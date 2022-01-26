Outlook on the Lease Management Global Market to 2028 - Featuring MRI Software, Nakisa and Odessa Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lease Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Platform (Software, Services), by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Application, by Organization Size, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lease management market size is expected to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increase in demand for the SaaS model for better lease management is expected to drive the market. The SaaS model offers users features, such as integration with other advanced solutions including payment gateways, cloud-based solutions, and empowering businesses through more seamless and easier processes.

Lease management, also known as lease administration, involves the execution and organization of the everyday tasks of an organization's lease portfolio. Lease management encompasses tasks and processes, such as document management, reporting, coordinating among stakeholders, and numerous other administrative tasks.

The leasing industry has witnessed significant changes in the past few years owing to technological disruptions in the real estate industry. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market in numerous ways, leading to a notable shift from the on-premise deployment approach to the increasing reliance on cloud-based solutions. Workplace mobility is a crucial factor behind the increased demand for lease management solutions and services during this pandemic.

The rising number of smart building projects is also driving the demand for lease management solutions as property managers seek advanced solutions to manage leases proficiently. Furthermore, the increased need for real-time data analysis by leveraging evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT), and the cloud, is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for market players.

Lease management platform providers are investing in research & development activities for introducing innovations in the real estate and leasing industry. Additionally, the need to keep up with the constantly changing lease obligations is driving innovations in lease management solutions and processes.

Lease Management Market Report Highlights

  • By platform, the software segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing complexities in lease obligations, which drive the demand for sophisticated leasing management systems for reporting. The services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

  • In terms of deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is also likely to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising popularity of the remote work culture and the need for centralized access to critical leasing information

  • North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the factors such as the existence of a large number of market players and telecom giants, such as Verizon, US Cellular, AT&T, and T-Mobile US, in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Increasing need for effective management of leases is fueling the demand for the SaaS model
3.4.1.2. Growth in the number of smart building projects
3.4.2. Market restraint/challenges analysis
3.4.2.1. Budget limitations of small and medium enterprises for the deployment of advanced solutions
3.4.3. Industry opportunities
3.4.3.1. Increasing demand for real-time data analysis by leveraging evolving technologies like artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT), and the cloud
3.5. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2. Bargaining power of consumers
3.5.3. Threat of substitutes
3.5.4. Threat from new entrants
3.5.5. Competitive rivalry
3.6. PEST Analysis
3.6.1. Political landscape
3.6.2. Environmental landscape
3.6.3. Social landscape
3.6.4. Technology landscape
3.7. COVID-19 Impact on Broadcast Scheduling Software Market

Chapter 4. Lease Management Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions & Scope
4.2. Platform Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Lease Management Market, by Platform, 2016 - 2028
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 for the Following,
4.5.1. Software
4.5.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Services
4.5.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Lease Management Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions & Scope
5.2. Deployment Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Lease Management market, by Deployment, 2016 - 2028
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 for the Following,
5.5.1. On-premise
5.5.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Cloud
5.5.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Lease Management Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definitions & Scope
6.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.3. Segment Dashboard
6.4. Global Lease Management market, by Application, 2016 - 2028
6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 for the Following,
6.5.1. Commercial
6.5.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Residential
6.5.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5.3. Industrial
6.5.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Lease Management Market: Organization Size Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Definitions & Scope
7.2. Organization Size Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.3. Segment Dashboard
7.4. Global Lease Management market, by Organization Size, 2016 - 2028
7.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 for the Following,
7.5.1. Large Organizations
7.5.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.5.2. Small & Medium Organizations
7.5.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Lease Management Market: Regional Estimates & Trend analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Accruent
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Financial performance
9.1.3. Product benchmarking
9.1.4. Strategic initiatives
9.2. CoStar Realty Information, Inc.
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Financial performance
9.2.3. Product benchmarking
9.2.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3. International Business Machines Corporation
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Financial performance
9.3.3. Product benchmarking
9.3.4. Strategic initiatives
9.4. LeaseAccelerator, Inc.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Financial performance
9.4.3. Product benchmarking
9.4.4. Strategic initiatives
9.5. MRI Software, LLC
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Financial performance
9.5.3. Product benchmarking
9.5.4. Strategic initiatives
9.6. Nakisa Inc.
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Financial performance
9.6.3. Product benchmarking
9.6.4. Strategic initiatives
9.7. Odessa
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Financial performance
9.7.3. Product benchmarking
9.7.4. Strategic initiatives
9.8. Oracle
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Financial performance
9.8.3. Product benchmarking
9.8.4. Strategic initiatives
9.9. SAP
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Financial performance
9.9.3. Product benchmarking
9.9.4. Strategic initiatives
9.10. RealPage, Inc.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Financial performance
9.10.3. Product benchmarking
9.10.4. Strategic initiatives
9.11. Yardi Systems Inc.
9.11.1. Company overview
9.11.2. Financial performance
9.11.3. Product benchmarking
9.11.4. Strategic initiatives

