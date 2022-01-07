Outlook on the Enteral Nutrition Global Market to 2030 - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enteral Nutrition Market 2020-2030 by Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enteral nutrition market will reach $19.75 billion by 2030, growing by 8.9% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the increasing incidence of malnutrition, rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases, and surge in adoption of enteral nutrition over parenteral nutrition due to lower cost and complications of enteral nutrition.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global enteral nutrition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global enteral nutrition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Players:

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter International, Inc.

  • Danone S.A.

  • Fresenius Kabi AG

  • Global Health Products, Inc.

  • Hormel Foods Corporation

  • Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

  • Nestle S.A.

  • Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC)

  • Victus, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Nutrient
3.1 Market Overview by Nutrient
3.2 Protein Based Nutrition
3.2.1 Standard Protein Diet
3.2.2 High Protein Supplement
3.2.3 Protein for Diabetic Patients
3.2.4 Other Protein-based Nutitions
3.3 Carbohydrates Based Nutrition
3.4 Fat Based Nutrition
3.5 Vitamin Based Nutrition
3.6 Other Nutrition Types

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
4.1 Market Overview by Application
4.2 Critical Care
4.3 Diabetes
4.4 Neurology
4.5 Oncology
4.6 Other Applications

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Category
5.1 Market Overview by Category
5.2 Enteral Nutrition for Chronic Illness
5.3 Enteral Nutrition with Standard Formula

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Form
6.1 Market Overview by Product Form
6.2 Liquid Enteral Nutrition
6.3 Powder Enteral Nutrition

7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
7.1 Market Overview by End User
7.2 Pediatric
7.3 Adults
7.4 Geriatric

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel
8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel
8.2 Distribution by Hospitals
8.3 Distribution by Retail Pharmacies
8.4 Distribution by Online Pharmacies

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
9.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.2.1 Overview of North America Market
9.2.2 U.S.
9.2.3 Canada
9.2.4 Mexico
9.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.3.1 Overview of European Market
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 UK
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Italy
9.3.7 Russia
9.3.8 Rest of European Market
9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
9.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Colombia
9.5.4 Rest of South America Market
9.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
9.6.4 Other National Markets

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview of Key Vendors
10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
10.3 Company Profiles

11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) and Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hasym

