Outlook on the 3D Cardiac Mapping Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic and Biotronik Among Others

Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Market

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Market (2022-2027) by Type, Indication, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Market is estimated to be USD 75.35 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 133.51 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.12%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentations

The Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Market is segmented based on Technology, End-User, and Geography.

  • By Technology, the market is classified into Electroanatomical Mapping, Basket Catheter Mapping, and Real-Time Positional Management EP System.

  • By End-User, the market is classified into Hospitals & Clinics, and Diagnostics Centers.

  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Microport Scientific, APN Health, Coremap, Kardium, Catheter Precision, Epmap-System, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Surge in Prevalence of Cardiac Arrhythmias
4.1.2 Growth in Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures
4.1.3 Growth in the Geriatric Population
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems
4.2.2 Unfavorable Regulatory Scenario
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Focus on Launch of Innovative Products
4.3.2 Emergence of AI and ML Technologies to Boost the 3D Content Accuracy
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Availability of Alternative Technologies

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Electroanatomical Mapping
6.3 Basket Catheter Mapping
6.4 Real-Time Positional Management (Cardiac Pathways) EP System

7 Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Market, By End-User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hospitals &Clinics
7.3 Diagnostics Centers

8 Americas' 3D Cardiac Mapping Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Argentina
8.3 Brazil
8.4 Canada
8.5 Chile
8.6 Colombia
8.7 Mexico
8.8 Peru
8.9 United States
8.10 Rest of Americas

9 Europe's 3D Cardiac Mapping Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Austria
9.3 Belgium
9.4 Denmark
9.5 Finland
9.6 France
9.7 Germany
9.8 Italy
9.9 Netherlands
9.10 Norway
9.11 Poland
9.12 Russia
9.13 Spain
9.14 Sweden
9.15 Switzerland
9.16 United Kingdom
9.17 Rest of Europe

10 Middle East and Africa's 3D Cardiac Mapping Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Egypt
10.3 Israel
10.4 Qatar
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 South Africa
10.7 United Arab Emirates
10.8 Rest of MEA

11 APAC's 3D Cardiac Mapping Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Australia
11.3 Bangladesh
11.4 China
11.5 India
11.6 Indonesia
11.7 Japan
11.8 Malaysia
11.9 Philippines
11.10 Singapore
11.11 South Korea
11.12 Sri Lanka
11.13 Thailand
11.14 Taiwan
11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Biosense Webster (A Johnson & Johnson Company)
13.2 Abbott Laboratories
13.3 Medtronic
13.4 Boston Scientific
13.5 Microport Scientific
13.6 EP Solutions
13.7 Koninklijke Philips
13.8 Lepu Medical
13.9 Biotronik
13.10 Angiodynamics
13.11 Biosig Technologies
13.12 APN Health
13.13 Coremap
13.14 Kardium
13.15 Catheter Precision
13.16 Epmap-System

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4loqc

Attachment

