Outlook on the Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems Global Market to 2030 - Extreme Relevancy of Combustion Control in Industrial Boiler and Furnace Operations Sustains Market Momentum
Global Market for Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems
Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems estimated at US$127.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$176.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Monitoring & Control Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$91.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
ABB Group
Alfa Laval AB
Alstom SA
Bloom Engineering Company, Inc.
Catalytic Products International, Inc.
CECO Environmental Corporation
Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.
Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd.
Doosan Corporation
General Electric Company
Hitachi Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Maxon
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Nestec, Inc.
Siemens AG
The Babcock & Wilcox Company
Titan Logix Corp.
Toshiba Corp.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
244
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$127.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$176.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.1%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
An Introduction to Combustion Control Equipment & Systems
Bright Prospects Ahead for Combustion Control Equipment & Systems Market
Combustion Controls, Equipment & Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Emphasis on Reducing Emissions from Fuel Combustion Processes Across Industries: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Combustion Control Equipment Market
Global Anthropogenic GHG Emissions by Sector (2018)
Global Energy Emissions by Source (2018)
Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets of Select Countries
Extreme Relevancy of Combustion Control in Industrial Boiler and Furnace Operations Sustains Market Momentum
Gas and Oil Burner Combustion Control Systems Gain Wider Traction
Power & Energy Enterprises: Major End-Users of Combustion Control Equipment
Combustion Control Systems Gain Traction in Chemical Industry
Pivotal Role in Oil & Gas Industry Augurs Well for Market Expansion
Advanced Combustion Control Systems to Drive Future Growth of the Market
Offering a Multitude of Options and Myriad Benefits, Advanced CCS Widens its Addressable Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
