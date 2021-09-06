Outlook on the Electric Vehicle Global Market to 2025 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Market Overview, 2020-25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report identifies and discusses recent developments in electric mobility across the globe. The electric vehicles market has made great strides, and not just in terms of sales, but also by investments to deliver new electrified models, from R&D to factory redesign. The market was recorded at a value of USD 27.85 Billion in the year 2014, which is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of over 30% in terms of volume through the forecasted period.



Even though electric vehicles are a need of the hour, the market is hurdled highly because of the lack of infrastructure and the high manufacturing cost. The gap between the existing infrastructure and the required one for the electric vehicle to overtake the conventional vehicles is huge, becoming a major fuel for the range anxiety among the drivers. By the end of 2025, commercial electric vehicles are likely to reach a market of over 800 Thousand Units. The market is expected to incline towards the PHEV segment, which is to grow with an anticipated volume CAGR of 36.03%, through the forecasted period. However, the BEV segment leads the market and is expected to reach over USD 7800 Billion by end of the year 2025.



Companies are manufacturing comparatively less expensive vehicles, however, with the increase in the disposal income and government incentives; the market is likely to get inclined towards the luxury class segment that is expected to account for an approx share of 40% by end of the forecasted period. The mid-priced vehicle class has limited features with less emphasis on expensive features, yet ruled the market with a share of over 70% in 2019.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, with countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is inclined toward innovation, technology, and the development of the advanced electric vehicle. While Asia contributed to a share of 61.34% by volume in 2019, the regions of Latin America and Middle East & Africa together could not cover over 3%. Europe is expected to increase to a share of 28.04% by value in the global market by the end of the year 2025. The lack of standardization in the charging load is also a major drawback for the global market. Electric vehicle manufacturers are focusing on overcoming this by having their charging network.



The governments of various countries have formulated stringent CO2 emission norms that have increased the demand for electric vehicles. Besides, the governments are providing incentives and subsidies to encourage EV sales. Gaining popularity in 2018, the electric Go-Karting is expected to be the next big thing in the industry. Of all the leading companies, Tesla, Nissan, and Toyota together accounted for 31.45% of the share in 2019. The other smaller and local players also play an important role with the mergers amend acquisitions around the industry.



Companies Mentioned:



Tesla, BMW Group, Nissan Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, General Motors, Daimler AG, Energica Motor Company BYD Company Motors, and Ford Motor Company, Aiways, Citroen, Lightening GT, Micro Mobility, Zacua, Nio, MW Motors, Peugeot, PoleStar Venturi

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Report Methodology



3 Global Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

3.1 Market Size

3.1.1 By Value

3.1.2 By Volume

3.2 Market Share

3.2.1 By Vehicle Type

3.2.2 By Propulsion Type (BEV & PHEV)

3.2.3 By Charging Type

3.2.4 By Vehicle Class

3.2.5 By Region

3.2.6 By Country

3.2.7 By Company

3.3 Global BEV Market Outlook

3.4 Global PHEV Market Outlook



4 North America Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 By Value

4.1.2 By Volume

4.2 Market Share

4.2.1 By Vehicle Type

4.2.2 By Propulsion Type (BEV & PHEV)

4.2.3 By Charging Type

4.2.4 By Country

4.3 North America BEV & PHEV Market Outlook

4.3.1 By Value

4.3.2 By Volume

4.4 USA Electric Vehicle Market Size

4.5 Canada Electric Vehicle Market Size

4.6 Mexico Electric Vehicle Market Size



5 Europe Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 By Value

5.1.2 By Volume

5.2 Market Share

5.2.1 By Vehicle Type

5.2.2 By Propulsion Type (BEV & PHEV)

5.2.3 By Charging Type

5.2.4 By Country

5.3 Europe BEV & PHEV Market Outlook

5.3.1 By Value

5.3.2 By Volume

5.4 Germany Electric Vehicle Market Size

5.5 UK Electric Vehicle Market Size

5.6 France Electric Vehicle Market Size

5.7 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size

5.8 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size

5.9 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size

5.10 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size

5.11 Spain Electric Vehicle Market Size



6 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 By Value

6.1.2 By Volume

6.2 Market Share

6.2.1 By Vehicle Type

6.2.2 By Propulsion Type (BEV & PHEV)

6.2.3 By Charging Type

6.2.4 By Country

6.3 Asia Pacific BEV & PHEV Market Outlook

6.3.1 By Value

6.3.2 By Volume

6.4 China Electric Vehicle Market Size

6.5 Japan Electric Vehicle Market Size

6.6 India Electric Vehicle Market Size

6.7 Australia Electric Vehicle Market Size

6.8 Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size



7 Latin America Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

7.1 Market Size

7.1.1 By Value

7.1.2 By Volume

7.2 Market Share

7.2.1 By Vehicle Type

7.2.2 By Propulsion Type (BEV & PHEV)

7.2.3 By Charging Type

7.2.4 By Country

7.3 Latin America BEV & PHEV Market Outlook

7.3.1 By Value

7.3.2 By Volume

7.4 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size

7.5 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size

7.6 Argentina Electric Vehicle Market Size

7.7 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size



8 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

8.1 Market Size

8.1.1 By Value

8.1.2 By Volume

8.2 Market Share

8.2.1 By Vehicle Type

8.2.2 By Propulsion Type (BEV & PHEV)

8.2.3 By Charging Type

8.2.4 By Country

8.3 Middle East and Africa BEV & PHEV Market Outlook

8.3.1 By Value

8.3.2 By Volume

8.4 UAE Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

8.5 Saudi Arabia Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

8.6 Qatar Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

8.7 South Africa Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook



9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Key Drivers

9.2 Key Challenges



10 Market Trends and Developments



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Porter's Five Forces



12 Company Profile

12.1 Aiways Automobiles Corporative Limited

12.2 Arrival Limited

12.3 Ashok Leyland

12.4 Beijing Automobiles Industry Holding Corporative limited

12.5 Bentley Motors Limited

12.6 Blue Bird Corporation

12.7 BMW Group

12.8 BYD Company Motors

12.9 Changsha Sunda New Energy Technology Limited

12.10 Citroen

12.11 Daimler AG

12.12 Ford Motors

12.13 General Motors

12.14 Hyundai

12.15 Irizar

12.16 Lightening GT

12.17 Micro Mobility

12.18 MW Motors

12.19 NFI

12.20 Nikola Motor Company

12.21 Nio

12.22 Nissan Motor

12.23 PoleStar

12.24 Proterra

12.25 Rimac Automobiles

12.26 Rivian

12.27 SAIC

12.28 Scania

12.29 Tata Motors

12.30 Tesla

12.31 Toyota Motor Corporation

12.32 VDL

12.33 Venturi

12.34 Volkswagen

12.35 Workhorse Group

12.36 Yutong

12.37 Zacua

12.38 Zhejiang Geely



13 Strategic Recommendations



14 Disclaimer



