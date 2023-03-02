Outlook on the Construction Sealants & Bonding Market in Japan to 2028: Increasing Demand from Construction Industry Drives Growth

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding Market, By Grade Technology (Reactive, Hot Melt, Solvent Based, Water Based and others), By Resin Type, By Component, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding Market is anticipated to increase at an impressive rate in the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Konishi Co., Ltd

  • Cemedine Co., Ltd.

  • Sunstar Engineering Solutions (SE)

  • The Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

  • Dow Toray Co., Ltd

Building Envelope (facade waterproofing, facade air barriers, window & door installation, roof waterproofing), bonding (flooring covering, floor preparation & maintenance, interior sealing, joint sealing) including glazing, flooring, and joining, as well as in sanitary and culinary areas, and a variety of other applications use construction sealants and bonding. These expanding applications have fueled the market's growth for construction sealants and bonding.

The growing usage of bonds in more recent building applications such as ductwork, anchoring, and structural glazing is driving the market for construction sealants. Construction sealants are used in the window frame, sanitary and kitchen systems, expansion joints, floor systems, walls, and panels. In the face of shifting atmospheric conditions, they can withstand tension and prevent fracture.

Increasing Demand from Construction Industry

In Japan, demand for permanent and non-slum housing is increasing due to urbanization, population growth, and increased affluence. The enormous rise in residential development in these countries drives the construction sealants business.

Due to the numerous applications of sealants in building and construction, including waterproofing, weather-sealing, crack-sealing, and joint-sealing, the construction industry currently maintains the majority share of the Japanese sealants market, followed by other end-user industries. Construction sealants are also made to be long-lasting and simple to apply on many substrates.

In 2020, the Japanese construction industry contributed 5.9% of the country's GDP, and in the years to come, it is expected to rise further. The Japanese government prioritizes building quality and supports sustainable growth, which would probably increase demand for sealants throughout the projection period.

Growing Technological Advancement for Sustainable Development

The development of bio-based sealants is being pushed forcibly by manufacturers, and this is anticipated to open new avenues for expanding the sealant market globally.

For the projected period, the global construction sealants and bonding market is expected to have profitable growth prospects due to the demand for low-volatile organic compounds and green, sustainable sealants. However, the adverse environmental effects of sealants limit market expansion.

Due to their chemical makeup and the chemicals used to make them water-repellent, products like sealants, varnishes, and paints produce volatile organic compounds. These substances interact with the atmosphere through a photochemical process. The carbon compounds are bad for the environment and cause instability and changes to the atmosphere.

Report Scope:

In this report, Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding, By Technology:

  • Reactive

  • Hot Melt

  • Solvent based

  • Water based

  • Others

Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding, By Resin Type:

  • Polyurethane Resin

  • Modified Silicone

  • Polysulfide

  • Butyl Rubber

  • Acrylic

  • Acrylic Urethane

  • Others

Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding, By Component:

  • One Component

  • Two Component

  • Others

Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding, By End Use:

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Civil Engineering

  • Others

Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding, by region

  • Hokkaido & Tohoku

  • Kanto

  • Chubu

  • Kansai

  • Chugoku

  • Shikoku

  • Kyushu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fc62j3

