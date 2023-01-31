Outlook on the Flat Glass Global Market to 2030 - by Glass Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region
Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Glass Market, by Glass Type, by Application, by End-use Industry, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Flat Glass is flat like sheets of paper made by floating molten glass along with molten metal and other materials. It is widely preferred to make high quality large windows and doors as it is generally available in large and flat pieces. It is also used for other purposes in automotive, energy, modern architecture and others.
Market Dynamics
Increasing growth in the automotive industry is the underlying factor driving the global flat glass market growth. Flat glass is commonly used in automotive applications such as mirrors, windshields, windows, sunroofs, and others as it is considered as very clear and strong.
According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures, total passenger vehicle sales increased from 2,711,457 to 3,069,499 units in April 2021 to March 2022 as compared to the April 2020 to March 2021.
Furthermore, growing demand for solar energy is also expected to fuel demand for flat glass. Environmental awareness among the industries has led to greater utilization of solar energy, to reduce dependence on non-renewable energy sources.
Flat glass is used in photovoltaic modules and solar panels to concentrate sunlight. These factors are expected to propel demand for flat glass over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global flat glass market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global flat glass market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Agc Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Guardian Industries, China Glass Holdings Limited, Luoyang Glass Company Limited, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., CSG Holdings Co., Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., PT. Mulia Industrindo, KCC Glass Corporation, Jinjing Group Co. Ltd., Kaveh Glass Industry Group, JSC Gomelsteklo, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, and Kibing Group.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
The global flat glass market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, flat glass manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global flat glass market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
Research Objectives
Assumptions
Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snapshot, By Glass Type
Market Snapshot, By End-use Industry
Market Snapshot, By Application
Market Snapshot, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Key Developments
Industry Trend
4. Global Flat Glass Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting Global Flat Glass Market - COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global Flat Glass Market, By Glass Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Tempered, Laminated, & Annealed
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Coated Glass
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Mirror Glass
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
6. Global Flat Glass Market, By End-use Industry, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Automotive
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Building and Construction
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Energy
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
7. Global Flat Glass Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Automotive Glasses
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Windows & Glass Doors
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Solar Panel
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Facade
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
8. Global Flat Glass Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
9. Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
Company Profiles
Agc Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Nippon Sheet Glass Co.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Guardian Industries
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
China Glass Holdings Limited
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Luoyang Glass Company Limited
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
CSG Holdings Co., Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Euroglas GmbH
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Central Glass Co., Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Mulia Industrindo
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
KCC Glass Corporation
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Jinjing Group Co. Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Kaveh Glass Industry Group
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
JSC Gomelsteklo
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Kibing Group
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
10. Section
