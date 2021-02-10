Outlook on the Medical Device Batteries Global Market to 2030 - by Battery Chemistry, Rechargeability, Application and Key Geographies

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Batteries: Focus on Implants and Wearable Medical Devices - Market Distribution by Battery Chemistry, Rechargeability, Application and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of medical device batteries, focusing on implants and wearable medical devices, over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this domain.

The medical devices market currently represents a sizeable segment of the healthcare industry. Driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders as well as the technological advancements in this domain, the market is projected to continue its growth at a commendable pace over the coming years.

According to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), there are currently around 175,000 types of medical devices in the US market alone. In fact, since 2019, close to 55 medical devices have been approved by the USFDA and over 7,000 clinical trials focused on medical devices have been registered worldwide. The exponential growth in wearable medical devices and implants, such as hearing aids, implantable cardiac defibrillators, infusion pumps, neurostimulators and pacemakers, has led to an increase in demand for safe, compact, light-weight and high energy density batteries with better cycle life.

Despite the numerous advantages offered by the batteries, including backup power, portability and user-comfort, safety concerns related to premature battery depletion (leading to malfunctioning of the medical device), release of heat when overcharged or exposed to high temperatures and toxicity due to electrolyte leakage may present some impediments in the growth of the global medical batteries market.

A number of companies have developed advanced battery technologies to address the known challenges. In fact, close to 450 patents related to medical device batteries have been filed/granted in the last five years, demonstrating continued efforts towards innovation in this domain. Presently, more than 930 medical device batteries focusing on implants and wearable medical devices have been/are being developed by several players for various applications. Medical device developers have begun using novel batteries to differentiate their current product portfolios, as well as to introduce new product categories. Increasing prevalence of heart disease across the globe is amongst the key factors driving growth of the global medical batteries market. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding fitness is expected to significantly drive the usage of wearable device batteries propelling the growth of this market during the next decade.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

  • An overview of the current market landscape of medical device batteries, along with information on key product specifications, such as battery chemistry (lithium based, zinc air based, silver oxide based, alkaline based, nickel based and hydrogen gas based), voltage (less than 3V, 3V to 6V, more than 6V), capacity (less than 600mAh, 600mAh to 1200 mAh, more than 1200mAh), weight (less than 5g, 5g to 10g, 10.1g to 15g, 15.1g to 20g, more than 20g), type of device (wearable and implantable), rechargeability (rechargeable and non-rechargeable), life span (short shelf life, medium shelf life and long shelf life) and application (cardiovascular devices, diagnostic devices, drug delivery devices, hearing aids, neuromodulators, patient monitoring devices, ocular devices and others). It also includes details of companies developing medical device batteries, along with information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and highlights the leading developers, in terms of number of offerings.

  • A competitiveness analysis of medical device batteries based on various relevant parameters, namely supplier power (based on the experience/expertise of the developer) and key product specifications (battery chemistry, voltage, capacity, weight, type of device, rechargeability, life span and application).

  • Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of medical device batteries, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • A list of 50+ wearable, medical device developers, along with information year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, device developed, type of device (continuous glucose monitoring devices, patch pump/injectors, insulin pumps and infusion pump/injectors), device usability (disposable, reusable and reusable (disposable components)) and stage of development (pre-clinical, under development and marketed), which are deemed to be likely partners for battery developers in the foreseen future.

  • An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed/granted related to medical device batteries, till August 2020, taking into consideration parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, geographical region, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of device and leading industry players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for medical device batteries. Based on multiple parameters, we have developed an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, over the period 2020-2030.

The report also features sales forecasts for batteries for wearable and implantable devices, and features analysis of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, namely [A] battery chemistry (lithium based, zinc air based, nickel based and others), [B] type of device (wearable and implantable), [C] rechargeability (rechargeable and non-rechargeable), [D] application (hearing aids, patient monitoring devices, drug delivery devices, cardiovascular devices and others) and [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America, and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry's evolution.

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain.

Key Questions Answered

  • What kind of batteries are currently available/under development for different types of medical devices?

  • Who are the leading developers of medical device batteries, focused on implantable and wearable medical devices?

  • What are the key applications of medical device batteries in the modern healthcare industry?

  • Who are the most likely partners for medical device battery developers?

  • How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

  • What are the factors that are likely to influence the market's evolution?

  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Key Questions Answered
1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. MEDICAL DEVICE BATTERIES
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Overview of Batteries
3.2.1. History of Development
3.2.2. Battery Components and Working Principle
3.2.2.1. Key Components
3.2.2.2. Properties of Components
3.2.2.3. Working Principle
3.3. Types of Batteries Used in Medical Devices
3.3.1. Lithium Batteries
3.3.1.1. Chemistry and Construction
3.3.1.2. Types of Lithium Batteries
3.3.1.3. Advantages and Disadvantages
3.3.1.4. Applications in Medical Devices
3.3.2. Zinc Air Batteries
3.3.2.1. Chemistry and Construction
3.3.2.2. Advantages and Disadvantages
3.3.2.3. Applications in Medical Devices
3.3.3. Silver Oxide Batteries
3.3.3.1. Chemistry and Construction
3.3.3.2. Advantages and Disadvantages
3.3.3.3. Applications in Medical Devices
3.3.4. Alkaline Batteries
3.3.4.1. Chemistry and Construction
3.3.4.2. Advantages and Disadvantages
3.3.4.3. Applications in Medical Devices
3.3.5. Nickel Batteries
3.3.5.1. Chemistry and Construction
3.3.5.2. Types of Nickel Batteries
3.3.5.3. Advantages and Disadvantages
3.3.5.4. Applications in Medical Devices
3.4. Role of Batteries in Healthcare
3.4.1. Cardiovascular Medical Devices
3.4.2. Drug Delivery Devices
3.4.3. Neuromodulators
3.4.4. Patient Monitoring Devices
3.4.5. Hearing Aids
3.5. Batteries used in Implants and Wearable Medical Devices
3.6. Concluding Remarks

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Medical Device Batteries: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Battery Chemistry
4.2.2. Analysis by Battery Voltage
4.2.3. Analysis by Battery Capacity
4.2.4. Analysis by Battery Weight
4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Device
4.2.6. Analysis by Rechargeability
4.2.7. Analysis by Life Span
4.2.8. Analysis by Application
4.3. Medical Device Batteries: List of Developers
4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.3.4. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Product

5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Assumptions and Methodology
5.2.1. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Medical Device Batteries
5.2.1.1. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Lithium based Batteries
5.2.1.2. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Zinc Air based Batteries
5.2.1.3. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Silver Oxide based Batteries
5.2.1.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Alkaline based Batteries

6. COMPANY PROFILES: MEDICAL DEVICE BATTERY DEVELOPERS IN NORTH AMERICA
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Blue Spark Technologies
6.3. EaglePicher Technologies
6.4. Energizer Holdings
6.5. Ultralife

7. COMPANY PROFILES: MEDICAL DEVICE BATTERY DEVELOPERS IN EUROPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. CAMELION
7.3. Renata
7.4. Tadiran Batteries
7.5. VARTA Microbattery

8. COMPANY PROFILES: MEDICAL DEVICE BATTERY DEVELOPERS IN ASIA PACIFIC
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Guangzhou Battsys
8.3. Murata
8.4. Panasonic
8.5. Toshiba

9. LIKELY PARTNERS ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Types of Battery Operated Wearable Medical Devices
9.3. Potential Strategic Partners for Medical Device Battery Developers

10. PATENT ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Scope and Methodology
10.3. Medical Device Batteries: Patent Analysis
10.3.1 Analysis by Type of Patent
10.4. Medical Device Batteries: Benchmarking Patent Analysis
10.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics
10.5. Medical Device Batteries: Patent Valuation Analysis
10.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
11.3 Overall Medical Device Batteries Market, 2020-2030
11.3.1 Medical Device Batteries Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Battery Chemistry
11.3.2. Medical Device Batteries Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Device
11.3.3. Medical Device Batteries Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Rechargeability
11.3.4 Medical Device Batteries Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Application
11.3.5 Medical Device Batteries Market, 2020-2030: Geographical Distribution
11.3.5.1. Medical Device Batteries Market in North America, 2020-2030
11.3.5.2. Medical Device Batteries Market in Europe, 2020-2030
11.3.5.3. Medical Device Batteries Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030
11.3.5.4. Medical Device Batteries Market in Latin America, 2020-2030
11.3.5.5. Medical Device Batteries Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2020-2030
11.3.5.6. Medical Device Batteries Market in Rest of the World, 2020-2030

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Key Takeaways

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott

  • Advanced Bionics

  • AgaMatrix

  • Alcon

  • Alertgy

  • Amgen

  • Amplifon

  • ANSMANN

  • Apple

  • ArKal Medical

  • Beijing KSH Technology Institute

  • Beijing PINS Medical

  • Bernafon

  • Bigfoot Biomedical

  • Biolinq

  • Blue Spark Technologies

  • Bone Life

  • Boston Scientific

  • CAMELION

  • Cardiac Pacemakers

  • Chuangling Cardiac Rhythm Man Medical Equipment (Shanghai)

  • City Labs

  • Cochlear

  • Covidien

  • CUSTOMCELLS

  • Cymbet

  • Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology

  • Debiotech

  • Dexcom

  • DiaMonTech

  • Dongguan Xinjieneng Intelligent Equipment

  • Draeger Medical Systems

  • Duracell

  • E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

  • EaglePicher Technologies

  • Echo Therapeutics

  • Edan Instruments

  • ELENZA

  • Eli Lilly

  • Energizer Holdings

  • EnerSys

  • Enfucell

  • Envoy Medical

  • EOFlow

  • EVER Pharma

  • Fresenius Vial

  • General Electric

  • Glucovation

  • Gluco-Z

  • GluSense

  • GlySens

  • GN Hearing

  • GP Batteries International

  • Greatbatch

  • And Many More Companies!

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5ibg8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


