Outlook on the Hospital Suture Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Assut Medical SARL, Boston Scientific and Medtronic Among Others

Global Hospital Suture Market

Global Hospital Suture Market
Global Hospital Suture Market

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Suture Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Nature, Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to grow from US$ 3,649.02 million in 2021 to US$ 5,495.74 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. Factors driving the hospital suture market's growth are the advancements in sutures and increasing cases of chronic wounds. However, the noninvasive alternatives to stitches can hamper the hospital suture market's growth.

The development of innovative surgical techniques and an increasing number of surgeries are expected to grow the hospital sutures market. The rising accident and trauma cases and the growing pervasiveness of various severe disorders have created significant demand for hospital sutures across healthcare settings. Surgeons use these surgical devices to close wounds on the patients' skin or other tissues, crucial for wound healing.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ~1.3 million people die in road accidents every year, whereas ~20-50 million people suffer nonfatal injuries. An increasing number of patients signing up for knee & hip replacement, hysterectomy, bypass operation, and cosmetic & plastic surgeries increase the demand for hospital suture devices to fix the injuries rapidly.

For example, according to a report published by HEALTHLINE MEDIA, ~600,000 knee replacement operations are executed annually in the US. As per the records by Texas Heart Institute, ~200,000 coronary artery bypass graft operations are accomplished yearly in the country. Also, various product approvals will drive the hospital suture market. For instance, in December 2020, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., was granted the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanction of the X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX appending system to expand its usage.

Assut Medical SARL, Boston Scientific, W.L Gore and Associates, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Medical N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith and Nephew, Serag-Wiessner GMBH and Co. KG, Teleflex Medical OEM, and Demtech Corporation are the leading companies operating in the hospital suture market.

Based on product, the hospital suture market is segmented into sutures, automated suturing devices, and others. Based on nature, the market is bifurcated into absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. Based on type, the hospital suture market is bifurcated into monofilament and braided. Based on application, the market is segmented into general surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and others. By geography, the hospital suture market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Hospital Suture Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Hospital Suture Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Hospital Suture Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Advancements in Sutures
5.1.2 Increasing Cases of Chronic Wounds and Surgeries
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Non-Invasive Alternatives to Stitches
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Availability of Health Insurance
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Smart Surgical Suture
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Hospital Suture Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Hospital Suture Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Hospital Suture Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Hospital Suture Market Analysis - By Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Hospital Suture Market Revenue Share, by Product (2021 and 2028)
7.3 Sutures
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Sutures: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.3.3 Disposable
7.3.3.1 Overview
7.3.3.2 Disposable: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.3.4 Reusable
7.3.4.1 Overview
7.3.4.2 Reusable: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Automated Suturing Devices
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Automated Suturing Devices: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Others: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Hospital Suture Market Analysis - By Nature
8.1 Overview
8.2 Hospital Suture Market Revenue Share, by Nature (2021 and 2028)
8.3 Absorbable Sutures
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Absorbable Sutures: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.3.3 Natural
8.3.3.1 Overview
8.3.3.2 Natural: Hospital suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.3.4 Synthetic
8.3.4.1 Overview
8.3.4.2 Synthetic: Hospital suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Non-Absorbable Sutures
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Non-Absorbable Sutures: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Hospital Suture Market Analysis - By Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Hospital Suture Market Revenue Share, by Type (2021 and 2028)
9.3 Monofilament
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Monofilament: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Braided
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Braided: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Hospital Suture Market Analysis - By Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 Hospital Suture Market Revenue Share, by Application (2021 and 2028)
10.3 General Surgeries
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 General Surgeries: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Orthopedic Surgeries
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Orthopedic Surgeries: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Cardiovascular Surgeries
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Cardiovascular Surgeries: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Others: Hospital Suture Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11. Hospital Suture Market - Regional Analysis

12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Hospital Suture Market
12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13. Hospital Suture Market-Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies in the Hospital Suture Market (%)
13.3 Inorganic Developments
13.3.1 Overview
13.4 Organic Developments
13.4.1 Overview

14. Company Profiles
14.1 Assut Medical Sarl
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Peters Surgical.
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 SERAG-WIESSNER GmbH & Co. KG Zum Kugelfang
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 DemeTECH Corporation
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Teleflex Incorporated
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Smith & Nephew
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 B. Braun Melsungen AG
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Medtronic
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

Attachment

