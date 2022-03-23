Outlook on the Engineering Plastics Global Market to 2027 - Growing Innovations in Sustainable Engineering Plastics Based on Bio or Recycled-Based Materials Presents Opportunities

Global Engineering Plastics Market

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Plastics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global engineering plastics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global engineering plastics market to grow with a CAGR of 7.43% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on engineering plastics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on engineering plastics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global engineering plastics market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global engineering plastics market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Global demand for engineering plastics is rising rapidly due to the substitution of metal parts with engineering plastics

  • Growth in consumer and appliances industry

2) Restraints

  • Fluctuations in the raw materials prices

3) Opportunities

  • Growing innovations in sustainable engineering plastics based on bio or recycled-based materials

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the engineering plastics market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the engineering plastics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global engineering plastics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Engineering Plastics Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Engineering Plastics Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Engineering Plastics Market

4. Engineering Plastics Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Engineering Plastics Market by Type
5.1. Polyamides
5.2. Thermoplastic Polyesters
5.3. Polycarbonates
5.4. Polyacetals
5.5. Fluoropolymers
5.6. Others

6. Global Engineering Plastics Market by Application
6.1. Packaging
6.2. Building & Construction
6.3. Electrical & Electronics
6.4. Automotive
6.5. Consumer Products
6.6. Others

7. Global Engineering Plastics Market by Region 2021-2027

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Engineering Plastics Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. SABIC Innovative Plastics Holding B.V.
8.2.2. BASF SE
8.2.3. Ticona Engineering Polymers
8.2.4. Covestro AG
8.2.5. Teijin Limited
8.2.6. Solvay SA
8.2.7. Evonik Industries AG
8.2.8. Arkema S.A.
8.2.9. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
8.2.10. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

