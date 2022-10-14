Outlook on the Anti-Static Agents Global Market to 2030 - Featuring BASF, Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries and 3M Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Static Agents Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Anti-static agents's market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. Anti-static chemicals are used on material surfaces to prevent the build-up of static electrical charge owing to the transmission of electrons. It makes the substance conductive either by becoming conductive itself or by absorbing the moisture from the environment.

These agents are biodegradable, free of sodium and potassium, and do not possess any environmental concerns. Quaternary ammonium salt, long-chain aliphatic amines and amides, polyethylene glycol, esters of phosphoric acid, long-chain alkyl phenols, ethoxylated amines, and glycerol esters are some of the types of anti-static compounds.

Environment-Friendly Solutions to Evidence Increased Application Across Industries

These are non-hazardous when dissolved in water, and as a result, they boost the ability of the process while also providing good lubrication on both the outside and the inside. The expansion of this market can be ascribed to the increased demand for antistatic compounds from the packaging, electronics, and textiles industries. The rising population continued urbanization, and increased disposable income of the middle-class population are the key causes that have led to the rise of packaging, electronics, and textiles sectors across the globe.

Stringent Regulations to Restrain the Market Growth

It is anticipated that the formulation and stringent implementation of rules and regulations regarding the use of antistatic agents in the food and beverages packaging sector by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) will restrain the growth of the antistatic agents' market. These rules and regulations pertaining to the use of antistatic agents. The use of some antistatic compounds in packing films that come into close touch with food goods is prohibited on account of these laws. Despite the fact that these laws and regulations are updated at regular intervals, they continue to function as a barrier to the expansion of the market for antistatic compounds.

Intense Focus on R &D to Offer Significant Opportunities During the Forecast Period

The need for antistatic compounds is growing in a variety of end-use industries, including the packaging, textile, and electronic product manufacturing sectors. Because they do not allow static charge to build up on their surface, films made of polyethylene that has been infused with antistatic chemicals are the most common type of film.

They find the majority of their applications in the textile and electronic sectors. Because of this, the most successful companies in the market for antistatic agents are putting a strong emphasis on conducting research and development operations in order to produce antistatic agents that can be utilized in a variety of sectors for a variety of applications.

There is a need for the development of new and improved antistatic agents because of the growing demand for environmentally friendly antistatic agents and the stringent implementation of regulations by numerous nations regarding the use of antistatic agents in food and beverage industry. It is anticipated that this will ultimately result in advances being made in the field of antistatic agents.

Plastic Waste Generated from Electronics and Packaging Industries Serve as the Largest Challenge

Both the electronics and packaging sectors generate significant amounts of garbage that is not only challenging to get rid of but also has the potential to have unfavorable effects on the natural environment. The accumulation of plastics on the surface of the earth has a negative impact on human existence as well as the habitats of various animal species. Plastics take a very long time to decompose, and as a result, they pose a threat to the health of living things and have a negative impact on marine life. Plastics pollute the land, the water, and the air.

Liquid Antistatic Agents Gained the Largest Revenue Share in 2021

Liquid antistatic agents accounted for the greatest share of the market for antistatic agents in terms of revenue in 2021. When compared to other types of antistatic agents, liquid antistatic agents have a greater propensity to migrate over the surfaces of the materials they are applied to. Spraying and dyeing processes that are highly efficient are the most common applications for these compounds. In the textiles sector, the application of liquid antistatic agents produces non-sticky surfaces and effective antistatic qualities, both of which improve the weaving activities that are performed. These ionic liquids can have a transparent or translucent appearance, and because of this, they do not have an effect on the end goods' optical qualities.

Packaging Remained as the Core End User Despite Waste of Management Issues

Packaging, electronics, automotive, and textile manufacturing are among the most important end-use sectors for antistatic agents. The packaging sector is witnessing extremely rapid growth in terms of the rate at which it increases its need for plastics and resins. When it comes to the production of plastic resins, the plastics industry relies heavily on antistatic agents as one of the most important functional agents. Manufacturers of antistatic agents have a number of significant issues, one of the most significant of which is the effective management of wastes and disposables generated by industries such as packaging and electronics.

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines to Witness the Fastest Growth

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Glycerol Monostearate, and Diethanolamides are key product segments considered in the report. In terms of growth, it is anticipated that the ethoxylated fatty acid amines category would experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. In the production of films and sheets utilized in the packaging industry, ethoxylated fatty acid amines are the antistatic compounds that are most commonly employed to remove or lessen the static charge build-up that occurs across the surfaces of the films and sheets.

APAC to Remain as the Global Leader

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market revenues for antistatic agents in 2021. APAC is followed by the European and North American regions. One of the most significant consumers of antistatic compounds in the Asia Pacific region is the People's Republic of China. Demand for antistatic agents is being fuelled in the Asia Pacific by an improving standard of living among the population, rising investments in the packaging industry, and thriving electronics, automotive, and textiles industries.

The potential for market growth in Europe is constrained by the stringent government regulations and trade policies that have been imposed on the use of plastics as raw materials. However, the increased utilization of these components in the recycled plastic industry will make it possible for the market in Europe to keep expanding at a consistent rate.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Anti-Static Agents market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Anti-Static Agents market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Anti-Static Agents market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Anti-Static Agents market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Anti-Static Agents market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Anti-Static Agents Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Anti-Static Agents Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers
3.3.2. Market Restraints
3.3.3. Key Challenges
3.3.4. Key Opportunities
3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.5. See-Saw Analysis
3.6. Porter's Five Force Model
3.7. PESTEL Analysis
3.8. Heptalysis Analysis
3.9. Critical Investigation of Business Problems Through Five Whys Root Cause Analysis & Relevant Solutions

4. Anti-Static Agents Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.3.1. Electronics
4.3.2. Industrial packaging
4.3.3. Coating of windows
4.3.4. Gaming
4.3.5. Military jet fuel
4.3.6. Digital Signage
4.3.7. Others

5. Anti-Static Agents Market: By Form, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.3.1. Liquid
5.3.2. Powder
5.3.3. Pellets
5.3.4. Microbeads
5.3.5. Others

6. Anti-Static Agents Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.3.1. Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines
6.3.2. Glycerol Monostearate
6.3.3. Diethanolamides
6.3.4. Others (Alkyl Sulfonate, Quaternary Ammonium Salts, Liquid Electrolyte Solutions, Molten Salts, Metals, and Carbon Blacks)

7. Anti-Static Agents Market: By Polymer, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.3.1. Polypropylene (PP)
7.3.2. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
7.3.3. Polyethylene (PE)
7.3.4. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
7.3.5. Others (Polystyrene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polylactic Acid, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Wax, Polyesters, Polyamides, and Fluoropolymers)

8. Anti-Static Agents Market: By End-use Industry, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.3.1. Packaging
8.3.2. Electronics
8.3.3. Automotive
8.3.4. Textiles
8.3.5. Others (Footwear, Pharmaceuticals, and Furniture)

9. North America Anti-Static Agents Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. UK and European Union Anti-Static Agents Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Asia Pacific Anti-Static Agents Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Latin America Anti-Static Agents Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Agents Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

14. Company Profile
14.1. BASF
14.1.1. Company Overview
14.1.2. Financial Performance
14.1.3. Product Portfolio
14.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.2. Dow Chemical Company
14.2.1. Company Overview
14.2.2. Financial Performance
14.2.3. Product Portfolio
14.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.3. Evonik Industries
14.3.1. Company Overview
14.3.2. Financial Performance
14.3.3. Product Portfolio
14.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.4. 3M
14.4.1. Company Overview
14.4.2. Financial Performance
14.4.3. Product Portfolio
14.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.5. Safic-Alcan Deutschland GmbH
14.5.1. Company Overview
14.5.2. Financial Performance
14.5.3. Product Portfolio
14.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.6. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
14.6.1. Company Overview
14.6.2. Financial Performance
14.6.3. Product Portfolio
14.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.7. Cytec Industries Inc.
14.7.1. Company Overview
14.7.2. Financial Performance
14.7.3. Product Portfolio
14.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.8. Akzonobel
14.8.1. Company Overview
14.8.2. Financial Performance
14.8.3. Product Portfolio
14.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jh8z3q

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


