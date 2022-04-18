Outlook on the Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market to 2027 - Featuring American Specialties, Umbra and JVD Among Others

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market (2022-2027) by Type, End-User, Modality, Distribution Channel, Price Point, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market is estimated to be USD 101.1 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 193.64 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.88%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market is segmented based on Type, End-User, Modality, Distribution Channel, and Price Point.

  • Type, the market is classified into Fixed and Portable.

  • End User, the market is classified into B2B, B2C, and Others.

  • Modality, the market is classified into Automatic and Manual.

  • Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, and Convenience Stores.

  • Price Point, the market is classified into Standard and Mass.

  • Geography, the market is classified into - Americas, - Europe, - Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are - American Specialties Inc, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt Ltd, Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd, Hokwang Industries Co Ltd, Walex Products Company Inc., Kutol Products Company, Inc, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Consumer Inclination Toward Health & Wellness
4.1.2 Innovations in Hand Sanitizers
4.1.3 Increasing Government Awareness and Promotion of Hygiene Products
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Health Hazards Associated with Hand Sanitizers
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Influence of Social Media and Online Advertisements
4.3.2 Change in Consumer Perception Toward Sanitizers
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Availability of Excessive Alternative Products

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fixed
6.3 Portable

7 Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 B2B
7.3 B2C
7.4 Others

8 Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, By Modality
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automatic
8.3 Manual

9 Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Supermarket/hypermarket
9.3 Online stores
9.4 Convenience stores

10 Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, By Price Point
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Standard
10.3 Mass

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 American Specialties Inc
12.2 Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt Ltd
12.3 Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd
12.4 Hokwang Industries Co Ltd
12.5 Walex Products Company Inc.
12.6 Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology Company Limited
12.7 simplehuman
12.8 The Clorox Company
12.9 Toshi Automation Solutions
12.10 Umbra LLC
12.11 Architizer, Inc
12.12 GOJO Industries, Inc.
12.13 Essity Aktiebolag
12.14 NR Hygiene Solutions
12.15 JVD Group
12.16 Kingsway Technology Inc
12.17 Kutol Products Company, Inc

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itwb4k

