Outlook on the Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Service Industry to 2025

The "The 2021 Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Service Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The servicing of analytical and life science instrumentation is vital to maintaining instrument performance capabilities and maximize the life of costly lab assets. Whether provided by the original instrument manufacturer or by a third-party service provider, the service market includes all service contracts and any replacement parts installed during servicing. Other services like software support and validation service are also included. However, the value of in-house service is excluded from analysis.

In the course of the global COVID-19 pandemic, on-site repair and maintenance visits have been limited by lab closures, social distancing, and other safety protocols that have restricted access to many lab sites. In response, remote support has become more available to accommodate some service needs during the pandemic. Fortunately, as the world recovers from the pandemic, rebounding analytical instrument sales have also pushed the need for instrument services, training, warranty, and installation. With the increasing vaccine implementation in many regions, pandemic-related safety protocols are easing up in laboratories, paving a way to more demand for on-site services and support in the near future. In addition, the increasing popularity of remote assistance has made this form of service a part of the "new normal."

This report provides valuable market information and insights for the service market within ten technology segments of the analytical instrument industry. This brief is organized to provide a snapshot of current and future service demand, which is segmented by technology, service type, sector, function, and region. It also explores the competitive landscape of the service market or each technology, including a list of the top vendors and their market share positions. To supplement this data, this publication also analyzes the results of an end-user survey of 248 laboratory personnel, located across regional end markets, who are involved in instrument service spending and allocation. The survey results also provides insights into how instrument usage, service coverage and frequency, budgets, other macroeconomic factors come into play and form service market trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

About this Report

Methodology

Regional Segmentations

End Market & Sector Segmentations

Function Segmentation

Service Segmentations

Executive Summary

2. Technology Overview

Overview

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy

Life Science Instrumentation

Surface Science

Materials Characterization

Lab Automation & Informatics

Sample Preparation Techniques

Lab Equipment

3. Market Demand

Overall Overall Service Demand by Technology, 2020-2025 Overall Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025 Overall Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025 Overall Service Demand by Function, 2020 Overall Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025 Overall Service Vendor Share, 2020 Overall Service Supplier Participation, 2020

Chromatography Chromatography Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025 Chromatography Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025 Chromatography Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025 Chromatography Service Demand by Function, 2020 Chromatography Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025 Chromatography Service Vendor Share, 2020 Chromatography Service Supplier Participation, 2020

Mass Spectrometry Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025 Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025 Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025 Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Function, 2020 Mass Spectrometry Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025 Mass Spectrometry Service Vendor Share, 2020 Mass Spectrometry Service Supplier Participation, 2020

Atomic Spectroscopy Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025 Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025 Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025 Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Function, 2020 Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025 Atomic Spectroscopy Service Vendor Share, 2020 Atomic Spectroscopy Service Supplier Participation, 2020

Molecular Spectroscopy Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025 Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025 Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025 Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Function, 2020 Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025 Molecular Spectroscopy Service Vendor Share, 2020 Molecular Spectroscopy Service Supplier Participation, 2020

Life Science Instrumentation Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025 Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025 Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025 Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Function, 2020 Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025 Life Science Instrumentation Service Vendor Share, 2020 Life Science Instrumentation Service Supplier Participation, 2020

Surface Science Surface Science Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025 Surface Science Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025 Surface Science Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025 Surface Science Service Demand by Function, 2020 Surface Science Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025 Surface Science Service Vendor Share, 2020 Surface Science Service Supplier Participation, 2020

Materials Characterization Materials Characterization Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025 Materials Characterization Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025 Materials Characterization Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025 Materials Characterization Service Demand by Function, 2020 Materials Characterization Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025 Materials Characterization Service Vendor Share, 2020 Materials Characterization Service Supplier Participation, 2020

Lab Automation & Informatics Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025 Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025 Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025 Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Function, 2020 Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025 Lab Automation & Informatics Service Vendor Share, 2020 Lab Automation & Informatics Service Supplier Participation, 2020

Sample Preparation Techniques Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025 Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025 Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025 Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Function, 2020 Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025 Sample Preparation Techniques Service Vendor Share, 2020 Sample Preparation Techniques Service Supplier Participation, 2020

Lab Equipment Lab Equipment Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025 Lab Equipment Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025 Lab Equipment Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025 Lab Equipment Service Demand by Function, 2020 Lab Equipment Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025 Lab Equipment Service Vendor Share, 2020 Lab Equipment Service Supplier Participation, 2020



4. End User Perspective

Demographics & Usage

Chromatography/MS

Spectroscopy

Life Science Instrumentation

Microscopy/Materials Characterization

Other Lab Equipment/Automation

Lab Budget and Purchases

Suppliers

Trends

5. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjen5w

