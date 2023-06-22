Outlook is ‘bleak’ after debris found in Titanic submarine search

The US Coast Guard is still treating the operation as an “active search and rescue” (OceanGate Expeditions/PA) (PA Media)

The chances of finding the explorers on the missing Titan submersible alive are “bleak” according to one expert after debris was found on the sea floor near the wreck of the Titantic.

Former Royal Navy submarine captain Ryan Ramsey said: “The outlook is bleak, that’s the only word for it as this tragic event unfolds and almost the closing stages of where this changes from rescue to a salvage mission.”

David Mearns, a UK-based marine scientist and oceanographer who specialises in searching for shipwrecks, and who is a friend of British billionaire Hamish Harding who is aboard the missing craft, told Sky News and the BBC the debris is from Titan.

Mr Mearns told Sky News he had been contacted by the president of The Explorers Club, which Mr Harding belongs to, saying: “It was a landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible.”

The US Coast Guard said it was not commenting on what the debris consisted of.

Titan is believed to be about 900 miles east and 400 miles south of Newfoundland. It is not known how deep the vessel is, with the seabed being around 3,800m from the surface.

The US Coast Guard said a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) from the Canadian Horizon Arctic ship found the remains and have scheduled a press conference in Boston to “discuss the findings” at 8pm UK time.

They said experts were “evaluating the information”.

It comes only hours after they insisted they are still treating the mission as an “active search and rescue”, despite hopes fading as the expected 96-hour oxygen supply onboard dwindled.

Founding member of the Board of Trustees of The Explorers Club, Hamish Harding, was on board the undersea craft, alongside UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, as well as French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Shahzada Dawood, the vice-chairman of Engro, and his son Suleman (DAWOOD HERCULES CORPORATION/AFP)

Suleman, 19, is a student at Strathclyde University in Glasgow and a spokesman for the university said: “We are deeply concerned about Suleman, his father and the others involved in this incident. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones and we continue to hope for a positive outcome.”

The USCG said the ROV that made the discovery was from the Canadian Horizon Arctic ship.

Assistance from the Royal Air Force (RAF) is due to arrive in St John’s on Thursday after it confirmed a request was received overnight for help with movement of additional commercial equipment.

Two RAF planes, a C-17 Globemaster and A400 Atlas, departed RAF Lossiemouth in north-east Scotland on Thursday.

A British submariner and equipment from a UK firm has been sent to help the search at the request of the US Coastguard, Downing Street said.

Royal Navy submariner Lieutenant Commander Richard Kantharia, who was on exchange with the US Navy, has been seconded to the search and rescue team.