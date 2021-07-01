Outlook on the Advanced Medical Dressings Global Market to 2025 - by Material, Application and Region

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Medical Dressings Market: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for advanced medical dressings in value terms from 2019 through 2025. It estimates and forecasts the market size or output, classified according to material, application, and region. Materials include foams, films, hydrocolloids, hydrogels, alginate, and bioactive materials. Applications include surgical and traumatic wounds, burns, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers. Regions include Europe, North America, China, and the Rest of World (ROW).



Other features in this report include the following:

Key industry players.

Advances in technologies and products.

The Report Includes:

185 data tables, 12 additional tables

An overview of the global market for advanced medical dressings

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market share analysis of the advanced medical dressings by material, application, function and region

Detailed description of occlusive, hydrogel and hydrophilic/absorptive dressings; coverage of dressing products and their producers and information on available advanced medical dressings in the market

Identification of drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and analysis of the regulatory and environmental developments in the advanced medical dressings market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry including 3M, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec, Johnson & Johnson, Paul Hartmann, and Smith & Nephew

Interactive dressings facilitate wound healing by altering the environment and interacting with the wound surface to optimize the healing process. Interactive dressings include foam, film, hydrogels, and hydrocolloids. These contrast with traditional dressings that provide cover over the wound, e.g., gauze and tulle dressings.



Bioactive dressings are produced from biomaterials that play an important role in the healing process. These dressings are known for their biocompatibility, biodegradability and nontoxic nature and are derived generally from natural tissues or artificial sources such as collagen, hyaluronic acid, chitosan, and elastin. This category also includes human skin equivalent (HSE).



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Story continues

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Target Audience of the Study

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Summary

Highlights

Largest Market

Fastest Growing Market

Chapter 3 Overview

Background

Innovation

Acquisitions and Divestitures

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Leading Industry Players

Chapter 4 Global Market for Advanced Medical Dressings by Material

Occlusive Dressings

Foam Dressings

Film Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Dextranomer Hydrophilic Granules (DHGs)

Activated Charcoal Dressings

Other Absorptive Dressings

Other Dressings

Bioactive Dressings

Composite Dressings

Medicated Dressings

Others

Chapter 5 Global Market for Advanced Medical Dressings by Application

Acute Wounds

Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

Burns

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Chapter 6 Global Market for Advanced Medical Dressings by Region



Chapter 7 European Market for Advanced Medical Dressings

European Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Material

Occlusive Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings

Other Dressings

European Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Application

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

European Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Country

German Advanced Medical Dressings Market

French Advanced Medical Dressings Market

U.K.'s Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Spanish Advanced Medical Dressings Market

The Netherlands' Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Italian Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Other European Countries' Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Chapter 8 North American Market for Advanced Medical Dressings

North American Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Material

Occlusive Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings

Other Dressings

North American Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Application

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

North American Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Country

U.S. Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Canadian Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Chapter 9 Asian Market for Advanced Medical Dressings

Asian Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Material

Occlusive Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings

Other Dressings

Asian Advanced Medical Dressing Market by Application

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Asian Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Country

Japanese Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Chinese Advanced Medical Dressings Market

South Korean Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Indian Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Other Asian Countries Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Chapter 10 Rest of the World Market for Advanced Medical Dressings

RoW's Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Material

Occlusive Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings

Other Dressings

RoW's Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Application

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

RoW's Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Country

Mexican Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Brazil Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Australian Advanced Medical Dressings Market

South African Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Other RoW Countries' Advanced Medical Dressings Market

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Patents by Year and Product

Patents by Country

Patents by Company

Patents

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

3M

Allmed Medical Products Co. Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Coloplast

Convatec

Dukal Corp.

Essity

Johnson & Johnson

Medline Industries

Molnlycke

Paul Hartmann

Smith & Nephew

Urgo Group

Winner Medical Co. Ltd.

Zhengde Medical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9g3c9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



