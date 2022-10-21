Outlook on the Optical Character Recognition Global Market to 2030 - Featuring ABBYY, Adobe, ATAPY Software and Google Among Others

Company Logo

Global Optical Character Recognition Market

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Character Recognition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Software, Services), by Vertical (BFSI, Transport & Logistics), by End Use (B2B, B2C), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global optical character recognition market size is expected to reach USD 33.44 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Digitalization plays a critical role in changing the way organizations operate, and it has helped companies improve the efficiency of their business processes. Enterprises invest large amounts in technologies that can help them digitalize their work processes and increase productivity.

Since data is a critical element for an organization, adopting technologies such as optical character recognition (OCR), which enables users to convert text data in different types of documents and images into editable or accessible formats, has increased. OCR solutions are integrated with various technologies such as robotic process automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance their capabilities.



The integration of artificial intelligence with optical character recognition has helped companies in leveraging technological capabilities of artificial intelligence such as deep learning and multi-level analysis for the more efficient processing of documents, texts, and other data in a way similar to that of humans. These advanced technologies also help to address inaccuracies that occur in OCR, thereby providing streamlined fault management.

This, in turn, helps reduce costs of processing documents and increase efficiency within the organization. Furthermore, increasing penetration of optical character recognition in banks and financial institutions has bolstered the market growth for B2B end users. For instance, Sinosecu Bank, a commercial bank in China, developed a Sinosecu bank Card, OCR SDK, an OCR recognition technology. It can meet the financial industry's mobile payment requirements. The bank card can be utilized in various ways, including mobile SDKs and deployments.



The OCR market can be described as a highly competitive market. The market vendors are pursuing various strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2022, 6Sense, an AI-driven sales and marketing platform, acquired Saleswhale, a Singapore-based company. This acquisition would also help B2B organizations convert and manage their sales leads with the help of AI technologies like NLP, OCR ML, and other AI technologies. It would scale their business and enhance the products.



Optical Character Recognition Market Report Highlights

A significant increase in investment for the advancement of OCR in startup companies is expected to remain one of the key driving factors.

The emergence of new technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, and artificial intelligence is unfolding new opportunities for industry growth.

The integration of advanced technology in OCR technology has significantly contributed to enhancing data management and data capture. Further, continuous advancements in OCR technology are expected to positively contribute to the growth of the OCR market.

Factors including the rapid economic growth of countries, such as China and India, the rising adoption of smartphones, and the developing e-commerce sector are anticipated to further fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Definition

3.3 Market Scope

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2030

3.5 Optical Character Recognition-Software Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing Adoption Of OCR Across Diversified Verticals

3.6.1.2 Growing Adoption Of OCR Due To The Integration Of Advanced Capabilities

3.6.1.3 Increasing Investments In OCR Startup Companies

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Limitations in Delivering Accurate Output

3.7 Technology Overview

3.8 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.8.1 Supplier Power: Low

3.8.2 Buyer Power: Moderate

3.8.3 Substitution Threat: Low

3.8.4 Threat From New Entrant: Moderate

3.8.5 Competitive Rivalry: High

3.9 Pestel Analysis

3.9.1 Political Landscape

3.9.2 Economic Landscape

3.9.3 Social Landscape

3.9.4 Technology Landscape

3.9.5 Legal Landscape

3.10 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions and Technology Collaborations

3.11 Vendor Landscape-OCR Market

3.12 COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2 OCR Trends, by Type, 2021

4.3 Software

4.3.1 Global Software OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

4.3.2 Desktop-Based OCR

4.3.2.1 Global Desktop-Based OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

4.3.3 Mobile-Based OCR

4.3.3.1 Global Mobile-Based OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

4.3.4 Cloud-Based OCR

4.3.4.1 Global Cloud-Based OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

4.3.4.2 Private Cloud-Based OCR

4.3.4.2.1 Global Private Cloud-Based OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

4.3.4.3 Public Cloud-Based OCR

4.3.4.3.1 Global Public Cloud-Based OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

4.3.5 Others OCR Software

4.3.5.1 Global Others OCR Software Market, by Region, 2017-2030

4.4 Services

4.4.1 Global Services OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

4.4.2 Consulting

4.4.2.1 Global Consulting Market, by Region, 2017-2030

4.4.3 Outsourcing

4.4.3.1 Global Outsourcing Market, by Region, 2017-2030

4.4.4 Implementation & Integration

4.4.4.1 Global Implementation & Integration Market, by Region, 2017-2030



Chapter 5 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Market: Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Market: Vertical Movement Analysis

5.2 OCR Trends, by Vertical, 2021

5.3 Retail

5.3.1 Global Retail OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

5.4 Bfsi

5.4.1 Global Bfsi OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

5.5 Government

5.5.1 Global Government OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

5.6 Education

5.6.1 Global Education OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

5.7 Transport and Logistics

5.7.1 Global Transport and Logistics OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

5.8 Healthcare

5.8.1 Global Healthcare OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

5.9 It & Telecom

5.9.1 Global It & Telecom OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

5.10 Manufacturing

5.10.1 Global Manufacturing OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

5.11 Others

5.11.1 Global Others OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030



Chapter 6 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.2 OCR Trends, by End-use, 2021

6.3 B2B

6.3.1 Global B2B OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030

6.4 B2C

6.4.1 Global B2C OCR Market, by Region, 2017-2030



Chapter 7 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 ABBYY

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Product Benchmarking

8.1.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.2 Adobe

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.3 Anyline GmbH

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Product Benchmarking

8.3.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.4 ATAPY Software

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Product Benchmarking

8.4.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.5 Captricity Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Product Benchmarking

8.5.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.6 Creaceed S.P.R.L.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Product Benchmarking

8.6.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.7 CVISION Technologies, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Product Benchmarking

8.7.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.8 Exper-OCR, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Product Benchmarking

8.9 Google LLC

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Product Benchmarking

8.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.10 International Business Machines Corporation

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Product Benchmarking

8.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.11 IntSig Information Co., Ltd. Corporation

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 Product Benchmarking

8.11.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.12 IRIS S.A.

8.12.1 Company Overview

8.12.2 Product Benchmarking

8.12.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.13 LEAD Technologies, Inc.

8.13.1 Company Overview

8.13.2 Product Benchmarking

8.13.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.14 Microsoft

8.14.1 Company Overview

8.14.2 Financial Performance

8.14.3 Product Benchmarking

8.14.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.15 NAVER Corp.

8.15.1 Company Overview

8.15.2 Financial Performance

8.15.3 Product Benchmarking

8.15.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.16 Nuance Communications, Inc.

8.16.1 Company Overview

8.16.2 Financial Performance

8.16.3 Product Benchmarking

8.16.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.17 Open Text Corporation

8.17.1 Company Overview

8.17.2 Financial Performance

8.17.3 Product Benchmarking

8.17.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ut8nr5

Attachment

