Outlook on the Liver Cancer Diagnostics Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Laboratory Tests, Imaging Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liver cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The rising prevalence of liver cancer and the introduction of innovative diagnosis products are propelling the market growth.

According to the data published by Globocan, liver cancer was the 6th most common type of cancer and, in 2020, around 905,677 new cases of this life-threatening disease were diagnosed, globally, which lead to around 830,180 deaths. The most common cause of liver cancer is chronic (long-term) infection with Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) or Hepatitis B Virus (HBV). As per the WHO's estimates, globally, around 71.0 million people have chronic HCV infection. As per the same source, in 2016, around 399,000 people died from cirrhosis and primary liver cancer related to HCV infection. Such a high prevalence and mortality rate of the disease has significantly upsurged the demand for innovative diagnostic solutions for its timely diagnosis, thus, supporting market growth.

Furthermore, continuous technological advancements in the field of oncology diagnostics and increased access to more efficient diagnosis tools are anticipated to support the market growth throughout the forecast period. In September 2020, Genetron Holdings Limited, a China-based oncology diagnostics company, received the FDA's Breakthrough Device designation for HCCscreen, a blood-based next-generation sequencing (NGS) test. This newly launched test is designed for early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients who are suspected to be at high risk for HCC due to liver cirrhosis and/or chronic HBV infection.

Moreover, continuous public-private initiatives in several countries to increase screening for early diagnosis of various cancers, including liver cancer, are expected to create a conducive environment for market growth. In 2019, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health announced to undertake several initiatives including, advancements of screening programs, improving awareness about cancers, and establishing new oncology centers across the region. In 2019, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi announced to introduce an enhanced range of liver cancer services in the country to address the growing demand.

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

  • By test type, the laboratory tests segment emerged as the largest segment in 2020 owing to its increased demand for effective diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma

  • Based on end use, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the leading revenue share during the forecast period, as they are the primary centers for the diagnosis and treatment of all chronic diseases

  • North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The improved awareness about hepatocellular carcinoma and high adoption of novel technologies are facilitating the dominance of this region during the forecast period

  • In Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to show the fastest growth during the study period. This high growth can be attributed to the presence of a huge target population and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Liver Cancer
3.3.1.2 Technological Advancements
3.3.1.3 Rising Initiatives Undertaken by Public and Private Organizations
3.3.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Risk Factors for Liver Cancer
3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.2.1 High Cost of Diagnostic Imaging
3.3.2.2 Radiation Exposure Likely to Limit Usage of Ct
3.3.3 Industry Challenges
3.3.3.1 Lack of Evidence for the Efficacy of Whole-Body Liver Cancer Diagnostics
3.3.4 Industry Opportunities
3.3.4.1 Growing Focus on Expanding Liver Cancer Diagnostics Applications
3.4 Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.1.1 Supplier Power
3.4.1.2 Buyer Power
3.4.1.3 Substitution Threat
3.4.1.4 Threat from New Entrants
3.4.1.5 Competitive Rivalry
3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis
3.4.2.1 Political Landscape
3.4.2.2 Environmental Landscape
3.4.2.3 Social Landscape
3.4.2.4 Technology Landscape
3.4.2.5 Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market - Competitive Analysis
4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
4.2 Vendor Landscape
4.2.1 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners
4.3 Public Companies
4.3.1 Company Market Position Analysis
4.3.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
4.4 Private Companies
4.4.1 List of Key Emerging Companies
4.4.2 Regional Network Map
4.4.3 Company Market Position Analysis

Chapter 5. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market: Test Type Estimates and Trend Analysis
5.1 Definition & Scope
5.2 Test Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.3 Segment Dashboard
5.4 Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Test Type, 2016 to 2028
5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028
5.5.1 Laboratory Tests
5.5.1.1 Laboratory Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.1.2 Biomarkers
5.5.1.2.1 Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.1.2.2 Oncofetal and Glycoprotein Antigens
5.5.1.2.2.1 Oncofetal and Glycoprotein Antigens Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.1.2.3 Enzymes and Isoenzymes
5.5.1.2.3.1 Enzymes and Isoenzymes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.1.2.4 Growth Factors and Receptors
5.5.1.2.4.1 Growth Factors and Receptors Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.1.2.5 Molecular Markers
5.5.1.2.5.1 Molecular Markers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.1.2.6 Pathological Biomarkers
5.5.1.2.6.1 Pathological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.1.3 Blood Tests
5.5.1.3.1 Blood Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.2 Imaging Tests
5.5.2.1 Imaging Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.3 Endoscopy
5.5.3.1 Endoscopy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.4 Biopsy
5.5.4.1 Biopsy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.5 Others
5.5.5.1 Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market: End-Use Estimates and Trend Analysis
6.1 Definition & Scope
6.2 End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2026
6.3 Segment Dashboard
6.4 Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market, by End Use, 2016 to 2026
6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2026
6.5.1 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
6.5.1.1 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
6.5.2 Academic & Research Institutes
6.5.2.1 Academic & Research Institutes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
6.5.3 Pharmaceutical & Cro Laboratories
6.5.3.1 Pharmaceutical & Cro Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Company Profile
8.1 Company Profiles
8.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
8.1.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.1.2 Financial Performance
8.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking
8.1.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
8.1.2.1 Company Overview
8.1.2.2 Financial Performance
8.1.2.3 Product Benchmarking
8.1.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.1.3 Qiagen N.V.
8.1.3.1 Company Overview
8.1.3.2 Financial Performance
8.1.3.3 Product Benchmarking
8.1.3.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
8.1.4.1 Company Overview
8.1.4.2 Financial Performance
8.1.4.3 Product Benchmarking
8.1.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.1.5 Siemens Healthineers
8.1.5.1 Company Overview
8.1.5.2 Financial Performance
8.1.5.3 Product Benchmarking
8.1.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.1.6 Becton Dickinson & Company
8.1.6.1 Company Overview
8.1.6.2 Financial Performance
8.1.6.3 Product Benchmarking
8.1.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.1.7 Illumina, Inc.
8.1.7.1 Company Overview
8.1.7.2 Financial Performance
8.1.7.3 Product Benchmarking
8.1.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.1.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8.1.8.1 Company Overview
8.1.8.2 Financial Performance
8.1.8.3 Product Benchmarking
8.1.8.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.1.9 Epigenomics Ag
8.1.9.1 Company Overview
8.1.9.2 Financial Performance
8.1.9.3 Product Benchmarking
8.1.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.1.10 Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.
8.1.10.1 Company Overview
8.1.10.2 Financial Performance
8.1.10.3 Product Benchmarking
8.1.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vm8msg

