Outlook on the Liquid Packaging Global Market to 2027 - Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Packaging Market(2022 Edition): Analysis By Packaging Format, Technology, Material, End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2017-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid packaging Market is valued at USD 313 Billion in the year 2021 and is projected to display significant growth with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the liquid packaging business. The industrial liquid packaging industry suffered as the manufacturing sector declined. The tourism industry has been impacted by the lockdown, as have the food and beverage and hotel industries.

After March 2020, demand for sanitizer, hand washes, and liquid detergents has skyrocketed in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19-causing virus. The need for sanitizer bottles, containers, and stand-up pouches has surged as a result. Furthermore, it raised demand for top handle and side handle containers for chemical storage, such as Sodium Hypochlorite, a common disinfectant.

Improved disposable income and changing lifestyles have influenced consumption patterns, resulting in increased demand for packaged beverage and other FMCG products. E-commerce platforms also cater to all liquid-packaged consumer goods. Personal care, cosmetics, over-the-counter medications, topical solutions, and household care products are all included.

Scope of the Report

  • The report presents the analysis of Global Liquid Packaging Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and forecast period of 2022-2027.

  • The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by value (USD Billion).

  • The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Format (Rigid and Flexible).

  • The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, and Form Fill Seal)

  • The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by Material (Paper, Plastic, Glass, Metal, and Others).

  • The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by End Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care, and Others).

  • The Global Liquid Packaging Market has been analysed By Region and By Country.

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Packaging Format, by technology, by material, and by end use industry.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Tetra Pak, International Paper, West Rock Company, Oji Holdings Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Mondi PLC., Smurfit Kappa, Amcor plc. Elopak, and Billerudkorsnas AB.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Liquid Packaging Market: Product Overview

4. Global Liquid Packaging Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027
4.2 Global Liquid Packaging Market: Growth & Forecast
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Liquid Packaging Market

5. Global Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Format
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By Packaging Format (2021 & 2027)
5.2 By Rigid- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3 By Flexible- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Liquid Packaging Market Segmentation, By Technology (Value)
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By Technology (2021 & 2027)
6.2 By Aseptic Liquid Packaging- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
6.3 By Blow Moulding- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
6.4 By Form Fill Seal- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global Liquid Packaging Market Segmentation, By Material (Value)
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By Material (2021 & 2027)
7.2 By Paper- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
7.3 By Plastic- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
7.4 By Glass- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
7.5 By Metal- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
7.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8. Global Liquid Packaging Market Segmentation, By End Use Industry (Value)
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Liquid Packaging Market: By End Use Industry (2021 & 2027)
8.2 By Food and Beverages- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
8.3 By Personal Care- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
8.4 By Pharmaceuticals- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
8.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9. Global Liquid Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

11. Europe Liquid Packaging Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

12. Asia Pacific Liquid Packaging Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

13. LAMEA Liquid Packaging Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

14. Global Liquid Packaging Market Dynamics
14.1 Global Liquid Packaging Market Drivers
14.2 Global Liquid Packaging Market Restraints
14.3 Global Liquid Packaging Market Trends

15. Market Attractiveness
15.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Liquid Packaging Market - By Packaging Format (Year 2027)
15.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Liquid Packaging Market - By Technology (Year 2027)
15.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Liquid Packaging Market - By Material (Year 2027)
15.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Liquid Packaging Market - By End Use Industry (Year 2027)
15.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Liquid Packaging Market - By Region (Year 2027)

16. Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Share of global leading companies
16.2 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Liquid Packaging Market

17. Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers

18. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
18.1 Tetra Pak
18.2 Oji Holdings Corporation
18.3 International Paper Company
18.4 West Rock Company
18.5 Dow Chemical Company
18.6 Mondi Plc.
18.7 Smurfit Kappa
18.8 Amcor plc.
18.9 ELOPAK
18.10 Billerudkorsnas

19. About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtycds

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


