Outlook on the Hospital Suture Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Assut Medical SARL, Boston Scientific and Medtronic Among Others

Company Logo

Global Hospital Suture Market

Global Hospital Suture Market

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Suture Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Nature, Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market is expected to grow from US$ 3,649.02 million in 2021 to US$ 5,495.74 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. Factors driving the hospital suture market's growth are the advancements in sutures and increasing cases of chronic wounds. However, the noninvasive alternatives to stitches can hamper the hospital suture market's growth.



The development of innovative surgical techniques and an increasing number of surgeries are expected to grow the hospital sutures market. The rising accident and trauma cases and the growing pervasiveness of various severe disorders have created significant demand for hospital sutures across healthcare settings. Surgeons use these surgical devices to close wounds on the patients' skin or other tissues, crucial for wound healing.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ~1.3 million people die in road accidents every year, whereas ~20-50 million people suffer nonfatal injuries. An increasing number of patients signing up for knee & hip replacement, hysterectomy, bypass operation, and cosmetic & plastic surgeries increase the demand for hospital suture devices to fix the injuries rapidly.

For example, according to a report published by HEALTHLINE MEDIA, ~600,000 knee replacement operations are executed annually in the US. As per the records by Texas Heart Institute, ~200,000 coronary artery bypass graft operations are accomplished yearly in the country. Also, various product approvals will drive the hospital suture market. For instance, in December 2020, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., was granted the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanction of the X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX appending system to expand its usage.



Assut Medical SARL, Boston Scientific, W.L Gore and Associates, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Medical N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith and Nephew, Serag-Wiessner GMBH and Co. KG, Teleflex Medical OEM, and Demtech Corporation are the leading companies operating in the hospital suture market.



Based on product, the hospital suture market is segmented into sutures, automated suturing devices, and others. Based on nature, the market is bifurcated into absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. Based on type, the hospital suture market is bifurcated into monofilament and braided. Based on application, the market is segmented into general surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and others. By geography, the hospital suture market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).



Reasons to Buy

Story continues

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global hospital suture market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global hospital suture market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Hospital Suture Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Hospital Suture Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Hospital Suture Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Advancements in Sutures

5.1.2 Increasing Cases of Chronic Wounds and Surgeries

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Non-Invasive Alternatives to Stitches

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Availability of Health Insurance

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Smart Surgical Suture

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Hospital Suture Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Hospital Suture Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Hospital Suture Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Hospital Suture Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospital Suture Market Revenue Share, by Product (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Sutures

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Sutures: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Disposable

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Disposable: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Reusable

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Reusable: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Automated Suturing Devices

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Automated Suturing Devices: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Hospital Suture Market Analysis - By Nature

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospital Suture Market Revenue Share, by Nature (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Absorbable Sutures

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Absorbable Sutures: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3.3 Natural

8.3.3.1 Overview

8.3.3.2 Natural: Hospital suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3.4 Synthetic

8.3.4.1 Overview

8.3.4.2 Synthetic: Hospital suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Non-Absorbable Sutures

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Non-Absorbable Sutures: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Hospital Suture Market Analysis - By Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hospital Suture Market Revenue Share, by Type (2021 and 2028)

9.3 Monofilament

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Monofilament: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Braided

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Braided: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Hospital Suture Market Analysis - By Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Hospital Suture Market Revenue Share, by Application (2021 and 2028)

10.3 General Surgeries

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 General Surgeries: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Orthopedic Surgeries

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Orthopedic Surgeries: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 Cardiovascular Surgeries

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Cardiovascular Surgeries: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Others: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Hospital Suture Market - Regional Analysis

12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Hospital Suture Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Hospital Suture Market-Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies in the Hospital Suture Market (%)

13.3 Inorganic Developments

13.3.1 Overview

13.4 Organic Developments

13.4.1 Overview



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Assut Medical Sarl

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Peters Surgical.

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 SERAG-WIESSNER GmbH & Co. KG Zum Kugelfang

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 DemeTECH Corporation

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Teleflex Incorporated

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Smith & Nephew

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 B. Braun Melsungen AG

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Medtronic

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gknj4k

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



