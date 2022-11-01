Outlook on the Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Global Market to 2028 - Featuring General Electric, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers and Fujifilm Holdings Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Modality, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Coronary Artery Disease, also called CAD, is a cardiovascular disease caused by diminished or missing blood flow in the arteries that encircle and supply the heart, also known as Ischemia. A dense layer of cholesterol, fat, and calcium develops a thick layer in the walls of arteries in a coronary artery, restricting blood flow.

Owing to a decrease in blood flow caused by coronary artery disease, the myocardial cell begins to die due to a lack of oxygen. Chest pain, heartburn, and soreness in the shoulder, arm, back, and neck are all symptoms of coronary artery disease. Coronary CT angiography, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, and radionuclide modalities, such as single proton emission computed tomography (SPECT), positron emission tomography (PET), and PET/CT are the most common coronary artery imaging modalities.

The image is enhanced with a variety of contrasting agents. CT pictures are commonly enhanced with iodine-based contrast agents, while MRI images are enhanced with gadolinium. In CT scans, radio-opaque iodine contrast dye is commonly administered through coronary arteries.

The most common symptoms of CAD are angina, chest pain, and discomfort. If too much volume increases inside arteries, they become narrow and cause angina. Blood flow to the heart muscle as well as the rest of the body might be blocked by narrowed arteries, which can cause chest pain. excess weight, inactivity, bad eating habits, and cigarette consumption are all risk factors for coronary artery disease.

A family history of heart disease, particularly a family history of heart disease at an early age also raises the risk of CAD. Anyone healing from a heart failure, heart attack, or another heart disease that necessitated surgery or medical treatment may consider cardiac rehabilitation (rehab). Cardiac rehab can assist these people to improve their quality of life and prevent another heart attack.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Following the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, CHD screening in hospitals, diagnostic centers, as well as ambulatory centers decreased. Any diagnostic or surgical actions in end-use settings were also halted due to concerns about virus transmission. This subsequently resulted in a financial crisis in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and other end-user settings, affecting newer installations.

The diagnostic market was further affected by the suspension of diagnostic centers and a preference for solely diagnosing COVID-19-related tests. National closures, a halt in logistics, an economic downturn, a shift in focus to develop a treatment protocol, such as virtual care and tele-visits, and a shift in focus to establish a treatment protocol, like virtual care and tele-visits, all had an impact on new product launches and developmental activities.

Market Growth Factors

Rising incidences of cardiac diseases

The rise in cardiovascular disease incidence has enhanced the demand and expansion of cardiovascular ultrasonography. Cardiovascular imaging ultrasonography technologies, such as echocardiography and sonograms, are widely used to diagnose and monitor cardiovascular disorders like coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, congenital heart disease, atherosclerosis, and arrhythmia, among others. In the next years, the growth in incidence of cardiovascular illness is anticipated to stimulate the demand for cardiovascular ultrasound equipment.

Rising number of applications of the imaging device along with increasing R&D investments

Cardiovascular ultrasound technologies and display devices are widely utilized for a variety of purposes. By combining the system's performance with a powerful, software-based beamformer image reconstruction platform, a 2D cardiovascular ultrasound system can help to reduce non-diagnostic examination. Because of features like real-time imaging, accelerating procedural time and installing technology, advanced cardiac quantification, and improved clinical efficiencies, 3D and 4D cardiovascular ultrasound systems are widely used for echocardiographic imaging for treating and tracking cardiovascular and heart disorders.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

High cost of the product

Coronary heart disease diagnostic imaging devices are prohibitively expensive for low-budget healthcare organizations to purchase. This could pose a major challenge to the development of the coronary heart device diagnostic imaging device market. Moreover, poverty levels in various developing and underdeveloped countries have reached unacceptably high levels. People living in poverty and suffering from many types of cardiovascular ailments find it challenging to afford cardiovascular ultrasonography, limiting the prospects for the market players. Moreover, due to the integration of various advanced and latest technologies, the manufacturing cost of these devices also become higher, which is directly impacting the demand for these imaging devices in various low-income healthcare facilities.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.2.4 Approvals and Trials
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2018, Mar - 2022, Feb) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market by Modality
4.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market by Region
4.2 Global Computed Tomography Market by Region
4.3 Global Ultrasound Market by Region
4.4 Global X rays Market by Region
4.5 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market by Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles
6.1 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)
6.1.1 Company Overview
6.1.1 Financial Analysis
6.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis
6.1.3 Research & Development Expense
6.1.4 Recent Strategies and Developments:
6.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:
6.1.4.2 Approvals and Trials:
6.1.5 SWOT Analysis
6.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.2.1 Company Overview
6.2.2 Financial Analysis
6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
6.2.4 Research & Development Expense
6.2.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:
6.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:
6.2.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:
6.3 Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)
6.3.1 Company Overview
6.3.2 Financial Analysis
6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
6.3.4 Research & Development Expense
6.3.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:
6.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
6.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
6.4.1 Company Overview
6.4.2 Financial Analysis
6.4.4 Research & Development Expenses
6.4.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:
6.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
6.5 Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)
6.5.1 Company Overview
6.5.2 Financial Analysis
6.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
6.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:
6.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
6.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
6.6 Mindray Medical International Limited
6.6.1 Company Overview
6.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:
6.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
6.7 Chison Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.
6.7.1 Company Overview
6.8 Analogic Corporation (Altaris Capital Partners)
6.8.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msnqvi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


