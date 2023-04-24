‘The Outlaws’ Producer Big Talk Rebrands; Managing Director Matthew Justice Exits

EXCLUSIVE: Big Talk Productions is renaming itself Big Talk Studios and is reshuffling its top team as Matthew Justice departs after 16 years.

The British producer behind Amazon’s The Outlaws is rebranding with an eye on the U.S., where it has just wrapped Dinner With The Parents for Freevee, a remake of Channel 4’s Friday Night Dinner.

Managing Director Justice is leaving in the fall for a new role, which is expected to be announced later this week. He has worked at Big Talk for 16 years and has a close relationship with CEO Kenton Allen, which will continue as part of a transition process over the coming months.

Justice has Executive Produced films such as Attack the Block and BAFTA-winning series including Rev and Him & Her. He helped oversee Big Talk’s sale to ITV Studios in 2013 for £30M ($37M).

Big Talk’s new logo

Christina Angeloudes, Big Talk’s Head of Legal and Business Affairs, has been elevated to Commercial Director with immediate effect. She has been with the business for a decade, overseeing talent deals and forging relationships with Apple and Amazon.

Justice said: “After 16 incredible years at Big Talk, it is time for me to move on to new challenges. I am incredibly proud of everything we have achieved as a company, and I will always be grateful for the opportunities and experiences that Big Talk has given me. I leave behind many friends and a talented team of producers and executives who I am confident will continue to deliver the high-quality, original content that Big Talk is known for.”

Allen added: “Matthew has been a huge part of the success of Big Talk, and I am grateful for his friendship, passion, dedication, and leadership over the years. I know that he will always have Big Talk in his DNA and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors. He is a fabulous chap and leaves with my utmost support and best wishes.”

Founded in 1995, Big Talk is in production on an untitled Apple TV+ series starring Noel Fielding (The Mighty Boosh) as Dick Turpin, the legendary British highwayman. A third season of The Outlaws is also in the works for Amazon and the BBC.

Dinner With The Parents is a co-production with CBS Studios and stars Michaela Watkins (Casual), Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), and Carol Kane (The Princess Bride) as an idiosyncratic suburban family.

