Outlook on the Pulse Oximeters Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Masimo, Medtronic & Nonin Medical Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulse Oximeters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pulse oximeters market reached grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019.



A pulse oximeter refers to a medical device that is used to monitor the oxygen levels in the patient's blood. It is a small clip-like device that is externally attached to the individual's finger, toe or earlobe to detect the timing and levels when the oxygen drops below the adequate levels. It is commonly used for monitoring pulse during surgical procedures, emergencies, treatments and recovery in hospital wards. The device determines the percentage of oxygen in the red blood cells by using a cold light source that transmits light through the point of contact and analyzes the amount of light that can pass to reach the other end.



The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing preference for non-invasive medical devices and procedures by both patients and healthcare providers is also providing a boost to the market growth. The widespread adoption of portable and wearable oximeter variants, especially among chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, is contributing to the product demand. Additionally, various technological advancements, including the improvements in microprocessor technology, light-emitting diodes and photoelectric sensors for enhanced accuracy and reliability of pulse oximeters, are acting as another growth-inducing factor.



Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures, the integration of oximeters with artificial intelligence (AI) and the advent of variants that are compatible with Android and Apple operating systems for maintaining electronic medical records (EMR), are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the global pulse oximeters market to witness moderate growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Type:

Fingertip pulse oximeters

Handheld pulse oximeters

Wrist-worn pulse oximeters

Others

Breakup by Sensor Type:

Reusable

Disposable

Breakup by Patient Type:

Neonatal

Pediatric

Adult

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being CAS Medical Systems Inc. (Edward Lifesciences), Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo, Medtronic Plc, Nonin Medical Inc., Opto Circuits, Smiths Medical, Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems), Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom), etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pulse oximeters market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pulse oximeters market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sensor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the patient type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pulse oximeters market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pulse Oximeters Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Handheld Pulse Oximeters

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Wrist-Worn Pulse Oximeters

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Sensor Type

7.1 Reusable

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Disposable

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Patient Type

8.1 Neonatal

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pediatric

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Adult

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Hospitals and Clinics

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Home Healthcare

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 CAS Medical Systems Inc. (Edward Lifesciences)

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Koninklijke Philips NV

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Masimo

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Medtronic Plc

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Opto Circuits

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Nonin Medical Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Smiths Medical Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Spacelabs Healthcare

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Welch Allyn

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6evzi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



