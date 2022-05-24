Outlook on the Biodegradable Plastic Global Market to 2027 - Development of New Applications Presents Opportunities

Global Biodegradable Plastic Market

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biodegradable Plastic Market (2022-2027) by Type, End Use, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biodegradable Plastic Market is estimated to be USD 8.21 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.76 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Agrana Group, Akro-Plastic, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd, Biome Technologies, Bio-on, Corbion, Corbion N.V, Danimer Scientific, Dow Inc, Eastman Chemical Company, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Green Dot Bioplastics Inc, Ingevity, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Plantic Technologies Ltd, PTT Global Chemical, Rengo Co. Ltd, Sphere, Toray Industries Inc, etc.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Changing Consumer Preference Toward Eco-Friendly Plastic Products
4.1.2 Increasing Use in Packaging and Compostable Bag Applications
4.1.3 Government Focus on Green Procurement Policies and Regulations
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Higher Prices of Biodegradable Plastics Than Conventional Plastics
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Development of New Applications
4.3.2 High Potential in Emerging Countries of APAC
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Performance Issue
4.4.2 Fluctuating Oil Prices Create Volatility in Demand for Biodegradable Plastics

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)
6.3 Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)
6.4 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
6.5 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
6.6 Starch Based

7 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market, By End Use
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Packaging
7.3 Agriculture
7.4 Consumer Goods
7.5 Others

8 Americas' Global Biodegradable Plastic Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Argentina
8.3 Brazil
8.4 Canada
8.5 Chile
8.6 Colombia
8.7 Mexico
8.8 Peru
8.9 United States
8.10 Rest of Americas

9 Europe's Global Biodegradable Plastic Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Austria
9.3 Belgium
9.4 Denmark
9.5 Finland
9.6 France
9.7 Germany
9.8 Italy
9.9 Netherlands
9.10 Norway
9.11 Poland
9.12 Russia
9.13 Spain
9.14 Sweden
9.15 Switzerland
9.16 United Kingdom
9.17 Rest of Europe

10 Middle East and Africa's Global Biodegradable Plastic Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Egypt
10.3 Israel
10.4 Qatar
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 South Africa
10.7 United Arab Emirates
10.8 Rest of MEA

11 APAC's Global Biodegradable Plastic Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Australia
11.3 Bangladesh
11.4 China
11.5 India
11.6 Indonesia
11.7 Japan
11.8 Malaysia
11.9 Philippines
11.10 Singapore
11.11 South Korea
11.12 Sri Lanka
11.13 Thailand
11.14 Taiwan
11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Agrana Group
13.2 Akro-Plastic
13.3 BASF SE
13.4 Biome Bioplastics Ltd
13.5 Biome Technologies
13.6 Bio-on
13.7 Corbion
13.8 Corbion N.V
13.9 Danimer Scientific
13.10 Dow Inc
13.11 Eastman Chemical Company
13.12 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
13.13 Green Dot Bioplastics Inc
13.14 Ingevity
13.15 Kuraray Co. Ltd
13.16 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp
13.17 NatureWorks LLC
13.18 Novamont S.p.A.
13.19 Plantic Technologies Ltd
13.20 PTT Global Chemical
13.21 Rengo Co. Ltd
13.22 Sphere
13.23 Toray Industries Inc

14 Appendix

