Outlook on the Male Hypogonadism Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Allergan, Pfizer, Bayer and Endo International Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Male Hypogonadism Market By Drug Delivery, By Therapy, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global male hypogonadism market was valued $ 3,072.86 million in 2020 and expected to reach $ 5,085.03 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Hypogonadism is characterized as lack of testosterone level or lack of spermatozoa production, or both. It is caused owing to the disorder related to the testes (primary hypogonadism) or the hypothalamic-pituitary axis (secondary hypogonadism). Both can be inherited or acquired, due to ageing, hormonal disorders or medicines. In addition, various congenital enzyme abnormalities result in various degrees of androgen resistance in target organs. Hormone levels corroborate the diagnosis. The treatment for gonadotropin-releasing hormone, gonadotropin, or testosterone replacement differs depending on the aetiology.

The factors that drive the global male hypogonadism market are increase in cases of hypogonadism, surge in awareness of hypogonadism, and rise in number of treatment options. In addition, hypogonadism is prevalent in the geriatric population as well as in patients with diabetes and obesity.

As a result, increase in population and rise in the incidence and prevalence of chronic disorders, such as diabetes and obesity drive the growth of the market. According to clinical research, testosterone levels in males aged 60-80 years are 20 percent and 80 percent lower, respectively, than testosterone levels in young men. Hypogonadism is most common in men aged above 60. In countries like Japan, China, and the U.S. there is surge in demand for male hypogonadism treatments, owing to increase in geriatric population and surge in infertility rates.

The male hypogonadism market is segmented on the basis of therapy, drug delivery, type, and region. Depending on therapy, it is divided into testosterone replacement therapy and gonadotropin & gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy. The gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy segment is segmented into luteinizing hormone (LH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), and gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GNRH).

According to drug delivery, it is fragmented into topical gels, injectable, transdermal patches, and others. As per the type, it is classified into Klinefelter's syndrome, Kallmann syndrome, pituitary disorders, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major key players operating in the global male hypogonadism market are Allergan PLC., Bayer AG, Eli Lily & Company, Endo Iternational PLC., Ferring Holdings SA, Finox Biotech, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Perrigo Company PLC., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the male hypogonadism market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing male hypogonadism market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the male hypogonadism market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global male hypogonadism market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: MALE HYPOGONADISM MARKET, BY DRUG DELIVERY
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Topical Gels
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Injectables
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Transdermal Patches
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Others
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: MALE HYPOGONADISM MARKET, BY THERAPY
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Testosterone Replacement Therapy
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Gonadotropin and Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone Therapy
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: MALE HYPOGONADISM MARKET, BY TYPE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Klinefelters Syndrome
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Kallmann Syndrome
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Pituitary Disorders
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: MALE HYPOGONADISM MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Allergan plc
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Pfizer Inc.
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Bayer AG
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Eli Lilly and Company Ltd.
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Endo International plc.
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Merck & Co., Inc.
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Ferring
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Finox Biotec
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Perrigo Company plc
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwl3sz

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


