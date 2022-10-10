Outlook on the Male Hypogonadism Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Allergan, Pfizer, Bayer and Endo International Among Others

Company Logo

Global Male Hypogonadism Market

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Male Hypogonadism Market By Drug Delivery, By Therapy, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global male hypogonadism market was valued $ 3,072.86 million in 2020 and expected to reach $ 5,085.03 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Hypogonadism is characterized as lack of testosterone level or lack of spermatozoa production, or both. It is caused owing to the disorder related to the testes (primary hypogonadism) or the hypothalamic-pituitary axis (secondary hypogonadism). Both can be inherited or acquired, due to ageing, hormonal disorders or medicines. In addition, various congenital enzyme abnormalities result in various degrees of androgen resistance in target organs. Hormone levels corroborate the diagnosis. The treatment for gonadotropin-releasing hormone, gonadotropin, or testosterone replacement differs depending on the aetiology.



The factors that drive the global male hypogonadism market are increase in cases of hypogonadism, surge in awareness of hypogonadism, and rise in number of treatment options. In addition, hypogonadism is prevalent in the geriatric population as well as in patients with diabetes and obesity.

As a result, increase in population and rise in the incidence and prevalence of chronic disorders, such as diabetes and obesity drive the growth of the market. According to clinical research, testosterone levels in males aged 60-80 years are 20 percent and 80 percent lower, respectively, than testosterone levels in young men. Hypogonadism is most common in men aged above 60. In countries like Japan, China, and the U.S. there is surge in demand for male hypogonadism treatments, owing to increase in geriatric population and surge in infertility rates.



The male hypogonadism market is segmented on the basis of therapy, drug delivery, type, and region. Depending on therapy, it is divided into testosterone replacement therapy and gonadotropin & gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy. The gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy segment is segmented into luteinizing hormone (LH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), and gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GNRH).

According to drug delivery, it is fragmented into topical gels, injectable, transdermal patches, and others. As per the type, it is classified into Klinefelter's syndrome, Kallmann syndrome, pituitary disorders, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major key players operating in the global male hypogonadism market are Allergan PLC., Bayer AG, Eli Lily & Company, Endo Iternational PLC., Ferring Holdings SA, Finox Biotech, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Perrigo Company PLC., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



