Offshore Cultivation
Near-Shore Cultivation
Integrated Multitrophic Aquaculture
Harvesting
Post-harvest
Storage
Computational Fluid Dynamic Techniques
Wild Harvested vs. Cultivated/Farmed Seaweeds
Most Popular Cultivated Seaweed Types
Pyropia
Graciralia
Kappaphycus and Euchema
Kelp (Saccharina and Undaria)
Sargassum
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Competitive Landscape
Seaweed and Extract Manufacturers
Acadian Seaplants
Algaplus
Aquarev
Atseanova
Cargill
Compo Expert
Cp Kelco
Dupont De Neumours, Inc.
Gelymar
Gimme Health Foods, Inc.
Hebridean Seaweed Co.
Irish Seaweeds
Java Biocolloids
Kelp Blue
Kimica Corp.
Lonza Group Ltd.
Mara Seaweed
Neupert Ingredients Gmbh
Nuwen
Ocean Harvest Technology
Ocean Rainforest
Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group
Quaigdo Gather Great Ocean Algae Group Co., Ltd.
Seasol International
Snap Natural & Alginate Products Pvt., Ltd.
Tbk Manufacturing Corp.
W Hydrocolloids
Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations and Acronyms
