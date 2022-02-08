Outlook on the Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Service Industry to 2025
The servicing of analytical and life science instrumentation is vital to maintaining instrument performance capabilities and maximize the life of costly lab assets. Whether provided by the original instrument manufacturer or by a third-party service provider, the service market includes all service contracts and any replacement parts installed during servicing. Other services like software support and validation service are also included. However, the value of in-house service is excluded from analysis.
In the course of the global COVID-19 pandemic, on-site repair and maintenance visits have been limited by lab closures, social distancing, and other safety protocols that have restricted access to many lab sites. In response, remote support has become more available to accommodate some service needs during the pandemic. Fortunately, as the world recovers from the pandemic, rebounding analytical instrument sales have also pushed the need for instrument services, training, warranty, and installation. With the increasing vaccine implementation in many regions, pandemic-related safety protocols are easing up in laboratories, paving a way to more demand for on-site services and support in the near future. In addition, the increasing popularity of remote assistance has made this form of service a part of the "new normal."
This report provides valuable market information and insights for the service market within ten technology segments of the analytical instrument industry. This brief is organized to provide a snapshot of current and future service demand, which is segmented by technology, service type, sector, function, and region. It also explores the competitive landscape of the service market or each technology, including a list of the top vendors and their market share positions. To supplement this data, this publication also analyzes the results of an end-user survey of 248 laboratory personnel, located across regional end markets, who are involved in instrument service spending and allocation. The survey results also provides insights into how instrument usage, service coverage and frequency, budgets, other macroeconomic factors come into play and form service market trends.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
About this Report
Methodology
Regional Segmentations
End Market & Sector Segmentations
Function Segmentation
Service Segmentations
Executive Summary
2. Technology Overview
Overview
Chromatography
Mass Spectrometry
Atomic Spectroscopy
Molecular Spectroscopy
Life Science Instrumentation
Surface Science
Materials Characterization
Lab Automation & Informatics
Sample Preparation Techniques
Lab Equipment
3. Market Demand
Overall
Overall Service Demand by Technology, 2020-2025
Overall Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025
Overall Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025
Overall Service Demand by Function, 2020
Overall Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025
Overall Service Vendor Share, 2020
Overall Service Supplier Participation, 2020
Chromatography
Chromatography Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025
Chromatography Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025
Chromatography Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025
Chromatography Service Demand by Function, 2020
Chromatography Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025
Chromatography Service Vendor Share, 2020
Chromatography Service Supplier Participation, 2020
Mass Spectrometry
Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025
Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025
Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025
Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Function, 2020
Mass Spectrometry Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025
Mass Spectrometry Service Vendor Share, 2020
Mass Spectrometry Service Supplier Participation, 2020
Atomic Spectroscopy
Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025
Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025
Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025
Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Function, 2020
Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025
Atomic Spectroscopy Service Vendor Share, 2020
Atomic Spectroscopy Service Supplier Participation, 2020
Molecular Spectroscopy
Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025
Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025
Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025
Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Function, 2020
Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025
Molecular Spectroscopy Service Vendor Share, 2020
Molecular Spectroscopy Service Supplier Participation, 2020
Life Science Instrumentation
Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025
Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025
Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025
Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Function, 2020
Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025
Life Science Instrumentation Service Vendor Share, 2020
Life Science Instrumentation Service Supplier Participation, 2020
Surface Science
Surface Science Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025
Surface Science Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025
Surface Science Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025
Surface Science Service Demand by Function, 2020
Surface Science Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025
Surface Science Service Vendor Share, 2020
Surface Science Service Supplier Participation, 2020
Materials Characterization
Materials Characterization Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025
Materials Characterization Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025
Materials Characterization Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025
Materials Characterization Service Demand by Function, 2020
Materials Characterization Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025
Materials Characterization Service Vendor Share, 2020
Materials Characterization Service Supplier Participation, 2020
Lab Automation & Informatics
Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025
Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025
Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025
Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Function, 2020
Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025
Lab Automation & Informatics Service Vendor Share, 2020
Lab Automation & Informatics Service Supplier Participation, 2020
Sample Preparation Techniques
Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025
Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025
Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025
Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Function, 2020
Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025
Sample Preparation Techniques Service Vendor Share, 2020
Sample Preparation Techniques Service Supplier Participation, 2020
Lab Equipment
Lab Equipment Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025
Lab Equipment Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025
Lab Equipment Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025
Lab Equipment Service Demand by Function, 2020
Lab Equipment Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025
Lab Equipment Service Vendor Share, 2020
Lab Equipment Service Supplier Participation, 2020
4. End User Perspective
Demographics & Usage
Chromatography/MS
Spectroscopy
Life Science Instrumentation
Microscopy/Materials Characterization
Other Lab Equipment/Automation
Lab Budget and Purchases
Suppliers
Trends
5. Appendix
