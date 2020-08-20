Outlook on the Pulse Oximeters Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Masimo, Medtronic & Nonin Medical Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulse Oximeters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pulse oximeters market reached grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019.
A pulse oximeter refers to a medical device that is used to monitor the oxygen levels in the patient's blood. It is a small clip-like device that is externally attached to the individual's finger, toe or earlobe to detect the timing and levels when the oxygen drops below the adequate levels. It is commonly used for monitoring pulse during surgical procedures, emergencies, treatments and recovery in hospital wards. The device determines the percentage of oxygen in the red blood cells by using a cold light source that transmits light through the point of contact and analyzes the amount of light that can pass to reach the other end.
The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing preference for non-invasive medical devices and procedures by both patients and healthcare providers is also providing a boost to the market growth. The widespread adoption of portable and wearable oximeter variants, especially among chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, is contributing to the product demand. Additionally, various technological advancements, including the improvements in microprocessor technology, light-emitting diodes and photoelectric sensors for enhanced accuracy and reliability of pulse oximeters, are acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures, the integration of oximeters with artificial intelligence (AI) and the advent of variants that are compatible with Android and Apple operating systems for maintaining electronic medical records (EMR), are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the global pulse oximeters market to witness moderate growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Type:
- Fingertip pulse oximeters
- Handheld pulse oximeters
- Wrist-worn pulse oximeters
- Others
Breakup by Sensor Type:
- Reusable
- Disposable
Breakup by Patient Type:
- Neonatal
- Pediatric
- Adult
Breakup by End-Use:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Home Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being CAS Medical Systems Inc. (Edward Lifesciences), Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo, Medtronic Plc, Nonin Medical Inc., Opto Circuits, Smiths Medical, Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems), Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom), etc.
