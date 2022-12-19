Outlook on the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Global Market to 2028 - Players Include IBM, Amazon Web Services, FireEye and Fortinet

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Vertical, Application, Type, Technology, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market size is expected to reach $57.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 24.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

AI-powered systems can be set up to automatically respond to dangers and combat online threats more quickly. Analyzing and improving cyber risks as well as cyber-attacks is no more a task on a human scale as the business attack surface develops and changes. To accurately quantify risk, up to highly-varying signals must be handled, based on the scale of the organization.

Neural networks as well as other AI tools and techniques have emerged in response to this unprecedented challenge to aid information security teams in protecting sensitive data, decrease the risk of breaches, and enhance their security posture through more efficient and effective threat detection as well as threat removal features.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is assisting under-resourced security tasks and operations analysts to keep ahead of threats as cyberattacks increase in volume and complexity. Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, like machine learning or natural language processing, curate threat intelligence from various historical databases, blogs, and news articles to offer quick insights to break through the congestion of daily alerts, significantly lowering response times.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Widespread frauds involving the novel coronavirus and the spoofing of official institutions, like the WHO, present additional difficulties for organizations.

For instance, Google discovered a very significant number of malware and phishing emails each day involving COVID-19 frauds during the initial 2020.

In order to protect servers and databases from such hazards, the adoption of Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity increased at a very rapid pace. Therefore, the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity market was propelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Growth Factors

Ensures A Higher Level Of Security From Bot Attacks And Spam

Nowadays, a significant portion of internet traffic is made up of harmful bots. Bots can be a serious threat, causing everything from account takeovers using stolen passwords to phony account creation as well as data fraud.

Automated threats cannot be countered solely through manual reactions. With the aid of AI and machine learning, it is possible to differentiate between good bots (such as search engine crawlers) and bad bots as well as between humans and website visitors.

Ability To Predict And Prevent Breaches

The IT asset inventory, which is a precise and thorough list of all users, devices, and apps with various levels of access to different systems, is determined with the use of AI algorithms. AI-based solutions may now estimate how and where companies are most susceptible to being attacked based on the asset inventory or threat exposure, allowing them to plan and direct resources to regions with the greatest risks.

The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The below illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Product Launches.

Market Restraining Factors

Increasing Prevalence And Complexities Of Data Poisoning

The adoption of artificial intelligence is exponentially increasing all over the world. Artificial intelligence has been employed to evaluate creditworthiness, identify faces, and forecast weather. At the same time, the sophistication of hacks has increased while adopting stealthier techniques. Given that all industries were looking for better tools and innovative uses for their technology, the fusion of AI and cybersecurity seemed inevitable.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021
3.4 Top Winning Strategies
3.4.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)
3.4.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2018, Jul - 2022, Jul) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market by Offering
4.1 Global Services Market by Region
4.2 Global Hardware Market by Region
4.3 Global Software Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market by Vertical
5.1 Global Enterprise Market by Region
5.2 Global BFSI Market by Region
5.3 Global Retail Market by Region
5.4 Global Government & Defense Market by Region
5.5 Global Healthcare Market by Region
5.6 Global Manufacturing Market by Region
5.7 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market by Application
6.1 Global Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud & Threat Intelligence Market by Region
6.2 Global Identity & Access Management Market by Region
6.3 Global Risk & Compliance Management Market by Region
6.4 Global Data Loss Prevention Market by Region
6.5 Global Unified Threat Management & Others Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market by Type
7.1 Global Network Security Market by Region
7.2 Global Endpoint Security Market by Region
7.3 Global Vertical Security Market by Region
7.4 Global Cloud Security Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market by Technology
8.1 Global Machine Learning Market by Region
8.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market by Region
8.3 Global Context-aware Computing Market by Region

Chapter 9. Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market by Region

Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1 IBM Corporation
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Financial Analysis
10.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
10.1.4 Research & Development Expenses
10.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
10.1.6 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)
10.2.1 Company Overview
10.2.2 Financial Analysis
10.2.3 Segmental Analysis
10.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:
10.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
10.2.5 SWOT Analysis
10.3 FireEye, Inc.
10.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:
10.3.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
10.4 BlackBerry Limited (CYLANCE)
10.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.2 Financial Analysis
10.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.4.4 Research and Development Expense
10.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
10.5 Fortinet, Inc.
10.5.1 Company Overview
10.5.2 Financial Analysis
10.5.3 Regional Analysis
10.5.4 Research & Development Expenses
10.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
10.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:
10.6 Intel Corporation
10.6.1 Company Overview
10.6.2 Financial Analysis
10.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.6.4 Research & Development Expenses
10.6.5 SWOT Analysis
10.7 RELX PLC (LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Inc.)
10.7.1 Company Overview
10.7.2 Financial Analysis
10.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.7.4 Research & Development Expense
10.8 Micron Technology, Inc.
10.8.1 Company Overview
10.8.2 Financial Analysis
10.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.8.4 Research & Development Expense
10.9 Acalvio Technologies, Inc.
10.9.1 Company Overview
10.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:
10.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
10.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
10.10. Darktrace Holdings Limited
10.10.1 Company Overview
10.10.2 Financial Analysis
10.10.3 Regional Analysis
10.10.4 Research & Development Expenses
10.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.10.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
10.10.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
10.10.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

