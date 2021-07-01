Outlook on the Advanced Medical Dressings Global Market to 2025 - by Material, Application and Region
This report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for advanced medical dressings in value terms from 2019 through 2025. It estimates and forecasts the market size or output, classified according to material, application, and region. Materials include foams, films, hydrocolloids, hydrogels, alginate, and bioactive materials. Applications include surgical and traumatic wounds, burns, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers. Regions include Europe, North America, China, and the Rest of World (ROW).
The Report Includes:
185 data tables, 12 additional tables
An overview of the global market for advanced medical dressings
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Market share analysis of the advanced medical dressings by material, application, function and region
Detailed description of occlusive, hydrogel and hydrophilic/absorptive dressings; coverage of dressing products and their producers and information on available advanced medical dressings in the market
Identification of drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and analysis of the regulatory and environmental developments in the advanced medical dressings market
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry including 3M, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec, Johnson & Johnson, Paul Hartmann, and Smith & Nephew
Interactive dressings facilitate wound healing by altering the environment and interacting with the wound surface to optimize the healing process. Interactive dressings include foam, film, hydrogels, and hydrocolloids. These contrast with traditional dressings that provide cover over the wound, e.g., gauze and tulle dressings.
Bioactive dressings are produced from biomaterials that play an important role in the healing process. These dressings are known for their biocompatibility, biodegradability and nontoxic nature and are derived generally from natural tissues or artificial sources such as collagen, hyaluronic acid, chitosan, and elastin. This category also includes human skin equivalent (HSE).
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Target Audience of the Study
Methodology and Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Summary
Highlights
Largest Market
Fastest Growing Market
Chapter 3 Overview
Background
Innovation
Acquisitions and Divestitures
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Leading Industry Players
Chapter 4 Global Market for Advanced Medical Dressings by Material
Occlusive Dressings
Foam Dressings
Film Dressings
Hydrocolloid Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings
Alginate Dressings
Dextranomer Hydrophilic Granules (DHGs)
Activated Charcoal Dressings
Other Absorptive Dressings
Other Dressings
Bioactive Dressings
Composite Dressings
Medicated Dressings
Others
Chapter 5 Global Market for Advanced Medical Dressings by Application
Acute Wounds
Surgical and Traumatic Wounds
Burns
Chronic Wounds
Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Venous Leg Ulcers
Chapter 6 Global Market for Advanced Medical Dressings by Region
Chapter 7 European Market for Advanced Medical Dressings
European Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Material
Occlusive Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings
Other Dressings
European Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Application
Acute Wounds
Chronic Wounds
European Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Country
German Advanced Medical Dressings Market
French Advanced Medical Dressings Market
U.K.'s Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Spanish Advanced Medical Dressings Market
The Netherlands' Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Italian Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Other European Countries' Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Chapter 8 North American Market for Advanced Medical Dressings
North American Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Material
Occlusive Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings
Other Dressings
North American Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Application
Acute Wounds
Chronic Wounds
North American Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Country
U.S. Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Canadian Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Chapter 9 Asian Market for Advanced Medical Dressings
Asian Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Material
Occlusive Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings
Other Dressings
Asian Advanced Medical Dressing Market by Application
Acute Wounds
Chronic Wounds
Asian Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Country
Japanese Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Chinese Advanced Medical Dressings Market
South Korean Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Indian Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Other Asian Countries Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Chapter 10 Rest of the World Market for Advanced Medical Dressings
RoW's Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Material
Occlusive Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings
Other Dressings
RoW's Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Application
Acute Wounds
Chronic Wounds
RoW's Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Country
Mexican Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Brazil Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Australian Advanced Medical Dressings Market
South African Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Other RoW Countries' Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
Patents by Year and Product
Patents by Country
Patents by Company
Patents
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
3M
Allmed Medical Products Co. Ltd.
Cardinal Health
Coloplast
Convatec
Dukal Corp.
Essity
Johnson & Johnson
Medline Industries
Molnlycke
Paul Hartmann
Smith & Nephew
Urgo Group
Winner Medical Co. Ltd.
Zhengde Medical Co. Ltd.
