Outlook on the Big Data Analytics in Retail Global Market to 2027 - Integration of New Technologies Such as IoT, AI and Machine Learning in Big Data Analytics in Retail Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market (2022-2027) by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market is estimated to be USD 4.56 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.13 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.56%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation

The Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application, and Geography.

  • By Component, the market is classified into Software and Services.

  • By Deployment Model, the market is classified into On-premise and Cloud.

  • By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise

  • By Application, the market is classified into Sales & Marketing Analytics, Supply Chain Operations Management, Merchandising Analytics, Customer Analytics, and Others.

  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 1010Data, Adobe, Amazon Web Services, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, Capillary Technologies, Cisco, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification.

The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Spending On Big Data Analytics Tools
4.1.2 Rise in Need to Deliver Personalized Customer Experience to Increase Sales
4.1.3 Increasing Growth of E-Commerce Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Collecting and Collating the Data from Disparate Systems
4.2.2 To Capture Customer Data
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Integration of New Technologies Such as IoT, AI and Machine Learning in Big Data Analytics in Retail
4.3.2 Growing Demand of Predictive Analytics in Retail
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 High Analytics Cost

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services

7 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, By Deployment Model
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premise
7.3 Cloud

8 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprise
8.3 Small & Medium Enterprise

9 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Sales & marketing analytics
9.3 Supply chain operations management
9.4 Merchandising analytics
9.5 Customer analytics
9.6 Others

10 Americas Big Data Analytics in Retail Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Big Data Analytics in Retail Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Big Data Analytics in Retail Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Big Data Analytics in Retail Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

15 Company Profiles
15.1 1010Data
15.2 Adobe
15.3 Amazon Web Services
15.4 BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions
15.5 Capillary Technologies
15.6 Cisco
15.7 Cubelizer
15.8 Domo
15.9 Dor Technologies
15.10 EDITED
15.11 Fit Analytics
15.12 Fujitsu
15.13 Google, LLC
15.14 HCL Technologies
15.15 IBM
15.16 Microsoft
15.17 Oracle
15.18 SAP SE
15.19 SAS Institute
15.20 Sisense
15.21 Tableau Software
15.22 Teradata
15.23 TIBCO Software
15.24 WNS Global

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/od15uq

