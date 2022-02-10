Outlook on the Cosmetic Dyes Global Market to 2028 - 3D Printed Make-up Technology Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Dyes Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report on the global cosmetic dyes market states that the market is estimated to witness growth at a compound annual growth rate of 4.91% over the forecasted period 2021-2028.

Factors such as a rise in disposable income, the surge in women's workforce, inclusive make-up colors, and social media influence support the robust growth of the studied market. Social media plays a crucial role in targeting potential customers. Several trends and influencers have enhanced the demand for various cosmetic products in recent years, ultimately increasing the need for cosmetic dyes.

However, stringent rules and increasing awareness pertaining to chemical side effects hamper the expansion of the global market.

The global cosmetic dyes market comprises Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest evolving region in the cosmetic dyes market during the considered phase. This robust growth can be attributed to the presence of prominent companies such as Arlex Chemi and Dystar Group. Moreover, the rising income, increasing purchasing power, and changing lifestyles are other factors supplementing the demand for cosmetic products. Several consumers are inclining towards the western lifestyle, which has fueled the demand for make-up, skincare, and personal care products. Thus, this growth in demand for cosmetic products will propel the cosmetic dyes market's growth in the region.

Dystar Group, Pylam Products Company Inc, Clariant, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Koel Colours Pvt Ltd, Merck Group, Vivify Speciality Ingredients, Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Limited, BASF, Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC, Chromatech Incorporated, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Dayglo Color Corporation, Arlex Chemi Pvt Ltd, and Lanxess are renowned companies in the cosmetic dyes market.

BASF provides petrochemicals, intermediates, care chemicals, and others. It operates through various segments, including chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition and care, and agriculture solutions. The company serves clients across various sectors like transportation, energy, construction, consumer goods, health and nutrition, and electronics, among others. BASF has operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. It is headquartered in Germany.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Cosmetic Dye Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Cosmetic Dye Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Moonshine Effect Pigments
2.2.2. Upsalite
2.2.3. Artificial Intelligence-Powered Cosmetic Solutions
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Market Strategies
2.6.1. Acquisitions
2.6.2. Product Developments
2.6.3. Contracts & Agreements
2.6.4. Investment & Expansions
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Rise in Disposable Income
2.7.2. Increase in Women Workforce
2.7.3. Inclusive Make-Up Colors
2.7.4. Social Media Influence and Changing Lifestyles
2.8. Market Challenges
2.8.1. Stringent Regulations and Laws
2.8.2. Increasing Awareness About Chemical Side Effects in Cosmetics
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Vegan Color Cosmetics
2.9.2. Uv Filters-Based Cosmetic Color
2.9.3. 3D Printed Make-Up Technology

3. Global Cosmetic Dye Market Outlook - by Type
3.1. Inorganic Dyes
3.2. Organic Dyes

4. Global Cosmetic Dye Market Outlook - by Application
4.1. Facial Make-Up
4.2. Eye Make-Up
4.3. Nail Products
4.4. Lip Products
4.5. Other Applications

5. Global Cosmetic Dye Market - Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Dystar Group
6.2. Vivify Speciality Ingredients
6.3. Sensient Cosmetic Technologies
6.4. Chromatech Incorporated
6.5. Clariant
6.6. Koel Colours Pvt Ltd
6.7. Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Limited
6.8. Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC
6.9. Merck Group
6.10. Pylam Products Company Inc
6.11. Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd
6.12. Dayglo Color Corporation
6.13. Basf
6.14. Arlex Chemi Pvt Ltd
6.15. Lanxess

7. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vx8t0h

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza's first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey's top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017. The 34-year-old Giroux, a s

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Marquette's Lewis making a rapid rise

    Marquette's surprise rise in the Big East coincides with the ascent of Justin Lewis. The redshirt freshman has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and ranks among the Big East leaders in several statistical categories. He has gone from under the radar to potential NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro this year. “Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wi

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Herbert, Crosby send AFC to 41-35 win in Pro Bowl's return

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Herbert hit Mark Andrews with two touchdown passes, leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC on Sunday in the return of the Pro Bowl. New England rookie Mac Jones passed for 112 yards, threw a touchdown pass and did a memorable rendition of the Griddy dance in the Las Vegas debut of the NFL's annual All-Star game, which came back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Herbert won the offensive MVP award after passing for 98 yards and finding the

  • Parrot wins slopestyle for Canada's first gold of Olympics, McMorris earns bronze

    Canada was all over the podium in men's slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Olympics Live: US ski team says Shiffrin will race super-G

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ The U.S. ski team says two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin will compete in the super-G. That event Friday will be her third of the Beijing Games so far. Shiffrin failed to finish either the giant slalom or slalom, missing a gate in each within seconds of starting each time. She took two training runs on the super-G course Thursday but it was not known at the time whether she would decide to start in the race itself. The 26

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline

    DENVER (AP) — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team's game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday's deadline. “Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. "James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have

  • Calgary Stampeders extend American defensive back Jonathan Moxey

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders are sticking with defensive back Jonathan Moxey, signing the American to an extension. The club announced the deal Sunday, with Stamps president and general manager John Hufnagel saying in a release that Moxey's versatility provides options heading into training camp. Moxey played 13 regular-season games for Calgary in 2021, recording 24 defensive tackles, four special-teams stops, two interceptions, five knockdowns and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old from Wes

  • The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s